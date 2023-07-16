When Will 2023 World Aquatics Championships Sessions Begin In My Time Zone?

The pool swimming portion of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan will see a return to fairly-normal session start times. Locally, prelims will start at 10:30 AM, and finals will start at 8:00 PM.
But what does that mean for where you live? Whether you’re in Brisbane, New York, London, Los Angeles, or anywhere else around the world, we’ve got you covered.
The chart below shows the session start times in different time zones around the world. While it doesn’t cover all of the partial-hour time zones (Adelaied, we’re looking at you), we have attempted to give most of the world’s swim fans a familiar-enough city to peg their local calculations off.
If you’re still not sure, just ask in the comments.
Past World Championship Local Schedules:
- 2023 – 10:30 Heats/20:00 Finals (9.5 hours gap)
- 2022 – 9:00 Heats/18:00 Finals (9 hours gap)
- 2019 – 10:00 Heats/20:00 Finals (10 hours gap)
- 2017 – 9:30 Heats/17:30 Finals (8 hours gap)
- 2015 – 9:30 Heats/17:30 Finals (8 hours gap)
- 2013 – 10:00 Heats/18:00 Finals (8 hours gap)
Time Zones Table
|Major Geographies
|Time Zone
|Prelims Start Time (24h)
|
Finals Start Time (24h)
|Honolulu
|UTC-10
|15:30 (Day Prior)
|3:00
|Anchorage, Juneau
|UTC-8
|17:30 (Day Prior)
|5:00
|Los Angeles/Seattle (US Pacific Time), Arizona (does not observe DST), Vancouver, Tijuana,
|UTC-7
|18:30 (Day Prior)
|6:00
|Phoenix/Denver/SLC (US Mountain Time), Demonton, Juarez
|UTC-6
|19:30 (Day Prior)
|7:00
|Chicago/Houston/Dallas (US Central Time), Winnipeg, Mexico City, Lima,
|UTC-5
|20:30 (Day Prior)
|8:00
|Toronto, New York (US Eastern Time), Puerto Rico, La Paz, Barbados, Havana, Nassau
|UTC-4
|21:30 (Day Prior)
|9:00
|Sao Paulo, Rio, Buenos Aires, Recife, Paramaribo, Montevideo, French Guiana, Bahia, Belem, Cordoba, Bermuda, St. Lucia, St. Thomas, St. Kitts,
|UTC-3
|22:30 (Day Prior)
|10:00
|Sandwich Islands
|UTC-2
|23:30 (Day Prior)
|11:00
|Cape Verde, Azores
|UTC-1
|0:30
|12:00
|Madeira, Canary Islands, Casablanca, Monrovia, Western Africa
|UTC+0
|1:30
|13:00
|London, Lisbon, Dublin, Tunis, Lagos, Brazzaville, Algiers, Faroe Islands
|UTC+1
|2:30
|14:00
|Stockholm, Sarajevo, Rome, Prague, Paris, Oslo, Madrid, Copenhagen, Budapest, Belgium, Berlin, Belgrade, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Harare, Zurich, Croatia, Poland, Austria, Vatican City
|UTC+2
|3:30
|15:00
|Istanbul, Doha, Bucharest, Nairobi, Helsinki, Kyiv, Tallinn, Vilnius, Riga, Sofia, Athens, Cairo, Dar-Es-Salaam, Addis Abba, Kuwait, Sevastopol, Volgograd, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Minsk, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Israel, Palestine,
|UTC+3
|4:30
|14:00
|Dubai, Tbilsi, Muscat, Baku, Reunion
|UTC+4
|5:30
|15:00
|Mumbai, Delhi, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Yekaterinburg, Uzbekistan, Karachi
|UTC+5
|6:30
|16:00
|Almaty, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan
|UTC+6
|7:30
|17:00
|Jakarta, Bangkok, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos
|UTC+7
|8:30
|18:00
|Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzehen, Gunagzhou, Chengdu, Manila, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Baruun-Urt
|UTC+8
|9:30
|19:00
|Fukuoka, Seoul, Tokyo
|UTC+9
|10:30
|20:00
|Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Guam
|UTC+10
|11:30
|21:00
|PNG, Bougainville, Norfolk Island, New Caledonia
|UTC+11
|12:30
|22:00
|New Zealand, Fiji, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Nauru
|UTC+12
|13:30
|23:00
|Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati
|UTC+13
|14:30
|
0:00 (Midnight)
Most useful post of the year!
EST is 7am
For Est the first prelim session will be Saturday evening the 22nd starting at 9:30pm it runs until 2am that’s a Strech hope the 400free for women comes early in the program.
For London prelims are 18:30 and finals are 4:00(Midnight)
Not soon enough
Finals times are inaccurate
Not sure if I misunderstand the Time Zones Table, but I think there is a mistake. When the finals start at 20:00 in Fukuoka it will be 13:00 in the CEST Zone (Berlin, Paris etc.) not 15:00 like listed above, because there is a 7 hour difference. I didn´t check the other times, so maybe it´s just me who doesn´t get it
Unless I’m misreading this chart, I think the finals times listed are inaccurate. If the finals start at 8 pm JST, that would equate to 4 am PDT here in Los Angeles.
Uh, I think you’ve flubbed this. I live in the US CST. Fukuoka is 14 hours ahead of me. The finals, starting at 8 pm there, translate to 6 am start time here, not 8 (though I would that were so), as your schedule submits.
I could be mistaking it, but I don’t think so. If I have, apologies. Just interested in no one missing who wants to watch.