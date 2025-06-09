Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Welcome to the first finals session of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials! We’re in for a great week of racing, as Australia’s best swimmers battle for their spots on the World Championships team.

Some of the great races we’ll get to see tonight included Elijah Winnington and Sam Short in the men’s 400 free, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s 50 back, and Lani Pallister in the women’s 400 free.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)
  • Australian Record: 55.72 – Emma McKeon, (2021)
  • All-Comers Record: 55.93 – Emma McKeon, AUS (2021)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Emma McKeon – 56.85
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 57.90

 

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

  • World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)
  • Australian Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown, (2024)
  • All-Comers Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Kaylee McKeown – 2:06.63
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:11.96

 

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

  • World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)
  • Australian Record: 58.58 – Brenton Rickard, (2009)
  • All-Comers Record: 58.80 – Samuel Williamson, AUS (2024)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Samuel Williamson – 58.80
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 59.75

 

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

 

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Martens, GER (2025)
  • Australian Record: 3:40.08 – Ian Thorpe, (2002)
  • All-Comers Record: 3:40.08 – Ian Thorpe, AUS (2002)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Elijah Winnington – 3:43.26
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 3:47.54

 

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Finals

  • World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2023)
  • Australian Record: 24.12 – Isaac Cooper, (2024)
  • All-Comers Record: 24.38 – Isaac Cooper, AUS (2023)
  • 2023 Trials Champion: Isaac Cooper – 24.56
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 24.81

 

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Finals

  • World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)
  • Australian Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, (2023)
  • All-Comers Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)
  • 2023 Trials Champion: Bronte Job – 27.73
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 27.74

 

mahmoud
3 seconds ago

wait did titmus say not her best race in reference to kaylee’s 50m tonight? I mean she is the wr holder

Troyy
5 minutes ago

The official responsible for pushing the results is napping again 🙄

Rivercat
6 minutes ago

Apart from initial W100Fly, seems scheduled timed for able-body races to resume 8:45pm (AEST) TV Nine main channel prime time.

Swammer Chat
8 minutes ago

Live results have died 😵‍💫

Oceanian
10 minutes ago

Multi-yawn

Troyy
15 minutes ago

Can we get back to the swimming pls

Emily Se-Bom Lee
16 minutes ago

spectator interviews should not have returned

Troyy
21 minutes ago

Not showing B finals so won’t get to see Montana

SNygans01
Reply to  Troyy
3 minutes ago

Meet Results still not showing the W100Fly B final – anything notable in that?
[It has appeared now. answer – not really]

Last edited 26 seconds ago by SNygans01
M d e
28 minutes ago

Great swim Perkins.

Kind of feels like Gretchen has Peaty’d this even though.

It’s kind of like great PB but still WR +2 so 🤷‍♂️

Rivercat
28 minutes ago

Perkins good start for the new wave in next Olympic cycle – hope it continues with some more breakout swims and likes of established but still young (ala Pallister/Short) stars leading the way!

WinningtonShort
31 minutes ago

Wunsch regressed. Hopefully just nerves from the promising teenager?

Pachlach
Reply to  WinningtonShort
28 minutes ago

She’s had glandular fever these last couple months so I wouldn’t look into her times this meet too harshly.

Riley
31 minutes ago

Nice surprise to kick us off

Troyy
31 minutes ago

Perkins’ has really nice looking fly. Very flat.

Del
31 minutes ago

Women’s 100 fly is in good hands in Australia

M d e
Reply to  Del
27 minutes ago

Gretchen has broken the event.

Troyy
Reply to  M d e
26 minutes ago

lol it’s true

Rivercat
Reply to  M d e
16 minutes ago

Happy to be on podium any colour will do

Troyy
34 minutes ago

Wahhhh!! Nice swim Alex!

M d e
34 minutes ago

What were they doing to ruin everyone’s starts at chandler?

Dekkers start is awful too.

HelloAus
Reply to  M d e
13 minutes ago

Surely she’s been at SPW long enough to see some positive impact by now

Troyy
Reply to  HelloAus
10 minutes ago

Another one who’s been injured

HelloAus
Reply to  Troyy
8 minutes ago

Oh no really???? Damn

Emily Se-Bom Lee
34 minutes ago

perkins 56.42

3rd fastest australian in history

M d e
36 minutes ago

Dekkers needs to get better at the 100.

WinningtonShort
37 minutes ago

Canada Swimming should take note of how to run an event. My school swimming carnival had a more professional environment!

Troyy
Reply to  WinningtonShort
35 minutes ago

The budget is quite a bit larger but they could at least have a decent quality stream and host in a venue with proper lighting.

Con
Reply to  WinningtonShort
27 minutes ago

I was appalled at the post race interview, he like trashed summer saying she would be disappointed for not getting Ledeckys time!! 8:05 flat is to be nothing but celebrated and congratulated!

Del
37 minutes ago

7:30pm ACST start time (according to the finals timeline) why didn’t they start the stream 10 minutes earlier. Haven’t even swam 1 event and we’re 10 running ten minutes late

Joel
Reply to  Del
34 minutes ago

Agree totally but we are talking channel 9 which has notoriously cut into sporting events for their news or current affairs shows.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Joel
M d e
39 minutes ago

Obviously I’m glad she is swimming and the sport is better off having her in the event at worlds.

But the overturn is a joke.

snailSpace
Reply to  M d e
38 minutes ago

It 99% wouldn’t make a difference in selection with Anderson not swimming so in this specific instance I’m just glad to see fast swimming.

Troyy
Reply to  M d e
38 minutes ago

Yeah they obviously did her (and Australian swimming) a favour there

Joel
Reply to  M d e
32 minutes ago

She is very experienced though and if she said she heard a noise then there must have been a noise.

HelloAus
Reply to  Joel
12 minutes ago

Yeah she very clearly reacted to something

Jeff
Reply to  M d e
19 minutes ago

seen plenty of overturns like that over the years.

snailSpace
41 minutes ago

Shouldn’t it have started like half an hour ago?

Martini
Reply to  snailSpace
41 minutes ago

Timezone difference

snailSpace
Reply to  Martini
39 minutes ago

I looked up SA time specifically but apparently I can’t even google stuff.

Isthy13
Reply to  snailSpace
37 minutes ago

You have a time difference of 7.5 hours, so at noon

Troyy
Reply to  snailSpace
36 minutes ago

The first two days also start later. 7:30 vs 7:00 for the last four days.

Martini
41 minutes ago

Arnie, you are not a detective!

Daniel
42 minutes ago

Are they showing this on delay?

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Daniel
41 minutes ago

there’ll be a replay available later

Emily Se-Bom Lee
43 minutes ago

thorpe with the rowdy circle

Troyy
50 minutes ago

Some splits for later

comment image

Daniel
50 minutes ago

2 hours and 38 minutes for 5 finals and B Finals aren’t broadcast. Not ideal.

Jong de
Reply to  Daniel
48 minutes ago

The broadcast goes for 40mins?? Are we going to miss races

Hoogenband
Reply to  Jong de
45 minutes ago

Nah it switches from Gem to 9

Troyy
Reply to  Daniel
45 minutes ago

Almost as bad as Canadian trials.

M d e
Reply to  Daniel
38 minutes ago

Swimming Australia flat out isn’t trying to make this a commercially viable product.

It’s ridiculous.

Hoogenband
59 minutes ago

100FLY – Perkins + Price (maybe Wunsch)
200IM – Ramsey
100BREAST – Hope everyone has fun
400FREE – Pallister + Perkins
400FREE – Short + Secondington
50BACK – Cooper + Someone
50BACK – McKeown (if she stays frozen at the start) + MOC
PARA – Scooter Patterson
HOTEL – Trivago

WinningtonShort
Reply to  Hoogenband
53 minutes ago

Forrester looked promising, I hope she gets that second spot to regain her form.

Hoogenband
Reply to  WinningtonShort
49 minutes ago

You’re absolutely right, I just fear she might miss out slightly but I hope I’m wrong

Daniel
Reply to  Hoogenband
52 minutes ago

Sad to admit that the last one made me laugh.

HelloAus
Reply to  Hoogenband
9 minutes ago

McKeown going to rage swim a WR lol

