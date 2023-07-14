Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A Complete Guide To Watching Every Sport at the World Aquatic Championships (In the U.S)

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • July 14 – 30, 2023 (pool swimming)
  • Fukuoka, Japan

The 2023 World Aquatic Championships are finally upon us. These championships in Fukuoka, Japan were originally scheduled to be held in 2021, but were postponed twice due to COVID-19 concerns. This is the second time that Fukuoka has hosted the event–the first time was the 2001 World Aquatic Championships.

Over the course of two weeks, we’ll see diving, pool swimming, open water swimming, water polo, and artistic swimming all take their turn in the spotlight. For those in the United States, the broadcaster directing that spotlight is NBC.

For the entire championships, Peacock will have live coverage of the events. NBC Sports is slated to present daily live coverage at noon (ET). Additionally, NBC will air encore coverage on Sunday, July 30, at 5 pm (ET) and Saturday, August 5, at 1 pm (ET).

In order to watch live sports on Peacock, you need to purchase a paid plan. The cheapest option is the Premium Plan at 4.99/month. Peacock offers a 7 day free trial for first time subscribers.

Below is Peacock’s live coverage schedule for all disciplines at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships. All times are in ET, so you may have to do some math depending on your time zone. Note that for those in the U.S., swimming prelims are in the evening (and early hours of the day) while finals are in the morning.

We’ll publish additional information about how to watch pool swimming–including outside the U.S.–as we get closer to the start of that event on July 23rd.

As the coverage schedule stands now, it seems that Peacock is planning to have live coverage of open water swimming for only the 10K events. If that changes, we’ll update the schedule accordingly.

Peacock’s Live Coverage Schedule (all times ET)

Date Sport Event Time (ET)
Friday, July 14th Open Water Swimming Women’s 10K Final 7-9:30pm
Diving 10m Platform Mixed Synchro Final 11:30pm-1:15am
Saturday, July 15th Diving 1m Springboard Women’s Final 2:30-4am
Diving 3m Springboard Men’s Synchro Final 5-6:45am
Open Water Swimming Men’s 10K Final 6:45-9:30pm
Water Polo Women’s Preliminary: USA vs. China 8-9:15pm
Sunday, July 16th Diving 1m Springboard Men’s Final 1:30-3:15am
Diving 10m Platform Women’s Synchro Final 5-6:45am
Water Polo Men’s Preliminary: Kazakhstan vs. USA 8-9:15pm
Monday, July 17th Diving 3m Springboard Women’s Synchro Final 2:30-4am
Diving 10m Platform Men’s Synchro Final 5-6:45am
Tuesday, July 18th Water Polo Women’s Preliminary: Australia vs. USA 4:30-5:45am
Diving 3m/10m Team Event Final 5-6:45am
Wednesday, July 19th Diving 10m Platform Women’s Final 5-6:45am
Water Polo Men’s Preliminary: USA vs. Australia 7:30-8:45am
Thursday, July 20th Water Polo Women’s Preliminary: France vs. USA 3-4:15am
Diving 3m Springboard Men’s Final 5-6:45am
Artistic Swimming Duet Free Final 6:30-8am
Friday, July 21st Water Polo Men’s Preliminary: USA vs. Greece 12:30-1:45am
Diving 3m Springboard Women’s Final 5-6:45am
Artistic Swimming Team Free Final 6:30-8am
Saturday, July 22nd Diving 3m Springboard Mixed Synchro Final 2:30-4am
Diving 10m Platform Men’s Final 5:30-7:15am
Swimming Swimming Prelims Day 1 9:30pm-2am
Sunday, July 23rd Swimming Swimming Finals Day 1 7-9:35am
Swimming Swimming Prelims Day 2 9:30pm-12:30am
Monday, July 24th Swimming Swimming Finals Day 2 7-9:05am
Swimming Swimming Prelims Day 3 9:30pm-12:30am
Tuesday, July 25th Swimming Swimming Finals Day 3 7-9:20am
Swimming Swimming Prelims Day 4 9:30pm-12:45am
Wednesday, July 26th Water Polo Women’s Water Polo Semifinal 1 4-5:15am
Water Polo Women’s Water Polo Semifinal 2 5:30-6:45am
Swimming Swimming Finals Day 4 7-9:30am
Swimming Swimming Prelims Day 5 9:30pm-12:30am
Thursday, July 27th Water Polo Men’s Water Polo Semifinal 1 4-5:15am
Water Polo Men’s Water Polo Semifinal 2 5:30-6:45am
Swimming Swimming Finals Day 5 7-9:30am
Swimming Swimming Prelims Day 6 9:30pm-12:30am
Friday, July 28th Water Polo Women’s Water Polo Final 5-6:15am
Swimming Swimming Finals Day 6 7-9:25am
Swimming Swimming Prelims Day 7 9:30pm-12:45am
Saturday, July 29th Water Polo Men’s Water Polo Final 5-6:15am
Swimming Swimming Finals Day 7 7-9:30am
Swimming Swimming Prelims Day 8 9:30pm-12:45am
Sunday, July 30th Swimming Swimming Finals Day 8 6:45-9:45am

 

0
