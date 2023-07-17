Win Prizes! Enter to Win the 2023 World Aquatics Championships Pick ‘Em Contest

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Comments: 2

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships are underway in Fukuoka, Japan, and the swimming portion is set to kick off on Sunday, June 23. Think you’ve got the best eye for talent? Have a hunch about who is on form and who isn’t? Will the American men win a gold medal?

Put your predictatory prowess to the test with the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest, presented by Speedo USA.

The prizes for this contest will be provided by Speedo USA.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Need help making picks? Check out the SwimSwam official preview index here.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

  • 1st – 7 points
  • 2nd – 5 points
  • 3rd – 4 points
  • 4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Picks will close at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 27, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 8:00 am on Tuesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

  • Be 18 or older
  • Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
  • Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
  • Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
  • Must enter contest using their real name
  • No purchase is required for entry
  • Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

SPEEDO PRIZES

Daily Prizes are  the VANQUISHER 2.0 & SPEEDO PRINTED TEAMSTER 2.0 backpack

The Grand Prize for the player with the most overall points across the meet is a Speedo Tech Suit.

 

Many thanks to Speedo, a SwimSwam partner since 2013, for these prizes.

Oceanian
12 minutes ago

Sadly the lack of prizes means this Aussie won’t embarrass you North Americans. Good luck all.

Juan Cena
35 minutes ago

“Picks will close 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 27.” What’s the right date?

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Juan Cena
