The Most-Read SwimSwam Articles of 2023

2023 was a watershed year for sports. Not for swimming, but for sports. It marked a substantial turning point for Name, Image, and Likeness rights for NCAA athletes, and explosion of interest in women’s sport (especially women’s collegiate sport), and a huge lurch forward in influencer culture’s impact on the economic landscape of athletics.
Maybe that’s why in 2023, SwimSwam’s most-read article doesn’t mention a swimmer, by name, in its headline, but rather a gymnast. Not a gymnast who will ever win Olympic gold or even an individual NCAA title, but instead one who has 5 million followers on Instagram and another 3.1 million followers on TikTok.
That’s LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.
Of course the person actually being discussed in the headline is San Jose State University swimmer Andreea Dragoi, who like Dunne is probably never going to win an Olympic medal, but who has amassed an impressive following over own with 81,000 Instagram followers.
Nicknamed the “Olivia Dunne of the Pool,” Dragoi can’t fully cash in on her Name, Image, and Likeness in the US because of work restrictions that apply to individuals in the US on student visas.
Riley Overend dove into the complicated nature of NIL for international student-athletes, and the combination of the starpower of Dunne and Dragoi, along with growing interest in the financial terms of being a student-athlete, led to the most-read article of the year in 2023.
Similar themes showed up several times in the top 150 rankings this year, with athletes catching attention for their starpower outside of the pool as much as in it. Another of the most-read articles of the year in 2023 on SwimSwam was one about a Mexican Diver who used an OnlyFans account to fund his Olympic dreams and another about Deaf World Record holding swimmer Matthew Klotz making the final four of the television show Big Brother.
This is a crucial reminder of the fact that for many Olympic sports like swimming, what top athletes do outside of the pool can bring as much attention as what they do inside the pool.
As is the norm, controversy also drove a lot of interest to the sport. Suspensions of athletes from Boston College and Texas A&M both cracked the top 100 most-read posts on SwimSwam this year. Eastern Illinois’ suspension for similar hazing accusations was just outside of the top 150.
Cate Campbell’s public barbs at the American team after Australia’s historic performance at the World Championships also got a lot of attention – but surprisingly less views than Emma McKeon’s ‘Cate doesn’t speak for the whole team’ response.
Among other highlights:
- Michael Phelps’ impressive golf shot early in the year gave him a slot in the top 100, keeping his streak alive even more than seven years after his retirement.
- Taylor Ruck was the biggest ‘player personnel’ news of the year, when she decided that she was done racing in the NCAA. At the time she was unsure of whether she would stay at Stanford, but she has since moved on to train at Arizona State near where she grew up.
- The most-read article about a specific result was the 4:03.05 done in the 400 yard IM by American high school swimmer Leah Hayes, which at the time would have ranked her atop the NCAA. That was just ahead of an Australian DQ. Summer McIntosh’s World Record in the 400 IM before Worlds was the most-read World Record post of the year.
- The biggest suit-signing of the year was Lydia Jacoby’s new signature line with arena. That’s probably not surprising – besides being an Olympic gold medalist, she’s also a fashion and textiles major at the University of Texas.
Top 150 Articles on SwimSwam in 2023
|1
|‘The Olivia Dunne of the Pool’ Can’t Profit Off Her NIL
|News
|2
|2023 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|3
|2023 World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|4
|2023 World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|5
|2023 World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|6
|2023 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|7
|2023 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|8
|2023 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|9
|University of Arizona Swimmer Ty Wells Dies; Cause Unknown
|News
|10
|2023 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|11
|2023 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|12
|Penn State Commit Marcus Papanikolaou Dies in Car Crash
|News
|13
|Tempi Limite Criteria Nazionali Giovanili 2023
|Italian
|14
|NCAA Publishes Division I 2022-2023 National Championship Standards
|News
|15
|2023 World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|16
|Mexican Diver Turns to OnlyFans to Finance Olympic Dreams Amid Funding Issues
|News
|17
|2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|18
|Australian Athletes To Be Removed From Paris Olympic Village Once Done Competing
|News
|19
|2023 World Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|20
|2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|21
|2023 World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|22
|Big Brother 25 Update: Deaf WR Holder Matt Klotz Catapults into Final Four
|News
|23
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|24
|Boston College Indefinitely Suspends Swim and Dive Program for Hazing
|News
|25
|Israeli International Swimmer Eden Nimri Killed in Fighting in Nahal Oz
|News
|26
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|27
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|28
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|29
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|30
|2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|31
|2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|32
|Taylor Ruck Will Not Continue Swimming NCAA, Is “Unsure” If She Will Stay At Stanford
|News
|33
|2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|34
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|35
|Leah Hayes Drops 8 Seconds in 400 IM with 4:03.05 That Would Rank Atop NCAA This Season
|News
|36
|2023 World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|37
|Swimming Australia Calls McKeown’s DQ “Unjust,” and They Might Have a Point
|News
|38
|2023 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|39
|2023 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index
|Other
|40
|Time Standards Released for the 2023 NCAA Div. III Swimming and Diving Champs
|News
|41
|Veteran Swim Coach Jerry Kasim Dies During Ironman Race
|News
|42
|Suspicious Splitting In 800 Free Raises Questions At U.S. Open
|News
|43
|2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|44
|2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|45
|Columbus Sectionals Canceled After Swimmer Suffers Cardiac Event in the Water (UPDATE)
|News
|46
|2023 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|47
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|48
|Boston College Freshmen Swimmers Allegedly Forced to Consume Their Own Vomit
|News
|49
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|50
|How To Watch The 2023 U.S. National Championships
|Other
|51
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|52
|Campionato Italiano Di Categoria Estivo: Tempi Limite E Termini
|Italian
|53
|Swimming Australia Faces Possible Expulsion From World Aquatics Due To Compliance Issues
|News
|54
|2023 World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|55
|USA Swimming Announces Five Sites For 2023 Futures Championships
|News
|56
|2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|57
|2023 U.S. Open Championships — Day 3 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|58
|Swimmers Daniella and Sophia Mendoza Amongst Those Killed In Allen Mall Shooting
|News
|59
|Guida Completa Criteria 2023: Diretta, Programma, Link Utili Per Seguire L’Evento
|Italian
|60
|Title IX Probe Into Inappropriate Touching During Water Polo Match Sparks Outrage
|News
|61
|NCAA Champion Claire Curzan Transferring from Stanford to Virginia
|News
|62
|Caeleb Dressel Places 29th In Men’s 100 Free To Open U.S. National Championships
|News
|63
|Kentucky Head Swim Coach Lars Jorgensen Has Been Off Deck Since Early May
|News
|64
|Tokyo Olympic Medalist Claire Curzan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
|News
|65
|6+ Years After Retirement, Michael Phelps Keeps Winning
|News
|66
|USA Swimming Updates Rules on Backstroke Finishes to Comply With World Aquatics
|News
|67
|2023 World Aquatics Champs: Final Medal Table, Awards, and Olympic Quotas for All Sports
|News
|68
|2023 U.S. Open Championships â€” Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|69
|Cal Fires Teri McKeever After 8-Month Investigation into Allegations of Bullying
|News
|70
|arena USA Introduces Exclusive Lydia Jacoby Signature Edition Suits
|News
|71
|2023 U.S. Open Championships â€” Day 4 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|72
|A Complete Guide To Watching Every Sport at the World Aquatic Championships (In the U.S)
|News
|73
|16-Year-Old Summer McIntosh Breaks the World Record in the 400 Free at Canadian Trials
|News
|74
|Anthony Nesty Gives Status Update On Caeleb Dressel After He Misses Worlds Team
|News
|75
|USA Swimming Confirms Locations For 2023 U.S. Open & Winter Junior Championships
|News
|76
|2023 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|77
|2023 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|78
|2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|79
|16-Year-Old Carmel Swimmer Michael Jent Dies After Single-Vehicle Car Crash
|News
|80
|2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|81
|2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|82
|Tempi Limite Per I Criteria Nazionali Giovanili 2024
|Italian
|83
|8 Epic Swim Workouts for Competitive Swimmers
|Other
|84
|Illinois High School Swimmer Dies After Suffering Stroke During Practice
|News
|85
|NCAA Realignment: Virginia, NC State Among Eight Schools Looking At Leaving ACC
|News
|86
|Kentucky Head Swim Coach Lars Jorgensen Resigns Amid Reported Investigation
|News
|87
|Sources: Texas A&M Men’s Swimmers Suspended for Fall Semester Over Hazing Incident
|News
|88
|USA Swimming Releases Psych Sheets For 2023 U.S. National Championships
|News
|89
|Katie Ledecky Challenges Lilly King to Swim 400 IM…So She Does
|News
|90
|Virginia Freshman Claire Tuggle Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
|News
|91
|6 Sprint Swim Workouts for Bringing the Thunder
|Other
|92
|Matt Kredich’s Son, Ben Kredich, Struck and Killed by Impaired Driver Near UT Campus
|News
|93
|USA Swimming Announces Official Roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships
|News
|94
|Way Too Early Recruit Ranks: Girls High School Class of 2025
|Other
|95
|Former Top-10 Recruit Charlie Crosby ‘Quit’ Texas Roster to ‘Pursue Other Passions’
|News
|96
|2023 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|97
|University of Arizona Swimmer Ty Wells Dies At 23 (UPDATED)
|News
|98
|2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|99
|2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|100
|Katie Ledecky on Caeleb Dressel: “There’s so much that you all don’t see”
|News
|101
|2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division I
|News
|102
|USA Swimming Releases Cuts for the 2023 National Championships
|News
|103
|2023 U.S. World Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index
|Other
|104
|2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
|News
|105
|Thomas Heilman, The No. 1 Recruit In High School Class Of 2025, Commits To Virginia
|News
|106
|2023 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|107
|Reigning Silver Medalist Kaylee McKeown DQed From Women’s 200 IM Semi-Final
|News
|108
|Billionaire Reportedly Cut Off Support to Swimming Australia Due to Late Athlete Payments
|News
|109
|2023 Australian Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|110
|2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|111
|2023 ACC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|112
|Iowa Legend Chris Cruise Passes Away One Month After Cancer Diagnosis
|News
|113
|Hype Fulfilled: Leon Marchand Destroys Oldest World Record From Michael Phelps
|News
|114
|NCAA Releases 2024 Championship Standards, Long Course Conversion Formula
|News
|115
|2023 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|116
|Way Too Early Recruit Ranks: Boys High School Class Of 2025
|Other
|117
|Sources: Seven-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Back In Training
|News
|118
|Auburn Senior Reid Mikuta Arrested for Rape in Alabama
|News
|119
|2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|120
|FINA Releases Qualifying Time Standards for Paris 2024 Olympic Swimming
|News
|121
|2023 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|122
|2023 Australian Swimming Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|123
|2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|124
|Kate Douglass Swims 0.3 Off Of 100 Free American Record, And Won’t Swim It At NCAAs
|News
|125
|NCAA Begins Exploring Permanent Transition to Meters Racing in Swimming
|Other
|126
|McKeown On Campbell: “She’s Not Speaking On Behalf Of The Whole Australian Team”
|News
|127
|How To Watch the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel
|Other
|128
|5 Distance Sets for Building Swim Endurance
|Other
|129
|Dressel, McIntosh, Marchand & Ledecky Headline Stacked Psych Sheets For 2023 U.S. Open
|News
|130
|Top 20 NCAA Swimming Recruits In The Boys’ Class Of 2024
|Other
|131
|CBSE School Games 2023-24 Ki Date Announced – Indian Swimming News
|Hindi
|132
|2023 SEC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|133
|2023 ACC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|134
|Top 20 NCAA Swimming Recruits In The Girls’ High School Class of 2024
|Other
|135
|Kristof Milak Pulls Out of 2023 World Championships: “I’ve Hit Rock Bottom”
|News
|136
|2023 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|137
|2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|138
|Kaylee McKeown Crushes 2:03.14 200 Backstroke World Record
|News
|139
|Michael Andrew Misses World Championships Roster By .01 Seconds
|News
|140
|How To Watch The 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships
|Other
|141
|2023 Westmont Pro Swim Series — Day 2 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|142
|2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
|Recap
|143
|Ranking The Top 15 Female Swimmers Of The 2023 World Championships
|Other
|144
|Teammates Get Into Altercation After Podium Celebration At Brazilian Championships
|News
|145
|FINA Releases Time Standards For 2023 Fukuoka World Championships
|News
|146
|17-Year-Old Australian Abbey Connor Retires After Promising Commonwealth Games Debut
|News
|147
|Gretchen Walsh Swims 50.05 100 Back, Unsuited, in End-of-Practice Swim (With Touchpads)
|News
|148
|2023 Men’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
|Recap
|149
|Emma Weyant Disqualified From 400 IM Prelims Due To Fly Kick During Breaststroke Leg
|News
|150
|Cate Campbell On Aussie World Champs Success: “It Is So Much Sweeter Beating America”
I wonder if this post would get into the top 150
could we have a second list that removes the live recaps? like you did 2 years ago: https://swimswam.com/check-out-swimswams-most-read-articles-of-2021/
also, didn’t realise that the italian audience was so big. neat
I’m surprised the Cate Campbell cowbell article wasn’t higher–that was a fun couple days in the comments section
I didn’t know swimswam readers cared so much about NIL. Great to see.