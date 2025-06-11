2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 3 finals of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials is about to be underway. With some really big swims in the first two days of the meet, we’re surely in store for more tonight.

The session will kick off with a great race in the women’s 200 free. Defending Olympic champion Mollie O’Callaghan will be going up against Lani Pallister, who became one of the few women in history to break 4:00 in the 400 free on Monday. Jamie Perkins, who also was excellent in the 400 free on Monday, will also be in this finals field.

Following her win in the women’s 100 breast on Tuesday night, 16-year-old Sienna Toohey will be looking to punch her ticket to Singapore in a second individual event. Toohey is competing in the 50 breast, where she has the fastest career best in the field, though she’s seeded 4th for finals. Notable, there is another 16-year-old in the field tonight in Lily Koch.

Australian stars Cam McEvoy and Kyle Chalmers will be racing in the men’s 50 free final tonight, where they’ll be looking to make the Worlds roster.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

Women’s 50 Breaststroke- Finals

Men’s 50 Breaststroke- Finals

Men’s 200 Butterfly- Finals

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak , HUN (2022)

, HUN (2022) Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy, (2009)

AllComers Record: 1:52.09 – Michael Phelps , USA (2009)

, USA (2009) 2024 Trials Winner: Bown Gough – 1:56.18

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:56.03

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final