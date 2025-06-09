2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
Welcome to the first finals session of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials! We’re in for a great week of racing, as Australia’s best swimmers battle for their spots on the World Championships team.
Some of the great races we’ll get to see tonight included Elijah Winnington and Sam Short in the men’s 400 free, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s 50 back, and Lani Pallister in the women’s 400 free.
Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals
- World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)
- Australian Record: 55.72 – Emma McKeon, (2021)
- All-Comers Record: 55.93 – Emma McKeon, AUS (2021)
- 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Emma McKeon – 56.85
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 57.90
Women’s 200 IM – Finals
- World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)
- Australian Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown, (2024)
- All-Comers Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)
- 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Kaylee McKeown – 2:06.63
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:11.96
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)
- Australian Record: 58.58 – Brenton Rickard, (2009)
- All-Comers Record: 58.80 – Samuel Williamson, AUS (2024)
- 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Samuel Williamson – 58.80
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 59.75
Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 3:54.18 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2025)
- Australian Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, (2023)
- All-Comers Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2023)
- 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Ariarne Titmus – 3:55.44
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 4:10.23
Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Martens, GER (2025)
- Australian Record: 3:40.08 – Ian Thorpe, (2002)
- All-Comers Record: 3:40.08 – Ian Thorpe, AUS (2002)
- 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Elijah Winnington – 3:43.26
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 3:47.54
Men’s 50 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2023)
- Australian Record: 24.12 – Isaac Cooper, (2024)
- All-Comers Record: 24.38 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2023)
- 2023 Trials Champion: Isaac Cooper – 24.56
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 24.81
Women’s 50 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)
- Australian Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, (2023)
- All-Comers Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)
- 2023 Trials Champion: Bronte Job – 27.73
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 27.74
Great swim Perkins.
Kind of feels like Gretchen has Peaty’d this even though.
It’s kind of like great PB but still WR +2 so 🤷♂️
Perkins good start for the new wave in next Olympic cycle – hope it continues with some more breakout swims and likes of established but still young (ala Pallister/Short) stars leading the way!
Wunsch regressed. Hopefully just nerves from the promising teenager?
She’s had glandular fever these last couple months so I wouldn’t look into her times this meet too harshly.
Nice surprise to kick us off
Perkins’ has really nice looking fly. Very flat.
Women’s 100 fly is in good hands in Australia
Wahhhh!! Nice swim Alex!
Dekkers start is awful too.
Surely she’s been at SPW long enough to see some positive impact by now
Another one who’s been injured
Oh no really???? Damn
perkins 56.42
3rd fastest australian in history
Dekkers needs to get better at the 100.
Obviously I’m glad she is swimming and the sport is better off having her in the event at worlds.
But the overturn is a joke.
It 99% wouldn’t make a difference in selection with Anderson not swimming so in this specific instance I’m just glad to see fast swimming.
Yeah they obviously did her (and Australian swimming) a favour there
She is very experienced though and if she said she heard a noise then there must have been a noise.
Yeah she very clearly reacted to something
seen plenty of overturns like that over the years.
Some splits for later
100FLY – Perkins + Price (maybe Wunsch)
200IM – Ramsey
100BREAST – Hope everyone has fun
400FREE – Pallister + Perkins
400FREE – Short + Secondington
50BACK – Cooper + Someone
50BACK – McKeown (if she stays frozen at the start) + MOC
PARA – Scooter Patterson
Forrester looked promising, I hope she gets that second spot to regain her form.
You’re absolutely right, I just fear she might miss out slightly but I hope I’m wrong
McKeown going to rage swim a WR lol