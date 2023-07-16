Columbus Sectionals Canceled After 14-Year-Old Suffers Cardiac Event in the Water

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – COLUMBUS

The 2023 Columbus Sectionals were canceled on Sunday due to a medical emergency at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

A spokesperson for Ohio State University told SwimSwam that a 14-year-old had a cardiac event in the water. CPR was performed by lifeguards and medical services teams on site before the participant was transported to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center. Additional information was not available at this time.

Sources on deck had told SwimSwam that an individual was pulled out of the diving well that was being used as a warm-up and cool-down space.

The 200 freestyle relay, 50 breaststroke, 200 IM, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, 100 free, and 400 medley relays were scheduled for Sunday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information when confirmed.