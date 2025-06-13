2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Good Morning, folks, and welcome back to our coverage of the 2025 Australia Swimming Trials. Its been an exciting past four days as the stars have been out in force, but there have been some new faces emerging from the field as this is the perfect time to start your campaign on making the 2028 LA Olympics.

This morning’s schedule may hold one of Australia’s biggest swimming attractions, the chance to earn a spot on Australia’s 4×100 free relay. The Aussie Women had won the event at the last four Olympics and were unbeaten at the World Championships from 2019 to just last year when they were usurped in Doha by the Dutch.

However, before we get to the 100 free, the men’s 200 back will enter the water. Top seeds Bradley Woodward and Se-Bom Lee both qualified for the Olympic team last summer in Paris and will be looking to again don the gold and green cap for this event. It won’t be a walk in the park as Joshua Edwards-Smith, last summer’s 3rd place finisher is entered under the Singapore qualifying time and beat both of those seeded ahead of him at Australian Open Championships.

The tactics of the 200 back give way to the speed of the 100 free. Mollie O’Callaghan, fourth in the individual event in Paris by just .01, leads the way as the top seed, coming in with a time of 52.24. Fellow Fukuoka Relay members and co-World Record holders Meg Harris and Shayna Jack are the 2nd and 3rd seeds, respectively. With no Campbells or Emma McKeon both will be looking to cement themselves as the next in a long line of great individual 100 free swimmers. However, 19-year-old Olivia Wunsch and 18-year-old Milla Jansen may see this as their time to shine and will be looking to poach one of those spots above them.

The Para 100 backstroke events see Benjamin Hance and Madeleine McTernanan lead their respective events. Hance won gold in the event in Paris, but with the way MC Para points work, no one is guaranteed a spot in the final based on time or place alone.

The men’s 200 breaststroke sees former World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook return to the pool. After a rough 100, ZSC, now coached by Mel Marshall, will look to get back into form in his bread-and-butter event. Joshua Yong joins him under the qualifying time, but look out for Joshua Collett and Bailey Lello as the pair each finished higher than the top two seeds in the 100 breast finals.

The Women’s MC 50 butterfly sees a young field as Jordan Berryman, S7 swimmer in the oldest in the field at 19 and will be in a het with Paige Duffy, who is just 12 years old. The men’s events is also a small field but not as young, with Paralympic finalists in the 100 fly Col Pearse leading the way.

The women’s 200 breaststroke, with its formidable 19-year-old Australian record of 2:20.54 by the great Leisel Jones, is the last women’s event on the program this morning. As a note, if you are following along with the heat sheet, the event has been amalgamated so that there are just three heats, not four. Ella Ramsay and Tara Kinder lead the way, and both are already Singapore-bound by way of their 1-2 finish in the 200 IM. Both have looked great this week but so too have Sienna Toohey and Sienna Harben. Both are a bit off the standard to qualify for Worlds, but one shouldn’t count them out.

The 1500 heats have seen some parring down as just four swimmers will take to this morning’s singular heat, with the City of Perth’s Robert Bonsall leading the way.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

Top 8

Bradley Woodward (MING) – 1:57.85 Joshua Edwards-Smith (GUSC) – 1:58.76 Stuart Swinburn (COSAC) – 1:59.22 Marius Boll (CARL) – 1:59.90 See-Bom Lee (SOPAC) – 1:59.98 Adam Graham (MANLY) – 2:00.08 Enoch Robb (GUSC) – 2:00.64 Clancy Lucombe (MARI) – 2:01.25

Top seed and 2024 Paris Olympian Bradley Woodward attacked the race from the get-go, opening in 56.93. Woodward, who placed 2nd in the individual 100 earlier in the week and missed the flags into the finish, had a much better finish this morning as he touched first in his heat, stopping the clock in 1:57.85, a mark under the time needed for Singapore. Stuart Swinburn, who holds an entry time just .07 over the Singapore standard, had a strong swim to stay within shouting distance, touching 2nd in a time of 1:59.22.

The second heat, like the first went according to script as the #2 seed and 2024 Olympian See-Bom Lee too the win in 1:59.98.

Marius Boll was out to the early lead hitting the 50 wall ahead of third seed Joshua Edwards-Smith, but last summer’s 3rd place finisher used strong underwater to pull himself away from the field and the lead at the 100

Women’s 100 Freestyle- Prelims

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2017)

, SWE (2017) Australian Record: 51.96 – Emma McKeon , (2021)

, (2021) AllComers Record: 52.06 – Cate Campbell , AUS ( 2016)

, AUS ( 2016) 2024 Trials Winner: Mollie O’Callaghan – 52.33

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 54.16

Top 8

Men’s MC 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Women’s MC 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Men’s 200 Breaststroke- Prelims

Top 8

Women’s MC 50 Butterfly – Prelims

Men’s MC 50 Butterfly – Prelims

Women’s 200 Breaststroke- Prelims

Top 8

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Timed Finals Early Heat

Top 8