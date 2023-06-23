USA Swimming Releases Psych Sheets For 2023 U.S. National Championships

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Tuesday evening, USA swimming released the pre-scratch psych sheets for the 2023 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships, which serves as a selection meet to decide the U.S. rosters for the 2023 World Championships, World Junior Championships, LEN U-23 European Championships, and Pan American Games.

U.S. Nationals begins on Tuesday, June 27, and concludes on Saturday, July 1. The meet will be held at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The most noteworthy name on these psych sheets is seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who is entered as the top seed in the 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 50 free. Dressel is appearing in his first major competition since pulling out of the 2022 World Championships due to non-COVID-related medical reasons. He has not made any formal media appearances since then, but has competed at two other meets—the Atlanta Classic in May 2023 and FAST Senior Open in June 2023.

News that’s arguably bigger than Dressel’s presence is the absence of Simone Manuel, who is the American record holder in the 50 and 100 free. This year marks the second year in a row that Manuel has not competed at trials, as she was also absent from the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials and didn’t compete at all during 2022. However, this year’s absence is more surprising, as it came after her September 2022 move to Arizona State and her return to competition. In 2023, she raced at all four Pro Swim Series stops and the Sun Devil Open (which happened just three weeks ago), with her 50 and 100 free season-bests of 25.19 and 54.50 making her fast enough to be 13th and 14th seeds respectively had she entered the events at trials.

Manuel struggled with overtraining syndrome in the leadup to the 2020(1) Tokyo Olympics and spent the majority of 2022 trying to recover from it.

Katie Ledecky, the best American female swimmer, is entered in her usual events—the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. Last year at trials, she won the 200 free but then opted not to swim the event individually at Worlds. Questions about the lineups of America’s most versatile swimmers have not been answered, with most of them likely being over-entered. Take a look at the entries of some of those swimmers down below:

Claire Curzan — 100 free, 200 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 50 free

Kate Douglass — 100 free, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free

— 100 free, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free Alex Walsh — 200 free, 400 IM, 200 IM

— 200 free, 400 IM, 200 IM Regan Smith — 200 fly, 200 back, 100 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 200 IM

— 200 fly, 200 back, 100 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 200 IM Shaine Casas — 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 200 IM

Carson Foster — 200 fly, 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, 400 free, 200 IM

— 200 fly, 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, 400 free, 200 IM Michael Andrew — 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 free

SwimSwam will be breaking down some of the event lineups of the athletes listed above in seperate articles.

One notable entry is Alex Walsh in the 400 IM. Walsh is the two-time defending NCAA champion in the 400 IM, but this year marks the first time she will race the event at a major long course meet. She’s currently seeded sixth with a time of 4:42.15. Her Virginia training partner Kate Douglass is entered in the 100 breast for the first time at an international meet, being seeded third with her best time of 1:07.07 from the Atlanta Classic.

In addition to her usual 200 fly/200 back/100 back/50 back lineup, Regan Smith is entered in the 100 fly and 200 IM this year. She’s seeded third in the 100 fly and second in the 200 IM.

Despite being the second-fastest American over the last two years, Michael Andrew will not be swimming the 200 IM at trials. Carson Foster is a top-three seed in all six events that he’s entered in, but it’s unlikely that he will race the 400 free (it conflicts with the 400 IM at worlds) or the 200 back (it conflicts with the 200 free at trials).