Emily Brown Earns Olympic Trials Cut with 2:11.89 200 FL on Day 3 of Columbus Sectional

2023 OH CZ EAST SPEEDO SECTIONALS – COLUMBUS

Day 3 of the 2023 Summer Sectional in Columbus was the busiest of the meet so far. Saturday featured the 50 fly, 100 back, 400 free, 100 breast, and 200 fly individually.

As has been the case through the first two days of the meet, Dublin Community Swim Team 16-year-old Emily Brown was one of the stars of the meet on day 3. The Tennessee recruit won the women’s 200 fly in 2:11.89, marking a massive new personal best. Brown entered the meet with a career best of 2:19.75 in the 200 fly, a time which she swam in June of 2022. With her performance last night, Brown took nearly 8 seconds off her previous best, blowing through the Olympic Trials cut of 2:13.69 in the process as well.

Northern Kentucky Clippers 18-year-old Lainy Kruger, who is set to begin her collegiate career at Florida next month, came in 2nd in the women’s 200 fly last night with a 2:13.98. That time was off Kruger’s personal best of 2:11.98, which she swam about two weeks ago at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis.

Purdue’s Ethan Shaw, who is currently representing his home club of Dublin Community Swim Team, won the men’s 200 fly in 2:02.38. That time came in just off his lifetime best of 2:02.25, which has stood since the summer of 2021.

Michigan pro Tommy Cope won the men’s 100 breast last night in 1:00.85, beating out Oakland’s Christian Bart (1:01.84) by just shy of a full second. The swim marks the 5th time Cope has been under 1:01 in the event in 2023. His pre-meet season best of 1:00.46 came at the U.S. National Championship a little over two weeks ago, but he also swam 1:00.44 in prelims to undercut that swim.

Cincinnati’s Joleigh Crye, who made huge waves as a freshman this past season, setting a new AAC Record of 59.07 in the yards 100 breast, won the women’s 100 breast last night in Columbus. Crye clocked a 1:08.68, narrowly beating out Ohio State’s Josie Panitz, who touched 2nd in 1:08.77. For Crye, the swim was a huge new lifetime best, blowing away her previous mark of 1:10.31, which she had just swum towards the end of June.

Jonny Marshall, an 18-year-old out of Firestone Akron Swim Team, won the men’s 100 back in 55.07, touching first by nearly a second. Marshall, who is set to begin his collegiate career at Florida in the fall, has been as fast as 54.42 in the 100 back. he swam that time last summer at the European Junior Swimming Championships.

OTHER DAY 3 EVENT WINNERS