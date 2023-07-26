2023 World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Start List (No Relay Lineups)

Mixed Medley Final Relay Lineups

Let’s get after it everyone; it’s the fourth session of finals at 2023 Worlds, and we’re right in the heart of the meet. It’s another packed night with five finals (including a relay), and four semifinals. Take a look at the schedule of what’s coming up this session below.

Order of Events

Men’s 800 Freestyle — Final

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Final

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Semifinals

Women’s 50 Backstroke — Semifinals

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Semifinals

Men’s 200 IM — Semifinals

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay — Final

Now, let’s preview the finals. We’re starting things off with a barnburner of a race–the men’s 800 freestyle. It was a battle just to make the final, and defending silver medalist Florian Wellbrock was shut out by just seven-hundredths. The young stars of the 400 free, Sam Short and Ahmed Hafnaoui, lead the way, both posting times that would’ve just missed the medals in 2022. But, there’s also Bobby Finke, Daniel Wiffen, and Mykhailo Romanchuk in the field and they surely won’t go quietly.

Then, we shift gears to another close race, this time on the women’s side. The 200 free features four of the eight women who’ve been sub-1:54 in their career: Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, Summer McIntosh, and Siobhan Haughey. After Titmus’ world record in the 400 free, we’ll be back on world record watch here in the 200 as she and the other four aim to challenge Federica Pellegrini‘s super-suited mark. Keep an eye on Bella Sims too, she swam a personal best in semis and will likely stick to her usual strategy of blasting out and trying to hang on against these big names.

The men’s 200 fly will feature another race between Carson Foster and Leon Marchand. They’ll be back in lanes 4 and 5, but the race shouldn’t be just between them. SCM world record holder Tomoru Honda will be racing in front of a home crowd and teens Ilya Kharun, Krzysztof Chmielewski, and Thomas Heilman are looking to spoil the party.

It’s on to the men’s 50 breaststroke final after that. Qin Haiyang separated himself from the field by about a half-second in prelims and semis. Qin has swum as Asian record every time he’s swum so far at Worlds. Based on the fact that he dropped time through each round of the 100 breast, he’s got a good chance of making it six-for-six here in the final.

Nic Fink and Nicolo Martinenghi, who are the defending gold and silver medalists, will look to get back on the podium here in Fukuoka.

The last final of the night is the mixed medley relay. The U.S., Australia, and China are the big favorites coming in. Each have some substitutions to make coming into the finals session, and 200 fly Olympic champion Zhang Yufei even scratched that event in prelims, so she’ll be fresh for the final. This is another event where we’ll be on world record watch.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)

Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Bobby Finke , United States – 7:39.36

Top 8:

What a race to kick things off. Men’s distance swimming has suddenly become flooded with stars, and after a wickedly fast prelims session, expectations were sky high.

From the start of the race, it was Lukas Märtens, Sam Short, and Ahmed Hafnaoui who separated themselves from the rest of the field. They were out under world record pace at the 200 meter mark, and while that line eventually crept up on them, the three stayed glued together. They traded the lead between them as they went.

About a body length behind the three, Bobby Finke and Daniel Wiffen were hanging around not really letting the three at the front get too far away. At 600 meters, Finke began to make his move, moving up on the three leaders. Across the pool Hafnaoui responded, upping his kick as well.

Short flipped first at both the 700 and 750-meter mark. On the final meters, all five athletes put in a closing dig. Finke caught Märtens, but he couldn’t bridge the gap to Hafnaoui and Short. We saw Hafnaoui and Short come into the wall together in the 400 freestyle and we saw it again here, but this time Hafnaoui had enough left in the tank to get ahead of the 19-year-old Australian.

Hafnaoui earned gold in 7:37.00, making him the #3 performer all-time. Short kept himself ahead of Finke for the silver medal in 7:37.76. That swim breaks Grant Hackett‘s Australian record from 2005, and vaults Short up to #4 performer all-time.

Behind them, Finke settled for bronze, which marks the first time he’s lost this race on the world stage since his breakout in Tokyo. Despite that, Finke still has positives to take away: a bronze medal, a new American record, and an improvement on his #7 performer in history time.

Wiffen passed Märtens for fourth, setting a new European record of 7:39.19 which breaks Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s mark.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Federica Pellegrini , Italy — 1:52.98 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.91 (2023)

Championship Record: Federica Pellegrini , Italy -1:52.98 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Yang Junxuan, China – 1:54.92

2022 Time to Medal: 1:56.25

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Semifinals

World Record: David Popovici , Romania – 46.86 (2022)

, Romania – 46.86 (2022) Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)

2022 World Champion: David Popovici , Romania – 47.58

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – Semifinals

World Record: Liu Xiang, China – 26.98 (2018)

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)

Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Kylie Masse, Canada – 27.31

2022 Time to Final: 27.72

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Final

World Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017) Championship Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) 2022 World Champion: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Italy – 26.97 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Nic Fink , United States – 26.45

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Semifinals

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.70 (2023)

, Canada – 2:04.70 (2023) Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)

2022 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:05.20

, Canada – 2:05.20 2022 Time to Final: 2:07.89

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Semifinals

World Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) 2022 World Champion: Leon Marchand , France – 1:55.22

Finals Qualifiers:

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – Final

World Record: Great Britain – 3:37.58 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:38.56 (2017)

2022 World Champion: United States – 3:38.79

2022 Time to Medal: 3:41.54

Top 8: