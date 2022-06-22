Caeleb Dressel Withdraws From World Championships Due To Medical Reasons

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
14-time world champion Caeleb Dressel has pulled out of the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. Sources tell SwimSwam that it is not COVID-related, but that has not been confirmed or denied by anybody from Dressel’s camp.
Here is the statement from USA Swimming’s National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko .
After conferring with Caeleb, his coaches and the medical staff, a decision has been made to withdraw him from the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Our priority is and will always be the health of our athletes and we will continue give Caeleb the assistance he needs to recover quickly.
Yesterday, Dressel competed in the prelims of the men’s 100 free but later on went to scratch the semifinals. Back then, USA Swimming said that they were to determine his participation in his other events events later in the meet.
At the 2022 World Championships, Dressel has already two gold medals to his name. He won the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay alongside Brooks Curry, Justin Ress, and Ryan Held, and later went onto win an individual title in the 50 fly. He is a two-time defending World champion in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, winning all three events in both the 2017 and 2019 editions of the World Championships. His withdrawal means that we will see someone not-named Dressel winning the aforementioned events for the first time since 2015.
Dressel being gone will likely have a major impact on Team USA’s relays, as he was expected to compete on the 4×100 mixed free relay and the 4×100 men’s medley relay later in the meet. His absence was already felt in the mixed medley relay, as without him, Team USA opted to use a male-male-female-female lineup order, something that they haven’t done in a mixed medley final since 2015. They probably wouldn’t have done this if Dressel were here because he is a male flyer/freestyler that will have to be placed on back half of the relay.
Willis Reed. MJ flu game. Kobe’s ruptured Achilles and icing free throws. Steve Genter silver to spitz after a pneumothorax. The appendectomy guy making the Olympic swim team 5 days or whatever after surgery. Etc.etc.
The switch to straight arm freestyle no bueno on shoulders.
Dressel clearly withdrew because he was scared of the competition. its unbelievable how these americans are such scared cats. what a “class act”. He should go play softball. #rollagua
You are so funny…
He literally won 2/2 events…..
Relax everybody ! It’s Caeleb’s ( and his agent/PR group’s ) decision to divulge the information whenever they like. He is not afraid of anyone and welcomes competition.
The speculation that Milak and Popivici influenced his decision is BS . The USA is deep enough to withstand a major change like this and will give other swimmers like Ryan Held a chance to shine. Not an ideal situation but this meet has had many unique twists and turns and just adds to the excitement of a this meet .
u sound like PR person.
As an old (very old) butterflier, my guess is it’s some kind of ‘tweak’ in a shoulder joint – like a rotator cuff – that affects his stroke or is so painful it distracts him from just swimming his best. But c’mon, gang. . . Tell us what’s going on!
This is what I too suspected. But then why the secrecy?
Australians are way more transparent re these issues. Chalmers gave many details about his surgery, rest and season plan. Shayna Jack showed the x Ray of her injuries. However Australians are still much more speculated, while at the same time, we are not allowed to speculate on an Amerian who only gave opaque information about his withdrawal.
What do you mean you aren’t allowed to speculate about Americans? Speculate away. No one is stopping you!
Did Shayna Jack also show everyone the banned substances she was taking as she took them?
There’s a public finding about that that you can read but I very much doubt you have because you clearly don’t know what it says. Can you read?
It isn’t “isolation protocols” because Curry and MA that he had close contact with wouldn’t be competing either. So to summarize: he competes Tuesday morning in the 100 free prelim heats, posts the second best time in the field (a time one is unlikely to record if very ill of injured) then that evening withdraws just before the semis (and the next afternoon from the rest of the meet). It’s hard not to speculate when USA swimming leaves it entirely open to speculation. A likely possibility is that he came in to the meet with a minor muscular or joint injury that he aggravated in the 50 fly final or the 100 free prelim heat. Certainly in his mind (and… Read more »
Curry ain’t vaccinated too?!
That’s not true, Curry and MA can compete as long as they test negative.
He didn’t want to be there to see Milak take his 100 fly WR 🙂
Like with Popovici take the 100 freestyle WR? 🙄. More respect, please…