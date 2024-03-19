USA Women’s Water Polo Set To Host Australia & China This April In Southern California

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – March 19 – After winning gold at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, the US women’s national team will return to competition next month as it welcomes Australia and China to Southern California for six matches as all three nations prepare for this summer’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Purchase Tickets – LIVE Streaming on Overnght – LIVE Stats on 6-8 Sports

The series will open on April 7 as Team USA and Australia kick off a three-game series at 2 p.m. at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California. From there, the two will travel to Long Beach City College in Long Beach, for an April 9 meeting at 6 p.m. The two teams will wrap up play on Saturday, April 13, at noon at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

Play will resume on April 20 when the US and China open their three-game set at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach at 7 p.m. On April 22, Long Beach City College will host a 6 p.m. start. The busy month will end on April 27 at the Torrance Aquatic Center in Torrance when the 6 p.m. match serves as a finale after a full day of USA Water Polo National League action.

Admission will be free for the matches on April 7 and 13. Fans can buy tickets for the remaining matches by clicking here. Every match will also stream LIVE on Overnght.com. Click here to purchase a subscription. 6-8 Sports will provide live stats of all matches at 68sports.com.

The series should be highly competitive, as the US women’s national team won its eighth world championship title in February (a record for the program). The victory in Doha also marked the team’s fifth world title in its last six attempts. In Paris, the US will aim for its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The United States qualified for the Paris Olympics by winning the 2023 Pan American Games. Similarly, Australia and China also earned Olympic berths at their continental qualifiers: for Oceania and Asia, respectively.