2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
Good Morning, folks, and welcome back to our coverage of the 2025 Australia Swimming Trials. Its been an exciting past four days as the stars have been out in force, but there have been some new faces emerging from the field as this is the perfect time to start your campaign on making the 2028 LA Olympics.
This morning’s schedule may hold one of Australia’s biggest swimming attractions, the chance to earn a spot on Australia’s 4×100 free relay. The Aussie Women had won the event at the last four Olympics and were unbeaten at the World Championships from 2019 to just last year when they were usurped in Doha by the Dutch.
However, before we get to the 100 free, the men’s 200 back will enter the water. Top seeds Bradley Woodward and Se-Bom Lee both qualified for the Olympic team last summer in Paris and will be looking to again don the gold and green cap for this event. It won’t be a walk in the park as Joshua Edwards-Smith, last summer’s 3rd place finisher is entered under the Singapore qualifying time and beat both of those seeded ahead of him at Australian Open Championships.
The tactics of the 200 back give way to the speed of the 100 free. Mollie O’Callaghan, fourth in the individual event in Paris by just .01, leads the way as the top seed, coming in with a time of 52.24. Fellow Fukuoka Relay members and co-World Record holders Meg Harris and Shayna Jack are the 2nd and 3rd seeds, respectively. With no Campbells or Emma McKeon both will be looking to cement themselves as the next in a long line of great individual 100 free swimmers. However, 19-year-old Olivia Wunsch and 18-year-old Milla Jansen may see this as their time to shine and will be looking to poach one of those spots above them.
The Para 100 backstroke events see Benjamin Hance and Madeleine McTernanan lead their respective events. Hance won gold in the event in Paris, but with the way MC Para points work, no one is guaranteed a spot in the final based on time or place alone.
The men’s 200 breaststroke sees former World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook return to the pool. After a rough 100, ZSC, now coached by Mel Marshall, will look to get back into form in his bread-and-butter event. Joshua Yong joins him under the qualifying time, but look out for Joshua Collett and Bailey Lello as the pair each finished higher than the top two seeds in the 100 breast finals.
The Women’s MC 50 butterfly sees a young field as Jordan Berryman, S7 swimmer in the oldest in the field at 19 and will be in a het with Paige Duffy, who is just 12 years old. The men’s events is also a small field but not as young, with Paralympic finalists in the 100 fly Col Pearse leading the way.
The women’s 200 breaststroke, with its formidable 19-year-old Australian record of 2:20.54 by the great Leisel Jones, is the last women’s event on the program this morning. As a note, if you are following along with the heat sheet, the event has been amalgamated so that there are just three heats, not four. Ella Ramsay and Tara Kinder lead the way, and both are already Singapore-bound by way of their 1-2 finish in the 200 IM. Both have looked great this week but so too have Sienna Toohey and Sienna Harben. Both are a bit off the standard to qualify for Worlds, but one shouldn’t count them out.
The 1500 heats have seen some parring down as just four swimmers will take to this morning’s singular heat, with the City of Perth’s Robert Bonsall leading the way.
Men’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims
- World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)
- Australian Record: 1:53.17 – Mitch Larkin, (2015)
- AllComers Record: 1:53.72 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2015)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Bradley Woodward – 1:56.22
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:57.98
Top 8
- Bradley Woodward (MING) – 1:57.85
- Joshua Edwards-Smith (GUSC) – 1:58.76
- Stuart Swinburn (COSAC) – 1:59.22
- Marius Boll (CARL) – 1:59.90
- See-Bom Lee (SOPAC) – 1:59.98
- Adam Graham (MANLY) – 2:00.08
- Enoch Robb (GUSC) – 2:00.64
- Clancy Lucombe (MARI) – 2:01.25
Top seed and 2024 Paris Olympian Bradley Woodward attacked the race from the get-go, opening in 56.93. Woodward, who placed 2nd in the individual 100 earlier in the week and missed the flags into the finish, had a much better finish this morning as he touched first in his heat, stopping the clock in 1:57.85, a mark under the time needed for Singapore. Stuart Swinburn, who holds an entry time just .07 over the Singapore standard, had a strong swim to stay within shouting distance, touching 2nd in a time of 1:59.22.
The second heat, like the first went according to script as the #2 seed and 2024 Olympian See-Bom Lee too the win in 1:59.98.
Marius Boll was out to the early lead hitting the 50 wall ahead of third seed Joshua Edwards-Smith, but last summer’s 3rd place finisher used strong underwater to pull himself away from the field and the lead at the 100
Women’s 100 Freestyle- Prelims
- World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- Australian Record: 51.96 – Emma McKeon, (2021)
- AllComers Record: 52.06 – Cate Campbell, AUS ( 2016)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Mollie O’Callaghan – 52.33
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 54.16
Men’s 200 Breaststroke- Prelims
- World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2023)
- Australian Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook, (2022)
- AllComers Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook, (2022)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:07.40
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:10.32
Women’s 200 Breaststroke- Prelims
- World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)
- Australian Record: 2:20.54 – Leisel Jones, (2006)
- AllComers Record: 2:20.04 – Rie Kaneto, JPN (2016)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Ella Ramsay – 2:22.87
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:25.91
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Timed Finals Early Heat
- World Record: 14:30.67 – Bobby Finke, USA (2024)
- Australian Record: 14:34.56 – Grant Hackett, (2001)
- AllComers Record: 14:34.56 – Grant Hackett, AUS (2001)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Matthew Galea – 14:58.96
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 15:01.89
Good heat swim from Olivia Wunsch, 2nd to Mollie. A pity the commentators never mentioned her during the entire race, even when she was leading.
Is the Aus QT across all events the same as slowest (ie 16th) in the semi finals at the previous major meet? I forget…
imma guess meg and mollie will be at 52 mid and 2-6 will be at 53 low to mid tn
I think Mollie 52 mid and Meg 52 high and Wunsch/Jack/Perkins/Jansen/Casey 53 low to mid and Webb 53 high
Glad that Cate eventually mentioned the W4x1 results from US Trials.
Essential to give that perspective for what the Aust swimmers do here.
As in a number of events this week, while some of the previous leading lights aren’t firing on all cylinders, some others (maybe unexpectedly) are really stepping up. Fantastic to have Alex, Liv, Milla and others to keep pushing the ‘Big 3’.
Need to see multiple 52s tonight though!
Will be pleasantly surprised if there’s more than 2
We will see at least 2 52s. Jack might push for a 52 closer to Singapore if she makes it. And I think Wunsch can be 52 by Singapore.
Look at Mr Optimism here
Just like the 200 free, every swimmer under the QT!
A lot quicker than I thought. I was very worried about this race, hopefully can get 2 sub 53 tonight and the rest of the top 6 closer to 53 low.
Yep I think that’s the best we can hope for
PBs from Perkins, Jansen, Casey and Webb to make the final … will be interesting to see how much more they have to give tonight.
And can Wunsch back up? She’s struggled a little in finals this week off the back of illness.
54:01 to make the final. Not as hot as last year, but still very good signs!
Jansen made the final last year in 54:26, but we had four swimmers sub 53.
Cate giving a good commentary on state of women’s sprinting and emerging talent post retirements and comparison against US trials time.
Looking forward to final tonight – so unpredictable for 3-8th!
Going to be a blood bath!
Would be great to see Wunsch, Jansen and Casey all making the team.
Casey’s already on the team. Who’d have thought that a year ago?
Hard to read that heat from Shayna
Yeah – we hope she was just doing enough to qualify but on the other hand it could be she just isn’t in competition shape yet.
She’s well off top form. As Ariarne said, she hasn’t been focusing on swimming and is doing this meet as a “hit out” as she prepares for her wedding and she did her reality show.