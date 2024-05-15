Minnesota HS State Runner-Up Jordan Hogue Commits To South Dakota (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Hogue of New Ulm, Minnesota, has announced his commitment to continue his education and swimming career at the University of South Dakota. Hogue is wrapping up his final year at Mankato East High School and will arrive on campus this fall for the 2024-2025 season.

“I chose South Dakota because it offered not just a great school, but also a team atmosphere that felt like family.”

Hogue trains and competes year-round with the Mantas Swim Club. His best events are freestyle and backstroke, and he is a Futures qualifier in the 50 free and 100 back. This spring, Hogue represented his high school at the Minnesota High School State Championships, where he secured a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke (52.00). He was also 4th in the 100 free with a personal best time of 46.80.

Just after the high school state meet, Hogue set a number of lifetime bests at the Minnesota Senior Short Course Championships. In the 100 free, he lowered his best time even further to 46.74, earning 9th overall. He also notched a personal best in the 50 free, where he hit a 21.29 for 7th. Over the course of the season, his 50 free came down by a total of six tenths of a second.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.29

100 free – 46.74

200 free – 1:46.03

100 back – 51.49

The South Dakota Coyotes are led by head coach Jason Mahowald, who recently completed his 19th season at the helm of the program. This year, the men recorded a 3rd place finish at the 2024 Summit League Championships with a total of 472 points. Hogue will have to drop some time to score at the conference meet, as it took a 20.72 to advance to finals in the 50 free and 50.10 in the 100 back.

The 100 back was one of South Dakota’s strongest events this year with Adam Fisher securing the Summit League title (47.58). He was joined in the A-final by Jacob Carlson (49.37) and Aidan Gantenbein (49.79), who placed 6th and 8th, respectively. The 50 free was the weaker event of the two, with Zack Kopp turning in the team’s only top-8 finish at 4th (20.11).

With his commitment, Hogue joins James Schreiber, Will Barth, Alex Parkinson, and Mason Turner in the Coyotes’ incoming class next fall. Barth is also a Minnesota native.

