2023 World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
July 23 to 30, 2023
Fukuoka, Japan
Marine Messe Fukuoka
LCM (50m)
DAY 1 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (START LIST)
Can you believe it? The 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan is here! Whether you’re following along before heading to be over in the Western hemisphere, or just getting up and getting started with your day over in the Eastern hemisphere, we’re happy to have you.
This prelims session will feature heats of the women’s 200 IM, men’s 400 free, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 400 free, men’s 100 breast, and men’s 400 IM individually. Prelims of the men’s 4×100 free relay and women’s 4×100 free relay will be swum as well.
The women’s 400 free will feature one of the most highly anticipated finals of the week, but we’ll have to wait until finals for that race. It will mark the first time we’ve seen Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus, and Summer McIntosh go head-to-head, since McIntosh has now fully burst onto the scene. The Canadian 16-year-old broke the World Record back in April at the Canadian Trials, throwing down a huge personal best of 3:56.08.
We’ll also get to see Leon Marchand set himself up to make another run at Michael Phelps‘ World Record in the men’s 400 IM.
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)
- Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- 2022 World Champion: Alex Walsh, USA – 2:07.13
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)
- Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- 2022 World Champion: Elijah Winnington, Australia – 3:41.22
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.48 (2016)
- World Junior Record: Claire Curzan, USA – 56.43 (2021)
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.53 (2017)
- 2022 World Champion: Torri Huske, USA – 55.64
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)
- Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.57
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 3:56.08 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 3:56.08 (2023)
- Championship Record: Katie Ledecky, USA – 3:58.15 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Katie Ledecky, USA – 3:58.15
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)
- World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)
- Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 58.46
MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS
- World Record: Michael Phelps, USA – 4:03.84 (2008)
- World Junior Record: Ilya Borodin, Russia – 4:10.02 (2021)
- Championship Record: Leon Marchand, France – 4:04.28 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 4:04.28
WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS
- World Record: Australia – 3:29.69 (2021)
- Championship Record: Australia – 3:30.21 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Australia – 3:30.95
MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS
- World Record: USA – 3:08.24
- Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06
- 2022 World Champion: USA – 3:09.34
Can’t wait…
On a tangent- just noticed Australia won the men’s 10m Platform diving to deny China clean sweep….that came out of nowhere!
Cassius has been very good for a while. Didn’t he medal at the olympics ?
Aus won a diving event??? That’s really surprising
World records could legitimately go down for all of the women’s events today. Wheeeeee!
i doubt the 200 im wr falls before the finals, if that
Hey guys, streaming prelims and finals through zoom for those who are unable to watch:
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/9673561674?pwd=YlBVOFBOY3p5aFhqUkpGQUY0cm5uUT09
Meeting ID: 967 356 1674
Passcode: CA9VTf
Starting the stream around 9:25pm-ish EST
Anyone know if this meet is on meet mobile? I can’t find it, but I know you have to type the meet in exactly how it’s entered on the site for it to show up.
THIRTY
MINUTES
TO
GO
Bound to be a legendary swim meet. Here we go..
Relay lineups?