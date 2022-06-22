Caeleb Dressel Withdraws From World Championships Due To Medical Reasons

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

14-time world champion Caeleb Dressel has pulled out of the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. Sources tell SwimSwam that it is not COVID-related, but that has not been confirmed or denied by anybody from Dressel’s camp.

Here is the statement from USA Swimming’s National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko .

After conferring with Caeleb, his coaches and the medical staff, a decision has been made to withdraw him from the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Our priority is and will always be the health of our athletes and we will continue give Caeleb the assistance he needs to recover quickly.

Yesterday, Dressel competed in the prelims of the men’s 100 free but later on went to scratch the semifinals. Back then, USA Swimming said that they were to determine his participation in his other events events later in the meet.

At the 2022 World Championships, Dressel has already two gold medals to his name. He won the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay alongside Brooks Curry, Justin Ress, and Ryan Held, and later went onto win an individual title in the 50 fly. He is a two-time defending World champion in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, winning all three events in both the 2017 and 2019 editions of the World Championships. His withdrawal means that we will see someone not-named Dressel winning the aforementioned events for the first time since 2015.

Dressel being gone will likely have a major impact on Team USA’s relays, as he was expected to compete on the 4×100 mixed free relay and the 4×100 men’s medley relay later in the meet. His absence was already felt in the mixed medley relay, as without him, Team USA opted to use a male-male-female-female lineup order, something that they haven’t done in a mixed medley final since 2015. They probably wouldn’t have done this if Dressel were here because he is a male flyer/freestyler that will have to be placed on back half of the relay.