How Fast Will Carson Foster Swim At U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials?

Carson Foster time trialed a 4:10.79 400 IM at last weekend’s Longhorn Elite Invite to avoid a 200 free/400IM double. That allowed him to get a full-strength time in both races.

Carson said at the meet that his Olympic Trials schedule was not set, that he was using the invite to make that determination. Foster indicated that he might be considering a focus on the 200 free at 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Foster split 1:43.94 on the 2024 Doha World Champs 4×200 free relay, and he’s been a factor on Team USA relays going back to 2022 World Championships. So, I can see the calculus. However, Foster was a 1:47.1 200 free at the Longhorn Elite Invite, and 1:47 doesn’t match-up compared to that 4:10.7. Both are great swims in-season, but at this point, I think we can bank on Foster swimming 400 IM in Indy. Foster’s 1:43.9 200 free split from Doha will leave it up to Olympic coaches to determine if that merits a spot on the Olympic 4×200. What do you think?

Carson Foster Predictions!

Foster touched 2nd in the 400 IM behind Leon Marchand at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. Interestingly, he swam the same time, 4:06.56. At 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Foster makes his 1st U.S. Olympic Team, winning the 400 IM in 4:06 low, a new PB. I’d like to see him cut that to 4:04 plus in Paris chasing Leon. Off the strength of Foster’s 1:43.9 200 free split in Doha, and his consistency on the 4×200 going back to 2022, I say put him on the relay. But who cares what I think? It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

