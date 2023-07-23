2023 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At long last, the first session of finals at the 2023 World Championships is here. Here’s what’s on tap after an electric finals session: finals of the men’s 400 freestyle, women’s 400 freestyle, men’s 400 IM, and men’s and women’s 4×100 freestyle relays. There are also semifinals of the women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 butterfly, men’s 100 breaststroke and women’s 200 IM.

This first finals session brings the highly anticipated race between world record holder Summer McIntosh, 2020 Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, and 2016 Olympic champion Katie Ledecky. It was Ledecky who led the way through the heats this morning (4:00.80), but all three put up comfortable swims to secure the middle lanes in the final. Titmus clocked 4:01.39 to win her heat, with McIntosh sitting at 4:01.72.

In the last individual final of the night, all eyes will be on Leon Marchand as we watch and see whether he’ll take down Michael Phelps‘ last individual world record. Marchand came close in a shocking performance last year, hitting 4:04.28 to become the #2 performer all-time. Marchand had an interesting swim in prelims, blasting out on the fly and back before coasting home on the back half. He secured lane 5 for tonight’s final in 4:10.88, as Carson Foster posted the top time of the morning in 4:09.83.

The third individual final of the session is the men’s 400 freestyle. Australian teen Sam Short flexed his speed in prelims, pulling away from the final heat to touch in a PB of 3:42.44. It was a statement swim for Short, and set him up well for what’s shaping up to be a tight race for the podium.

What a way to get the meet started. In the men’s 400 freestyle final, we were treated to a back and forth race between Sam Short and Ahmed Hafnaoui.

After blasting out in prelims, 19-year-old Short was the person to beat. Antonio Djakovic led the race around at the first turn, but Short took over the lead by the 100, controlling the race early. He flipped at the 200-meter mark in 1:49.29, faster than he flipped this morning. He was just ahead of Hafnaoui, and the two came off that wall about a body length ahead of the field.

Hafnaoui, the 2020 Olympic champion, had just taken over the lead at 300 meters to go, and he still had the lead at the final turn. He and Short barreled down the stretch together, but Short was able to accelerate in the closing meters, just out-touching Hafnaoui’s long reach.

Short stopped the clock at 3:40.68, becoming the fourth fastest performer in history. Hafnaoui took silver in 3:40.70, which is a new African record and slots him in at #5 on the all-time list. For both, this is a huge performance. Short fully breaks out on the international stage and after a quiet post-Olympics, Hafnaoui backs up his gold from Tokyo, getting back on the podium in his first major LCM meet since in a huge PB.

Märtens made his move on the back half of the race, and while it was too late to catch the top two, he held off Brazil’s Guilherme Costa for bronze.

Last year’s champion Elijah Winnington maintained his position from prelims, taking seventh (3:44.26).

Zhang Yufei backed up her statement swim from prelims (56.89), dropping time and moving through to the finals still as the fastest qualifier. After prelims, Zhang was the only swimmer sub-57, but she certainly wasn’t the only one under that barrier in the semifinals, as three more swimmers joined her.

Zhang held off Maggie MacNeil for the win in the second semi, touching in 56.40. After turning well back of Yufei, MacNeil had an incredible turn that powered the second half of her race. The 2020 Olympic champion touched in 56.78, safely qualifying for the final in third.

Torri Huske looked much stronger than she did in prelims, dipping under 57 seconds to win the first semifinal and qualify for the final in second. Huske was out fast in 26.22 (second only to Zhang’s 26.08), giving her enough of a lead to hold off Emma McKeon, who’s our fourth qualifier sub-57 with a 56.89.

Angelina Kohler clocked a German record of 57.05 to move through to the final in fifth, ahead of Gretchen Walsh and Brianna Throssel who tied for sixth.

Notably, Louise Hansson finished ninth and missed out on the final.

Maxime Grousset (FRA) — 22.72 Dare Rose (USA) — 22.79 Jacob Peters (GBR) — 22.92 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 22.92 Abdelrahman El-Araby (EGY) — 22.94 Ben Proud (GBR) — 22.96 Diogo Ribeiro (POR) — 23.04 Simon Bucher (AUT)/Dylan Carter (TTO) — 23.05 (Swim-Off Required)

Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 3:55.38 (WORLD RECORD) Katie Ledecky (USA) — 3:58.73 Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.59 Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 3:59.94 Li Bingjie (CHN) — 4:01.65 Lani Pallister (AUS) — 4:05.17 Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:05.27 Bella Sims (USA) — 4:05.37

