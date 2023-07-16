Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Columbus Sectionals Canceled After 14-Year-Old Suffers Cardiac Event in the Water

by Riley Overend 8

July 16th, 2023 Club, News

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – COLUMBUS

The 2023 Columbus Sectionals were canceled on Sunday due to a medical emergency at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

A spokesperson for Ohio State University told SwimSwam that a 14-year-old had a cardiac event in the water. CPR was performed by lifeguards and medical services teams on site before the participant was transported to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center. Additional information was not available at this time.

Sources on deck had told SwimSwam that an individual was pulled out of the diving well that was being used as a warm-up and cool-down space.

The 200 freestyle relay, 50 breaststroke, 200 IM, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, 100 free, and 400 medley relays were scheduled for Sunday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information when confirmed. 

HereToCheer
30 minutes ago

Prayers for the boy and his family. SwimSwam, please give us an update when you hear about him. The whole swim world is pulling for him.

prayers
Reply to  HereToCheer
15 minutes ago

The information provided was that he was revived and had a pulse on route to the hospital/ upon arrival.

prayers
34 minutes ago

Prayers for the young boy, the swimmers, coaches, parents, and staff members. God bless the athletes who brought him to the surface and the lifegaurds and medical professionals for acting so quickly.

Jess
37 minutes ago

I hope the staff spotted him right away. That diving well is very dark and was very crowded during the whole meet.

prayers
Reply to  Jess
27 minutes ago

The swimmers spotted him very quickly and the lifegaurds and meet coordinators worked incredibly fast to save this young man. Paramedics on scene within 5 minutes and the deck was cleared as soon as possible. Very fortunate that this was handled with such intense care

Michelle Griglione
47 minutes ago

Praying for the swimmer and family

OhioSwimmer08
47 minutes ago

Prayers to the young man’s family who was alerted via phone as their team was on a travel trip. Prayers to all the athletes, coaches, and teammates who also had to witness this tragic event unfold.

Azswummer
49 minutes ago

Prayers for the athlete and family.

