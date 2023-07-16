2 New Swim Coaches Entered in US Center for Safesport Database

Two more swim coaches have been entered into the US Center for SafeSport Database with suspensions.

David Adams from Parkersburg, West Virginia, was given a temporary suspension after an arrest on charges of sexual assault of children, while another coach, Peter Wright from Sugar Land, Texas, was given a suspension, no contrct directive, and probation after being found responsible for retaliation.

Another individual, Mark Black who is listed as being from Arlington, Virginia, was also recently given a temporary suspension. SwimSwam was unable to identify the person listed in the suspension, and has reached out to USA Swimming for more information.

Wright was the head coach of the First Colony Swim Team. He joined the program in 2014 from the Middle Tyger YMCA in South Carolina, where he developed one of the top YMCA programs in the country that produced a number of collegiate swimmers, including some All-Americans.

In 2015, he was named a member of the USA Swimming National Junior Team Camp in Colorado Springs.

His suspension runs from June 26, 2023 through January 2, 2024.

Wright was found to have committed Retaliation, though no other specifics were given. Retaliation usually refers to when a coach or other member retaliates against someone for good faith reporting of violations under the jurisdiction of USA Swimming, the USOPC, or the US Center for SafeSport.

David Andrew Adams

David Andrew Adams, the head coach of the Parkersburg Sharks, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual abuse of three juvenile females under the age of 12 years old at the Parkersburg YMCA in Wood County, West Virginia, the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit says. Police say that the alleged abuse happened between October 2018 and July 2022.

There, he was the head swimming coach for the Parkersburg Sharks.

Adams was arraigned on June 15, 2013 and faces six charges of sexual abuse, eight charges of sexual abuse in the first degree, and two counts of sexual assault in the first degree. Given the ages of the victims, a guilty verdict on even a portion of those counts would send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Adams was released from jail on June 16 after posting a $50,000 bond.

The US Center for SafeSport issued a temporary suspension to Adams on the same day he was arraigned.