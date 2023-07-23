Hype Fulfilled: Leon Marchand Destroys Oldest World Record From Michael Phelps

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although we saw this coming for the last year, it was still electric when Leon Marchand broke Michael Phelps‘s 400 IM world record on the opening night of the of the 2023 World Championships.

But Marchand didn’t just get under Phelps’ old record time of 4:03.84 from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but he was under it by over a second, going 4:02.50.

Headed into the meet, Marchand’s best time was a 4:04.28, which was from the 2022 World Championships. That time was originally the second fastest time in history behind Phelps’ former world record.

In his race, Marchand was 0.26 seconds faster than Phelps’ record on fly, and nearly three seconds faster on breast. However, he was slower than Phelps on back and free. Compared to his previous best time, he was nearly a second faster on fly and over a second faster on backstroke.

Splits Comparison:

Leon Marchand, 2023 World Championships Michael Phelps, 2008 Summer Olympics Leon Marchand, 2022 World Championships Fly 54.66 54.92 55.54 Back 1:01.98 1:01.57 1:03.12 Breast 1:07.64 1:10.56 1:07.28 Free 58.22 56.79 58.34 Total 4:02.50 4:03.84 4:04.28

This June, Phelps became the longest-standing world record holder in an event with his 400 IM. In total, he held the world record for 20 years and 342 days. His world record time of 4:03.84 had also been the oldest long course world record in swimming. Now, that title belongs to Federica Pellegrini’s 200 free world record.

Phelps had been in the NBC announcing booth with Rowdy Gaines when Marchand broke his record. He also presented the 400 IM medals afterwards.