Taylor Ruck Will Not Continue Swimming NCAA, Is “Unsure” If She Will Stay At Stanford

On Thursday, two-time 200 free NCAA champion Taylor Ruck confirmed to SwimSwam that she was finished with NCAA swimming, even though she said she still had one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. In addition, she also said she was unsure of whether she would continue training with Stanford, her college team, leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ruck’s confirmation comes despite the fact that she is listed on Stanford’s 2023-24 women’s swimming roster as a graduate student. She competed during the 2018-19, 2021-22, and 2022-23 NCAA seasons, but redshirted both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that had been postponed to 2021. Last season, Ruck was listed as a “redshirt” senior on the Stanford roster.

When Ruck took her Tokyo redshirts, she had trained in Canada rather than at Stanford.

At both the 2022 and 2023 NCAA Championships, Ruck was the national champion in the 200-yard free. She scored 20 individual points for Stanford, which made her the third-highest scorer on her team. She also swam on Stanford’s 800 free relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay. With Ruck gone, Stanford will be missing their top three scorers from 2023 NCAAs during the 2023-24 NCAA season. Top scorer Claire Curzan recently transferred to the University of Virginia, while Torri Huske, the second-highest scorer, is taking an Olympic redshirt.

Ruck recently competed at the 2023 World Championships, where she swam on Canada’s women’s 400 free relay that finished seventh, as well as prelims of the mixed 400 free relay. She did not qualify to compete in any individual events, having skipped Canadian Trials this April due to a broken hand.