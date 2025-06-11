Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 19

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 3 finals of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials is about to be underway. With some really big swims in the first two days of the meet, we’re surely in store for more tonight.

The session will kick off with a great race in the women’s 200 free. Defending Olympic champion Mollie O’Callaghan will be going up against Lani Pallister, who became one of the few women in history to break 4:00 in the 400 free on Monday. Jamie Perkins, who also was excellent in the 400 free on Monday, will also be in this finals field.

Following her win in the women’s 100 breast on Tuesday night, 16-year-old Sienna Toohey will be looking to punch her ticket to Singapore in a second individual event. Toohey is competing in the 50 breast, where she has the fastest career best in the field, though she’s seeded 4th for finals. Notable, there is another 16-year-old in the field tonight in Lily Koch.

Australian stars Cam McEvoy and Kyle Chalmers will be racing in the men’s 50 free final tonight, where they’ll be looking to make the Worlds roster.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

 

 

Women’s 50 Breaststroke- Finals

 

 

Men’s 50 Breaststroke- Finals

 

 

Men’s 200 Butterfly- Finals

  • World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)
  • Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy, (2009)
  • AllComers Record: 1:52.09 – Michael Phelps, USA (2009)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: Bown Gough – 1:56.18
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:56.03

 

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)
  • Australian Record: 21.06 – Cam McEvoy, (2023)
  • AllComers Record: 21.19 – Ashley Callus, AUS (2009)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: Cam McEvoy – 21.35
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 21.94

 

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final

  • World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin, CHN (2009)
  • Australian Record: 7:37.76 – Samuel Short, (2023)
  • AllComers Record: 7:40.39 – Samuel Short, AUS (2023)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: 7:44.90 – Elijah Winnington
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 7:48.66

In This Story

19
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

19 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
43 seconds ago

Awesome outcome for our relay going forward.

Last edited 35 seconds ago by Troyy
3
0
Reply
chris
1 minute ago

lani broke 1:55 for the first time

2
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  chris
11 seconds ago

And only been at St Peters for a couple of months.

0
0
Reply
Daniel
3 minutes ago

Another enormous Casey PB.

5
0
Reply
TomDeanBoxall
3 minutes ago

1:54.89 for Pallister!

9
0
Reply
Troyy
4 minutes ago

Casey out in 55 wth

3
0
Reply
Oceanian
5 minutes ago

C’mon Brit

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
6 minutes ago

“Arnie will be commentating for us in Singapore”

Even better news would be “Giaan won’t”

2
0
Reply
Troyy
7 minutes ago

C’mon Casey 🚀

1
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!