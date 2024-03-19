2024 British Olympic Trials Entries Revealed: Dean Gunning For 5 Medals In Paris

2024 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 7th
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 British Swimming Championships are nearly upon us with the sole Olympic qualification meet on the calendar for April 2nd through April 7th.
The entry lists have been published, giving us a glimpse into the high-octane matchups that will be on the agenda as swimmers vie for one of thirty potential slots on the British roster for Paris.
As a refresher on British Swimming qualification, the first-place finisher in the open final of each individual event at this competition will be nominated for selection, provided the athlete records a time equal to or better than the nomination standards in the table below.
The second-place finisher in the open final of each individual event may also be selected to the team, subject to the overall roster count and relay swimmer qualifications. The second-place swimmers must also hit a QT listed in the table and, if needed, may be ranked as a percentage away from the table time. Those ranked furthest inside will get priority for consideration to the team.
As is nearly always the case with British Swimming, additional nominations may be made at the complete discretion of the Performance Director and the GB Head Coach.
We’ll be previewing specific events on which to keep an eye in the coming weeks but here are the key entries as they were published.
Of note, Olympic champion Tom Dean has entered the 100m free, 200m free and 200m IM. In addition to the men’s 4x100m and 4x200m free relays, the 23-year-old has made it known he is gunning for 5 medals in Paris.
The British men’s 100m and 200m freestyle fields are among the most competitive on the planet, with the likes of Dean, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matt Richards all in the mix for the top two spots.
Speaking to BBC Sport last year, Dean said, “I sat down with my coach and we said five medals is on the cards.
“We want to do it, we’re able to do it and it would be the most ever from a Team GB athlete at one Games, which is super exciting and the opportunity to write my name in the record books.
“It’s a bit scary but really cool at the same time.”
“I know what training I’m capable of and fortunately I’m a multi-eventer,” said Dean. “We’ve been presented with this opportunity and I want to grab it with both hands and give it my best shot and see what we can produce in Paris.
“I’m not afraid of saying this is what I’m going to go for. If it doesn’t pan out, that’s the nature of sport. But we will have given it our best shot and hopefully will come away with a few medals.” (BBC Sport)
Key Entries
- Freya Anderson – 100m/200m free
- Amelie Blocksidge – 200m/400m/800m/1500m, 400m IM
- Lewis Burras – 50m/100m free
- Imogen Clark – 100m breast
- Freya Colbert – 100m/200m free, 200m/400m IM
- Lauren Cox – 100m back
- Kathleen Dawson – 100m/200m back
- Tom Dean – 100m/200m free, 200m IM
- Angharad Evans – 100m/200m breast
- Luke Greenbank – 100m/200m back
- James Guy – 100m/200m free, 100m fly
- Kara Hanlon – 100m/200m breast
- Medi Harris – 100m/200m free, 100m/200m back
- Lucy Hope – 100m/200m free
- Anna Hopkin – 50m/100m free
- Daniel Jervis – 1500m free
- Joe Litchfield – 100m free/200m, 100m fly, 200m IM
- Max Litchfield – 200m free, 200m/400m IM
- Oliver Morgan – 100m/200m back
- Adam Peaty – 100m breast
- Jacob Peters – 100m fly
- Ben Proud – 50m free
- Matt Richards – 50m/100m/200m free
- Duncan Scott – 100m/200m free, 200m IM
- Katie Shanahan – 200m back, 200m/400m IM
- Laura Stephens – 100m/200m fly
- Jacob Whittle – 100m/200m free
- James Wilby – 100/200m breast
- Abbie Wood – 100m/200m free, 200m IM
GB really needs to have either Jacob Peters or THE GUY in 50 low form to have a shot in the 400 medley relay to bring themselves back into contention with China and Italy lacking good flyers
Interesting to see THE GUY in the 100 free.
The 200 and 100 free men’s races are going to be brutally cutthroat.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility. The 100 Free will be the hardest for him to grab a medal, but it’s not out of question.
Like others have mentioned, I’m surprised he doesn’t mention the Men’s Medley Relay. Does Great Britain think they have no medal chance there at all?
Glad to see nobody has too big a schedule, because that 200fr on the final day is going to be brutal – Would hate for fatigue to have lessened the spectacle of it.
Any news on Anderson’s lead up? No group training camps and no competitions seems odd…
Wow everyone is seeming to see a lot of value in these 4x100s. Colbert, Guy, Wood and Harris all entering the 100 free is a welcome suprise.
Okaro and Colbert could be big disruptions to the Anderson, Hopkin, Hope and Wood combination that has been there for a few years now. Cohoon and Mildred could also be threats to the Scott Dean Richards Whittle Burras group aswell.
The MR has no medal shot?
Dean would never be on it, a Men’s freestyler is suboptimal and he’s likely our 3rd most reliable freestyler after Richards and Scott over the distance.
Apologies I read mixed medley relay but the same goes for the Men’s relay anchor, he’d have to drop big splits to out place Dunc and Matt
Dean has been faster on the anchor leg of a Medley Relay than Richards or Scott ever has (excluding Scott’s draft-aided 46.1. He’s always been at his best on anchor legs of relays, I’d put him on it unless Richards goes something crazy on the 4×100 Free Relay
If he wins an individual medal in the 100 free you’d assume he’d make it onto the men’s medley relay.
Who’s the backstroker?
China, US and Italy seem decently far ahead of GB one tbh.
Oliver Morgan is improving nicely, faster pb than Greenback on 100 back
It has a good medal shot but Matt Richards is currently the top 100 freestyler. It’s probably between Dean, Whittle and Scott for the second individual 100free spot and likely anchoring heats of the MR
Good mentality already got the individual gold so he can now dabble around with multiple events and try to collect as much hardware as possible no matter the color rather than go all in on one event