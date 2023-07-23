2023 World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (START LIST)

DAY 1 PRELIMS SCRATCH REPORT

DAY 1 PRELIMS PREVIEW

Can you believe it? The 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan is here! Whether you’re following along before heading to be over in the Western hemisphere, or just getting up and getting started with your day over in the Eastern hemisphere, we’re happy to have you.

This prelims session will feature heats of the women’s 200 IM, men’s 400 free, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 400 free, men’s 100 breast, and men’s 400 IM individually. Prelims of the men’s 4×100 free relay and women’s 4×100 free relay will be swum as well.

The women’s 400 free will feature one of the most highly anticipated finals of the week, but we’ll have to wait until finals for that race. It will mark the first time we’ve seen Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus, and Summer McIntosh go head-to-head, since McIntosh has now fully burst onto the scene. The Canadian 16-year-old broke the World Record back in April at the Canadian Trials, throwing down a huge personal best of 3:56.08.

We’ll also get to see Leon Marchand set himself up to make another run at Michael Phelps‘ World Record in the men’s 400 IM.

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)

, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023) Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

2022 World Champion: Alex Walsh, USA – 2:07.13

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)

World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)

Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Elijah Winnington, Australia – 3:41.22

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.48 (2016)

World Junior Record: Claire Curzan, USA – 56.43 (2021)

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 55.53 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Torri Huske, USA – 55.64

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)

Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.57

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 58.46

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record: Michael Phelps , USA – 4:03.84 (2008)

, USA – 4:03.84 (2008) World Junior Record: Ilya Borodin, Russia – 4:10.02 (2021)

Championship Record: Leon Marchand , France – 4:04.28 (2022)

, France – 4:04.28 (2022) 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 4:04.28

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: Australia – 3:29.69 (2021)

Championship Record: Australia – 3:30.21 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Australia – 3:30.95

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS