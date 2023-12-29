Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Most-Read SwimSwam Articles of 2023

Comments: 4
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 4

December 28th, 2023 News

2023 was a watershed year for sports. Not for swimming, but for sports. It marked a substantial turning point for Name, Image, and Likeness rights for NCAA athletes, and explosion of interest in women’s sport (especially women’s collegiate sport), and a huge lurch forward in influencer culture’s impact on the economic landscape of athletics.

Maybe that’s why in 2023, SwimSwam’s most-read article doesn’t mention a swimmer, by name, in its headline, but rather a gymnast. Not a gymnast who will ever win Olympic gold or even an individual NCAA title, but instead one who has 5 million followers on Instagram and another 3.1 million followers on TikTok.

That’s LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Of course the person actually being discussed in the headline is San Jose State University swimmer Andreea Dragoi, who like Dunne is probably never going to win an Olympic medal, but who has amassed an impressive following over own with 81,000 Instagram followers.

Nicknamed the “Olivia Dunne of the Pool,” Dragoi can’t fully cash in on her Name, Image, and Likeness in the US because of work restrictions that apply to individuals in the US on student visas.

Riley Overend dove into the complicated nature of NIL for international student-athletes, and the combination of the starpower of Dunne and Dragoi, along with growing interest in the financial terms of being a student-athlete, led to the most-read article of the year in 2023.

Similar themes showed up several times in the top 150 rankings this year, with athletes catching attention for their starpower outside of the pool as much as in it. Another of the most-read articles of the year in 2023 on SwimSwam was one about a Mexican Diver who used an OnlyFans account to fund his Olympic dreams and another about Deaf World Record holding swimmer Matthew Klotz making the final four of the television show Big Brother.

This is a crucial reminder of the fact that for many Olympic sports like swimming, what top athletes do outside of the pool can bring as much attention as what they do inside the pool.

As is the norm, controversy also drove a lot of interest to the sport. Suspensions of athletes from Boston College and Texas A&M both cracked the top 100 most-read posts on SwimSwam this year. Eastern Illinois’ suspension for similar hazing accusations was just outside of the top 150.

Cate Campbell’s public barbs at the American team after Australia’s historic performance at the World Championships also got a lot of attention – but surprisingly less views than Emma McKeon’s ‘Cate doesn’t speak for the whole team’ response.

Among other highlights:

Top 150 Articles on SwimSwam in 2023

1 ‘The Olivia Dunne of the Pool’ Can’t Profit Off Her NIL News
2 2023 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
3 2023 World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Recap
4 2023 World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap Recap
5 2023 World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
6 2023 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap Recap
7 2023 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap Recap
8 2023 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
9 University of Arizona Swimmer Ty Wells Dies; Cause Unknown News
10 2023 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap Recap
11 2023 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap Recap
12 Penn State Commit Marcus Papanikolaou Dies in Car Crash News
13 Tempi Limite Criteria Nazionali Giovanili 2023 Italian
14 NCAA Publishes Division I 2022-2023 National Championship Standards News
15 2023 World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Recap
16 Mexican Diver Turns to OnlyFans to Finance Olympic Dreams Amid Funding Issues News
17 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Recap
18 Australian Athletes To Be Removed From Paris Olympic Village Once Done Competing News
19 2023 World Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Recap
20 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
21 2023 World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Recap
22 Big Brother 25 Update: Deaf WR Holder Matt Klotz Catapults into Final Four News
23 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
24 Boston College Indefinitely Suspends Swim and Dive Program for Hazing News
25 Israeli International Swimmer Eden Nimri Killed in Fighting in Nahal Oz News
26 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap Recap
27 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Recap
28 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Recap
29 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
30 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Recap
31 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
32 Taylor Ruck Will Not Continue Swimming NCAA, Is “Unsure” If She Will Stay At Stanford News
33 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
34 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
35 Leah Hayes Drops 8 Seconds in 400 IM with 4:03.05 That Would Rank Atop NCAA This Season News
36 2023 World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap Recap
37 Swimming Australia Calls McKeown’s DQ “Unjust,” and They Might Have a Point News
38 2023 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap Recap
39 2023 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index Other
40 Time Standards Released for the 2023 NCAA Div. III Swimming and Diving Champs News
41 Veteran Swim Coach Jerry Kasim Dies During Ironman Race News
42 Suspicious Splitting In 800 Free Raises Questions At U.S. Open News
43 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
44 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
45 Columbus Sectionals Canceled After Swimmer Suffers Cardiac Event in the Water (UPDATE) News
46 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Recap
47 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap Recap
48 Boston College Freshmen Swimmers Allegedly Forced to Consume Their Own Vomit News
49 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Recap
50 How To Watch The 2023 U.S. National Championships Other
51 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Recap
52 Campionato Italiano Di Categoria Estivo: Tempi Limite E Termini Italian
53 Swimming Australia Faces Possible Expulsion From World Aquatics Due To Compliance Issues News
54 2023 World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap Recap
55 USA Swimming Announces Five Sites For 2023 Futures Championships News
56 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
57 2023 U.S. Open Championships — Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
58 Swimmers Daniella and Sophia Mendoza Amongst Those Killed In Allen Mall Shooting News
59 Guida Completa Criteria 2023: Diretta, Programma, Link Utili Per Seguire L’Evento Italian
60 Title IX Probe Into Inappropriate Touching During Water Polo Match Sparks Outrage News
61 NCAA Champion Claire Curzan Transferring from Stanford to Virginia News
62 Caeleb Dressel Places 29th In Men’s 100 Free To Open U.S. National Championships News
63 Kentucky Head Swim Coach Lars Jorgensen Has Been Off Deck Since Early May News
64 Tokyo Olympic Medalist Claire Curzan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal News
65 6+ Years After Retirement, Michael Phelps Keeps Winning News
66 USA Swimming Updates Rules on Backstroke Finishes to Comply With World Aquatics News
67 2023 World Aquatics Champs: Final Medal Table, Awards, and Olympic Quotas for All Sports News
68 2023 U.S. Open Championships â€” Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
69 Cal Fires Teri McKeever After 8-Month Investigation into Allegations of Bullying News
70 arena USA Introduces Exclusive Lydia Jacoby Signature Edition Suits News
71 2023 U.S. Open Championships â€” Day 4 Finals Live Recap Recap
72 A Complete Guide To Watching Every Sport at the World Aquatic Championships (In the U.S) News
73 16-Year-Old Summer McIntosh Breaks the World Record in the 400 Free at Canadian Trials News
74 Anthony Nesty Gives Status Update On Caeleb Dressel After He Misses Worlds Team News
75 USA Swimming Confirms Locations For 2023 U.S. Open & Winter Junior Championships News
76 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Recap
77 2023 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap Recap
78 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap Recap
79 16-Year-Old Carmel Swimmer Michael Jent Dies After Single-Vehicle Car Crash News
80 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Recap
81 2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Recap
82 Tempi Limite Per I Criteria Nazionali Giovanili 2024 Italian
83 8 Epic Swim Workouts for Competitive Swimmers Other
84 Illinois High School Swimmer Dies After Suffering Stroke During Practice News
85 NCAA Realignment: Virginia, NC State Among Eight Schools Looking At Leaving ACC News
86 Kentucky Head Swim Coach Lars Jorgensen Resigns Amid Reported Investigation News
87 Sources: Texas A&M Men’s Swimmers Suspended for Fall Semester Over Hazing Incident News
88 USA Swimming Releases Psych Sheets For 2023 U.S. National Championships News
89 Katie Ledecky Challenges Lilly King to Swim 400 IM…So She Does News
90 Virginia Freshman Claire Tuggle Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal News
91 6 Sprint Swim Workouts for Bringing the Thunder Other
92 Matt Kredich’s Son, Ben Kredich, Struck and Killed by Impaired Driver Near UT Campus News
93 USA Swimming Announces Official Roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships News
94 Way Too Early Recruit Ranks: Girls High School Class of 2025 Other
95 Former Top-10 Recruit Charlie Crosby ‘Quit’ Texas Roster to ‘Pursue Other Passions’ News
96 2023 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
97 University of Arizona Swimmer Ty Wells Dies At 23 (UPDATED) News
98 2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
99 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Recap
100 Katie Ledecky on Caeleb Dressel: “There’s so much that you all don’t see” News
101 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division I News
102 USA Swimming Releases Cuts for the 2023 National Championships News
103 2023 U.S. World Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index Other
104 2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap News
105 Thomas Heilman, The No. 1 Recruit In High School Class Of 2025, Commits To Virginia News
106 2023 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
107 Reigning Silver Medalist Kaylee McKeown DQed From Women’s 200 IM Semi-Final News
108 Billionaire Reportedly Cut Off Support to Swimming Australia Due to Late Athlete Payments News
109 2023 Australian Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
110 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Recap
111 2023 ACC Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap Recap
112 Iowa Legend Chris Cruise Passes Away One Month After Cancer Diagnosis News
113 Hype Fulfilled: Leon Marchand Destroys Oldest World Record From Michael Phelps News
114 NCAA Releases 2024 Championship Standards, Long Course Conversion Formula News
115 2023 Speedo Atlanta Classic: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
116 Way Too Early Recruit Ranks: Boys High School Class Of 2025 Other
117 Sources: Seven-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Back In Training News
118 Auburn Senior Reid Mikuta Arrested for Rape in Alabama News
119 2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
120 FINA Releases Qualifying Time Standards for Paris 2024 Olympic Swimming News
121 2023 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
122 2023 Australian Swimming Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
123 2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Recap
124 Kate Douglass Swims 0.3 Off Of 100 Free American Record, And Won’t Swim It At NCAAs News
125 NCAA Begins Exploring Permanent Transition to Meters Racing in Swimming Other
126 McKeown On Campbell: “She’s Not Speaking On Behalf Of The Whole Australian Team” News
127 How To Watch the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel Other
128 5 Distance Sets for Building Swim Endurance Other
129 Dressel, McIntosh, Marchand & Ledecky Headline Stacked Psych Sheets For 2023 U.S. Open News
130 Top 20 NCAA Swimming Recruits In The Boys’ Class Of 2024 Other
131 CBSE School Games 2023-24 Ki Date Announced – Indian Swimming News Hindi
132 2023 SEC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap Recap
133 2023 ACC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
134 Top 20 NCAA Swimming Recruits In The Girls’ High School Class of 2024 Other
135 Kristof Milak Pulls Out of 2023 World Championships: “I’ve Hit Rock Bottom” News
136 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Recap
137 2023 Men’s PAC-12 Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
138 Kaylee McKeown Crushes 2:03.14 200 Backstroke World Record News
139 Michael Andrew Misses World Championships Roster By .01 Seconds News
140 How To Watch The 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Other
141 2023 Westmont Pro Swim Series — Day 2 Finals Live Recap Recap
142 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Recap
143 Ranking The Top 15 Female Swimmers Of The 2023 World Championships Other
144 Teammates Get Into Altercation After Podium Celebration At Brazilian Championships News
145 FINA Releases Time Standards For 2023 Fukuoka World Championships News
146 17-Year-Old Australian Abbey Connor Retires After Promising Commonwealth Games Debut News
147 Gretchen Walsh Swims 50.05 100 Back, Unsuited, in End-of-Practice Swim (With Touchpads) News
148 2023 Men’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Recap
149 Emma Weyant Disqualified From 400 IM Prelims Due To Fly Kick During Breaststroke Leg News
150 Cate Campbell On Aussie World Champs Success: “It Is So Much Sweeter Beating America”

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RealSlimThomas
6 minutes ago

I wonder if this post would get into the top 150

0
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
13 minutes ago

could we have a second list that removes the live recaps? like you did 2 years ago: https://swimswam.com/check-out-swimswams-most-read-articles-of-2021/

also, didn’t realise that the italian audience was so big. neat

0
0
Reply
chickenlamp
19 minutes ago

I’m surprised the Cate Campbell cowbell article wasn’t higher–that was a fun couple days in the comments section

0
0
Reply
Mr Piano
20 minutes ago

I didn’t know swimswam readers cared so much about NIL. Great to see.

1
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!