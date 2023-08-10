USA Swimming Announces 36-Member Roster For 2023 Pan American Games

USA Swimming announced a 36-swimmer roster for the 2023 Pan American Games on Thursday, with the competition set to take place October 21-25 in Santiago, Chile.

The roster was selected based on results from the 2023 U.S. National Championships that wrapped up on July 1 in Indianapolis, with swimmers who qualified for the 2023 World Championships and 2023 World Junior Championships both ineligible to be named.

The roster includes five Olympic gold medalists from Tokyo, with freestyle sprinter Brooks Curry and medley specialist Jay Litherland on the men’s side, and freestylers Erica Sullivan, Paige Madden and Catie DeLoof headlining the women’s team.

WOMEN’S ROSTER (18)

Name Events Hometown Gabi Albiero 50 free Louisville, Ky. Lucy Bell 400 IM Fort Collins, Colo. Olivia Bray 100 fly Daleville, Va. Catie DeLoof 50/100 free Grosse Pointe, Mich. Amy Fulmer 100 free Bellefontaine, Ohio Josephine Fuller 100 back Richmond, Va. Abby Harter 200 IM Broadlands, Va. Anna Keating 100/200 breast Alexandria, Va. Dakota Luther 200 fly Austin, Texas Paige Madden 400/800 free Mobile, Ala. Kennedy Noble 100/200 bk, 200 IM Avondale, Ariz. Kelly Pash 100/200 fly Carmel, Ind. Camille Spink 200 free Haymarket, Va. Rachel Stege 400/800/1500 free Naperville, Ill. Erica Sullivan 1500 free Las Vegas, Nev. Reilly Tiltmann 200 back Brookfield, Wis. Emma Weber 100/200 breast Boulder, Colo Kayla Wilson 200 free Virginia Beach, Va.

MEN’S ROSTER (18)

Name Events Hometown Jack Aikins 200 back Atlanta, Ga. Arsenio Bustos 100 fly, 200 IM Orange, Conn. Coby Carrozza 200 free Austin, Texas Adam Chaney 100 back Mason, Ohio Brooks Curry 100 free Atlanta, Ga. David Curtiss 50 free Yardley, Pa. Jack Dahlgren 200 fly Victoria, Minn. Jake Foster 100/200 breast Cincinnati, Ohio Will Gallant 800/1500 free Canton, Conn. Zane Grothe 200 free Boulder City, Nev. Ian Grum 200 back, 400 IM Atlanta, Ga. Jonny Kulow 50/100 free Lander, Wy. Mason Laur 200 fly, 200 IM Naples, Fla. Jay Litherland 400 free, 400 IM Alpharetta, Ga. Luke Miller 100 fly Broomfield, Colo. Noah Nichols 100/200 breast Midlothian, Va. Christopher O’Connor 100 back North Canton, Ohio James Plage 400/800 free Glastonbury, Conn.

The team will be predominantly comprised of current collegiate swimmers, including 12 who are entering their senior year and six more who are rising juniors in the NCAA. There are four members of the NC State men’s team and four current swimmers on the Virginia women’s team, plus one alumna in Madden.

Notably on the roster is Reilly Tiltmann, who lost a swim-off with Isabelle Stadden at U.S. Nationals in the women’s 200 backstroke. Stadden has instead opted to compete at the LEN U23 European Championships in Dublin, which kick off on Friday.

Per the selection criteria, swimmers in line to be selected to both events were only able to attend one, so Stadden has opted to compete at the LEN meet, which won’t have as big of a scheduling conflict with school.

Another notable member of the squad is Jack Dahlgren, who represented the U.S. at the recently-concluded World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The U.S. coaching staff will include Brent Arckey, the Sarasota Sharks head coach who also led the U.S. team at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, along with Mark Bernardino (NC State), Stephanie Juncker (University of Louisville), Jeremy Linn (Nation’s Capital Swim Club) and Jake Shrum (University of Virginia).

At the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, the U.S. topped the medal table with 21 gold and 44 total medals, with eight of the athletes on that team going on to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.