Japan’s Olympic Roster Grows To Eight On Day Three Of Trials

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day 3 of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials saw the roster for Paris gain 5 additional swimmers to bring the total to 8 at just about the halfway mark of the competition.

The women’s 400m IM and 100m breast events snagged two qualifiers each. Mio Narita and Ageha Tanigawa both made the grade in the former while Satomi Suzuki and Reona Aoki got it done in the latter.

For the men, Katsuhiro Matsumoto came away with qualification in the 200m free.

On a relay level, both the men’s and women’s 4x200m free exceeded the minimum dispatch standard set by the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF).

Japanese Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 3 of Trials