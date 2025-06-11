2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
Day 3 finals of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials is about to be underway. With some really big swims in the first two days of the meet, we’re surely in store for more tonight.
The session will kick off with a great race in the women’s 200 free. Defending Olympic champion Mollie O’Callaghan will be going up against Lani Pallister, who became one of the few women in history to break 4:00 in the 400 free on Monday. Jamie Perkins, who also was excellent in the 400 free on Monday, will also be in this finals field.
Following her win in the women’s 100 breast on Tuesday night, 16-year-old Sienna Toohey will be looking to punch her ticket to Singapore in a second individual event. Toohey is competing in the 50 breast, where she has the fastest career best in the field, though she’s seeded 4th for finals. Notable, there is another 16-year-old in the field tonight in Lily Koch.
Australian stars Cam McEvoy and Kyle Chalmers will be racing in the men’s 50 free final tonight, where they’ll be looking to make the Worlds roster.
Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 1:52.23 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2024)
- Australian Record: 1:52.23 – Ariarne Titmus, (2024)
- AllComers Record: 1:52.23 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2024)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Ariarne Titmus – 1:52.23
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:58.23
Women’s 50 Breaststroke- Finals
- World Record: 29.16 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2023)
- Australian Record: 30.05 – Chelsea Hodges, (2022)
- AllComers Record: 30.15 – Chelsea Hodges, AUS (2022)
- 2023 Trials Winner: Abbey Harkin – 31.14
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 30.33
Men’s 50 Breaststroke- Finals
- World Record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)
- Australian Record: 26.32 – Sam Williamson, (2024)
- AllComers Record: 26.58 – Cameron Van Der Burgh, RSA (2018)
- 2023 Trials Winner: Sam Williamson – 27.17
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 27.06
Men’s 200 Butterfly- Finals
- World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)
- Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy, (2009)
- AllComers Record: 1:52.09 – Michael Phelps, USA (2009)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Bown Gough – 1:56.18
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:56.03
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)
- Australian Record: 21.06 – Cam McEvoy, (2023)
- AllComers Record: 21.19 – Ashley Callus, AUS (2009)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Cam McEvoy – 21.35
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 21.94
Men’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final
- World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin, CHN (2009)
- Australian Record: 7:37.76 – Samuel Short, (2023)
- AllComers Record: 7:40.39 – Samuel Short, AUS (2023)
- 2024 Trials Winner: 7:44.90 – Elijah Winnington
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 7:48.66
Awesome outcome for our relay going forward.
lani broke 1:55 for the first time
And only been at St Peters for a couple of months.
Another enormous Casey PB.
1:54.89 for Pallister!
Casey out in 55 wth
C’mon Brit
“Arnie will be commentating for us in Singapore”
Even better news would be “Giaan won’t”
C’mon Casey 🚀