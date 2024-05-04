Will Gretchen Walsh Translate NCAA Dominance into U.S. Olympic Trials Success?

Gretchen Walsh made history at NCAA Championships this past spring breaking three NCAA records in her individual events, but how much has Gretchen grown since the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials? In my opinion, her San Antonio Pro Swim times indicate she’s on track to deliver at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

San Antonio Pro Swim:

50m Free – 24.29

100m Free – 53.17

100m Fly – 56.14

Those times for Gretchen are down from spring 2023, and, considering she’s fresh off of the grind and the stress of a perfect college season, that’s a positive sign.

In San Antonio coach Todd DeSordo told Gretchen after her 53.17 100m free that she was breaking the American record. While that might be pure coach positivity, I think a lot of swim fans believe Gretchen’s got the talent to deliver in meters. (Watch the interview. Gretchen shares this DeSorbo reaction in a way that provides great insight into this coach-swimmer dynamic.)

GRETCHEN WALSH U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS PREDICTIONS

I believe in Todd DeSorbo, but I also think the 100 free American record is bit fast (52.04) I think she’s…

100m free – 52.41 for 1st

100 fly – 55.8 for 2nd

50 free – 23.8 for 1st

But who cares what I think? It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

