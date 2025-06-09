2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Welcome to the first finals session of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials! We’re in for a great week of racing, as Australia’s best swimmers battle for their spots on the World Championships team.

Some of the great races we’ll get to see tonight included Elijah Winnington and Sam Short in the men’s 400 free, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s 50 back, and Lani Pallister in the women’s 400 free.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)

Australian Record: 55.72 – Emma McKeon , (2021)

, (2021) All-Comers Record: 55.93 – Emma McKeon , AUS (2021)

, AUS (2021) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Emma McKeon – 56.85

– 56.85 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 57.90

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

Australian Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown , (2024)

, (2024) All-Comers Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2024)

, AUS (2024) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Kaylee McKeown – 2:06.63

– 2:06.63 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:11.96

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

Australian Record: 58.58 – Brenton Rickard, (2009)

All-Comers Record: 58.80 – Samuel Williamson, AUS (2024)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Samuel Williamson – 58.80

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 59.75

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Martens, GER (2025)

Australian Record: 3:40.08 – Ian Thorpe, (2002)

All-Comers Record: 3:40.08 – Ian Thorpe, AUS (2002)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Elijah Winnington – 3:43.26

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 3:47.54

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2023)

Australian Record: 24.12 – Isaac Cooper, (2024)

All-Comers Record: 24.38 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2023)

2023 Trials Champion: Isaac Cooper – 24.56

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 24.81

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Finals