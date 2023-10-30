Ashley Twichell, 34, Wins 10k Gold at Pan Ams After Giving Birth Last Year

2023 Pan American Games

Oct. 29, 2023

Open water swimming

Laguna Los Morros San Bernardo, Chile

Results

Seventeen months after giving birth, Ashley Twichell stamped her comeback with a 10-kilometer victory over reigning Olympic champion Ana Marcela Cunha at the 2023 Pan American Games on Sunday in San Bernardo, Chile.

Twichell, a 34-year-old American, beat Cunha by 13 seconds with a winning time of 1:57:16.4, earning a second Pan Ams medal 12 years after taking silver in the 800 freestyle at the 2011 edition of the meet. Cunha, the 2019 Pan Ams champion in this event, claimed silver in 1:57:29.4 ahead of fellow Brazilian Viviane Jungblut (1:57:51.1).

“It felt good,” said Twichell, who placed 7th in the 10 km at her Olympic debut in Tokyo, where she was the oldest (age 32) American swimmer and the oldest U.S. first-timer at an Olympics since 1908. “It was pretty relaxed the first 5k, which was really nice, especially with it being a small field, and then I noticed people were trying to catch back up to us to try and push us a bit on the sixth and seventh lap.

“I felt the push, then kind of fall back, then push, kind of fall back,” Twichell. “I should have just decided earlier [what to do]. It’s so hard in a 10k, you don’t know how much you’re going to have. I try not to look behind me too much, but I did feel like for a little bit there was a bit of a gap.”

Twichell gave birth to her son, Lochlan, last May. She initially said she expected to retire after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but she returned to competition at age 33 this summer and qualified for Pan Ams at the 2023 Open Water National Championships with a 4th-place finish. The comeback earned her a nomination for the Golden Goggles’ Perseverance Award that will be announced on Nov. 19.

“I feel like I have a different perspective,” Twichell said. “I feel like I’m trying to enjoy every race, especially ones like this where I’m away from my son, I want to make the most of it so just really trying to have fun, see where it goes, and taking it day by day.”

Some of Twichell’s other open water accolades include winning the 5 km team open water race at the 2011 World Championships, and winning the 5 km individual open water race at the 2017 World Championships. Also an accomplished pool swimmer, she took silver in the 800 free at the 2016 Short Course World Championships. At the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021, Twichell placed fifth in the 1500 free and eighth in the 400 free. She swam collegiately for Duke from 2008-11, qualifying to swim the 1650 free at the NCAA Championships in all four years of her career. Her highest finish was 5th place in 2011.

On the men’s side, Brennan Gravley captured his first international gold medal in a tight finish featuring a podium separated by less than half a second after almost two hours of racing.

Gravley touched first in 1:50:23.4, just ahead of Argentina’s Franco Cassini (1:50:23.6) and Mexico’s Paulo Delgado Strehlke (1:50:23.8). Gravley’s brother, Dylan, placed 4th just a few seconds off the podium in 1:50:26.8.

“It was pretty challenging,” Gravley said. “I’m still adjusting to feeling comfortable in the wet suit and trying to get a feel for my stroke. It was a little violent down the stretch with the Argentinian guys, but I had some fun racing them and they were good sports after.”

“The experience has been super cool…Spending time with my brother is really special,” he added. “Being able to do it with him doing something I love is really, really rare and I don’t think a lot of people will have an opportunity to do something like that, especially with all of the years we’ve done it together; to travel and see the world together, it’s priceless. I love it.”