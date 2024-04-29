Kentucky Welcomes Athletes from Lindenwood, Towson, Arkansas Through Transfer Portal

The University of Kentucky has been one of the biggest destinations of athletes in the transfer portal as Ally Frame from Towson, Piotr Kowalczyk from Lindenwood, and Madison Hartley from Arkansas.

Frame spent her freshman and sophomore season with Towson and won three individual Colonial Athletic Association titles the last two years. As a freshman, Frame won the 100 back in a 53.19 and was 3rd in the 200 back in a 1:57.62. This past season, she defended her 100 back title swimming a 53.11 and won the 200 back in a 1:55.61.

Frame’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 53.11

200 back: 1:55.61

Both of Frame’s best times would have been 3rd on the Kentucky roster this past season for the women.

Hartley arrives after spending her freshman and sophomore seasons at Arkansas. She missed the first half of her freshman season due to injury but closed the year at SECs where she swam personal best times in all three of her events swimming a 1:59.73 in the 200 fly, 1:47.30 in the 200 free, and a 50.00 in the 100 free.

As a sophomore, Harley swam a best time at SECs in prelims with a 1:58.97 to finish in a three-way tie for 23rd where she went to swim a 2:00.66 in the swim-off. Her season best in the 100 fly of a 52.74 was from midseason and it took a 51.88 to earn an invite to NCAAs in the event.

Hartley’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 49.53

200 free: 1:46.51

100 fly: 52.74

200 fly: 1:58.97

The Kentucky women only had one finalist in the 200 fly at 2024 SECs as Anna Havens Rice made the ‘B’ final. Hartley’s flat-start best in the 200 free would have been the fastest on the team’s roster this past season and her 100 free would have been #2 on the roster meaning she is potentially a huge boost to the team’s relays.

Kowalczyk arrives after spending his freshman season with Lindenwood which announced in December it is cutting the program at the end of the 2023-2024 season. The Poland native finished 2nd in the 100 back and 100 free at the 2024 Summit League Championships. He swam a 43.70 in the 10 free and a 47.85 in the 100 back. He also was 6th in the 50 free in a 20.35 but swma a 19.76 in prelims.

Kowalczyk’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 19.76

100 free: 43.70

100 back: 47.85

100 fly: 48.54

Kowalczyk’s best time in the 50 free would have been #2 on the roster this past season while his 100 free would have been #3 indicating he could be a boost to the team’s free relays. His 100 back would also have been #2 on the roster this past season only behind rising senior Jack Hamilton who led the team’s 400 medley relay off in a 47.57 at SECs this past season.

Kowalczyk is just off of what it took to make the C final at SECs as it took a 19.68 in the 50 free, a 42.92 in the 100 free, and a 46.98 in the 100 back to earn a second swim.

The Kentucky women finished 9th out of 12 teams while the men were 10th out of 10 teams at 2024 SECs. The team is entering their second season under head coach Bret Lundgaard who was hired last July.