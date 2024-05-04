Will Gretchen Walsh Translate NCAA Dominance into U.S. Olympic Trials Success?

Gretchen Walsh made history at NCAA Championships this past spring breaking three NCAA records in her individual events, but how much has Gretchen grown since the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials? In my opinion, her San Antonio Pro Swim times indicate she’s on track to deliver at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.
San Antonio Pro Swim:
- 50m Free – 24.29
- 100m Free – 53.17
- 100m Fly – 56.14
Those times for Gretchen are down from spring 2023, and, considering she’s fresh off of the grind and the stress of a perfect college season, that’s a positive sign.
In San Antonio coach Todd DeSordo told Gretchen after her 53.17 100m free that she was breaking the American record. While that might be pure coach positivity, I think a lot of swim fans believe Gretchen’s got the talent to deliver in meters. (Watch the interview. Gretchen shares this DeSorbo reaction in a way that provides great insight into this coach-swimmer dynamic.)
GRETCHEN WALSH U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS PREDICTIONS
I believe in Todd DeSorbo, but I also think the 100 free American record is bit fast (52.04) I think she’s…
- 100m free – 52.41 for 1st
- 100 fly – 55.8 for 2nd
- 50 free – 23.8 for 1st
But who cares what I think? It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.
Another great prediction from Mel the biased American
I dont think Mel has ever tried to say he’s not biased, lol. He was an American olympian after all
…I’m biased. I’m OG GM from the US, however, my first WR was on AU social at the end of the worth in Perth. So, I do love AU too.
…and these are US Olympic Trial Predictions. They have no baring on Australian talent.
Those are bold. I like them.
I can see her breaking the AR in the 100 fly more than the 100 free. I honestly think she’s developed better on top of the water speed in fly than free, comparatively. If she can figure out how to finish the 100 fly itll be her or Torri breaking the 100 fly AR.
Agreed.
She’s significantly better in fly (at least in LC) than free.
Her dolphin kicks are so impressive. If she can figure out the endurance she’ll be scaring that WR.
50 free 24.0
100 free 52.5
100 fly 55.7
Generous
I think that’s about right. She might be slightly faster in the 100 free. 52.4 perhaps.
No
According to Swimswam time converter,
Gretchen’s 50 free SCY 20.37 translate to 23.41 LCM which destroy Sjostrom WR 23.61
Gretchen’s 100 free SCY 45.16 translate to 51.72 which just misses WR of 51.71
Gretchen’s 100 fly SCY 47.42 translate to 54.03 which pulverize Sjostrom WR 55.48
Gretchen’s 100 back SCY 48.10 translate to 54.59 which absolutely nuke McKeown WR 57.33
It’s very clear that backstroke converter need fine tune because it ignores the absolute advantage of extra underwater in SCY backstroke.
If I could convert my legs to wheels I’d be a trolley. Let’s hope she has the endurance in the big pool to make the team and then win gold.
Obviously she will set PBs, but her LCM will never be anywhere as great as her SCY.
Agreed, but her SCY is unprecedentedly great, so that’s not saying much.
Mi predictions for her:
50 free 23,87 AR
100 free 52,18
100 butterfly 55,34 WR