Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

When Will 2023 World Aquatics Championships Sessions Begin In My Time Zone?

Comments: 9

The pool swimming portion of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan will see a return to fairly-normal session start times. Locally, prelims will start at 10:30 AM, and finals will start at 8:00 PM.

But what does that mean for where you live? Whether you’re in Brisbane, New York, London, Los Angeles, or anywhere else around the world, we’ve got you covered.

The chart below shows the session start times in different time zones around the world. While it doesn’t cover all of the partial-hour time zones (Adelaied, we’re looking at you), we have attempted to give most of the world’s swim fans a familiar-enough city to peg their local calculations off.

If you’re still not sure, just ask in the comments.

Past World Championship Local Schedules:

  • 2023 – 10:30 Heats/20:00 Finals (9.5 hours gap)
  • 2022 – 9:00 Heats/18:00 Finals (9 hours gap)
  • 2019 – 10:00 Heats/20:00 Finals (10 hours gap)
  • 2017 – 9:30 Heats/17:30 Finals (8 hours gap)
  • 2015 – 9:30 Heats/17:30 Finals (8 hours gap)
  • 2013 – 10:00 Heats/18:00 Finals (8 hours gap)

Time Zones Table

Major Geographies Time Zone Prelims Start Time (24h)
Finals Start Time (24h)
Honolulu UTC-10 15:30 (Day Prior) 3:00
Anchorage, Juneau UTC-8 17:30 (Day Prior) 5:00
Los Angeles/Seattle (US Pacific Time), Arizona (does not observe DST), Vancouver, Tijuana, UTC-7 18:30 (Day Prior) 6:00
Phoenix/Denver/SLC (US Mountain Time), Demonton, Juarez UTC-6 19:30 (Day Prior) 7:00
Chicago/Houston/Dallas (US Central Time), Winnipeg, Mexico City, Lima, UTC-5 20:30 (Day Prior) 8:00
Toronto, New York (US Eastern Time), Puerto Rico, La Paz, Barbados, Havana, Nassau UTC-4 21:30 (Day Prior) 9:00
Sao Paulo, Rio, Buenos Aires, Recife, Paramaribo, Montevideo, French Guiana, Bahia, Belem, Cordoba, Bermuda, St. Lucia, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, UTC-3 22:30 (Day Prior) 10:00
Sandwich Islands UTC-2 23:30 (Day Prior) 11:00
Cape Verde, Azores UTC-1 0:30 12:00
Madeira, Canary Islands, Casablanca, Monrovia, Western Africa UTC+0 1:30 13:00
London, Lisbon, Dublin, Tunis, Lagos, Brazzaville, Algiers, Faroe Islands UTC+1 2:30 14:00
Stockholm, Sarajevo, Rome, Prague, Paris, Oslo, Madrid, Copenhagen, Budapest, Belgium, Berlin, Belgrade, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Harare, Zurich, Croatia, Poland, Austria, Vatican City UTC+2 3:30 15:00
Istanbul, Doha, Bucharest, Nairobi, Helsinki, Kyiv, Tallinn, Vilnius, Riga, Sofia, Athens, Cairo, Dar-Es-Salaam, Addis Abba, Kuwait, Sevastopol, Volgograd, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Minsk, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Israel, Palestine, UTC+3 4:30 14:00
Dubai, Tbilsi, Muscat, Baku, Reunion UTC+4 5:30 15:00
Mumbai, Delhi, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Yekaterinburg, Uzbekistan, Karachi UTC+5 6:30 16:00
Almaty, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan UTC+6 7:30 17:00
Jakarta, Bangkok, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos UTC+7 8:30 18:00
Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzehen, Gunagzhou, Chengdu, Manila, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Baruun-Urt UTC+8 9:30 19:00
Fukuoka, Seoul, Tokyo UTC+9 10:30 20:00
Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Guam UTC+10 11:30 21:00
PNG, Bougainville, Norfolk Island, New Caledonia UTC+11 12:30 22:00
New Zealand, Fiji, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Nauru UTC+12 13:30 23:00
Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati UTC+13 14:30
0:00 (Midnight)

9
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hooked on Chlorine
30 minutes ago

Most useful post of the year!

1
-2
Reply
Swimmer
30 minutes ago

EST is 7am

0
0
Reply
crazycanuck
Reply to  Swimmer
18 minutes ago

For Est the first prelim session will be Saturday evening the 22nd starting at 9:30pm it runs until 2am that’s a Strech hope the 400free for women comes early in the program.

0
0
Reply
Titobiloluwa
1 hour ago

For London prelims are 18:30 and finals are 4:00(Midnight)

0
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

Not soon enough

0
0
Reply
Fan
1 hour ago

Finals times are inaccurate

9
0
Reply
Philipp
1 hour ago

Not sure if I misunderstand the Time Zones Table, but I think there is a mistake. When the finals start at 20:00 in Fukuoka it will be 13:00 in the CEST Zone (Berlin, Paris etc.) not 15:00 like listed above, because there is a 7 hour difference. I didn´t check the other times, so maybe it´s just me who doesn´t get it

7
0
Reply
Jonathan
1 hour ago

Unless I’m misreading this chart, I think the finals times listed are inaccurate. If the finals start at 8 pm JST, that would equate to 4 am PDT here in Los Angeles.

9
0
Reply
Mike McCormack
1 hour ago

Uh, I think you’ve flubbed this. I live in the US CST. Fukuoka is 14 hours ahead of me. The finals, starting at 8 pm there, translate to 6 am start time here, not 8 (though I would that were so), as your schedule submits.

I could be mistaking it, but I don’t think so. If I have, apologies. Just interested in no one missing who wants to watch.

9
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!