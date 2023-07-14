A Complete Guide To Watching Every Sport at the World Aquatic Championships (In the U.S)

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14 – 30, 2023 (pool swimming)

Fukuoka, Japan

The 2023 World Aquatic Championships are finally upon us. These championships in Fukuoka, Japan were originally scheduled to be held in 2021, but were postponed twice due to COVID-19 concerns. This is the second time that Fukuoka has hosted the event–the first time was the 2001 World Aquatic Championships.

Over the course of two weeks, we’ll see diving, pool swimming, open water swimming, water polo, and artistic swimming all take their turn in the spotlight. For those in the United States, the broadcaster directing that spotlight is NBC.

For the entire championships, Peacock will have live coverage of the events. NBC Sports is slated to present daily live coverage at noon (ET). Additionally, NBC will air encore coverage on Sunday, July 30, at 5 pm (ET) and Saturday, August 5, at 1 pm (ET).

In order to watch live sports on Peacock, you need to purchase a paid plan. The cheapest option is the Premium Plan at 4.99/month. Peacock offers a 7 day free trial for first time subscribers.

Below is Peacock’s live coverage schedule for all disciplines at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships. All times are in ET, so you may have to do some math depending on your time zone. Note that for those in the U.S., swimming prelims are in the evening (and early hours of the day) while finals are in the morning.

We’ll publish additional information about how to watch pool swimming–including outside the U.S.–as we get closer to the start of that event on July 23rd.

As the coverage schedule stands now, it seems that Peacock is planning to have live coverage of open water swimming for only the 10K events. If that changes, we’ll update the schedule accordingly.

Peacock’s Live Coverage Schedule (all times ET)