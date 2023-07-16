When Will 2023 World Aquatics Championships Sessions Begin In My Time Zone?

The pool swimming portion of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan will see a return to fairly-normal session start times. Locally, prelims will start at 10:30 AM, and finals will start at 8:00 PM.

But what does that mean for where you live? Whether you’re in Brisbane, New York, London, Los Angeles, or anywhere else around the world, we’ve got you covered.

The chart below shows the session start times in different time zones around the world. While it doesn’t cover all of the partial-hour time zones (Adelaied, we’re looking at you), we have attempted to give most of the world’s swim fans a familiar-enough city to peg their local calculations off.

If you’re still not sure, just ask in the comments.

Past World Championship Local Schedules:

2023 – 10:30 Heats/20:00 Finals (9.5 hours gap)

2022 – 9:00 Heats/18:00 Finals (9 hours gap)

2019 – 10:00 Heats/20:00 Finals (10 hours gap)

2017 – 9:30 Heats/17:30 Finals (8 hours gap)

2015 – 9:30 Heats/17:30 Finals (8 hours gap)

2013 – 10:00 Heats/18:00 Finals (8 hours gap)

Time Zones Table