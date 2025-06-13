USA Swimming Announces the Roster for the 2025 World University Games

Earlier today, USA Swimming announced the World University Games roster of 20 men and 20 women. 15 different colleges will be represented at the Games, all but two of which (Pepperdine and Princeton) come from power four conferences. This is a shift from what we have seen in previous years, where a variety of conferences, and even NCAA divisions are represented.
The biggest surprise on the rosters from our predictions was the lack of Shackell siblings. Alex and Aaron, both 2024 Olympians, are eligible for the Games and should have qualified based on their placement at Nationals last week, meaning they likely declined their invitations.
On the women’s side, we predicted 19 women would make the team, but with Alex Shackell out, that left room for two athletes to take her place. One of which was Ella Welch, a junior at Louisville who will be competing in the 100 and 200 butterfly events in Germany. The other swimmer was 2024 ASU grad Lindsay Looney who will also be swimming the 200 butterfly.
With Aaron Shackell being out on the men’s side, Jack Dahlgren made it in to swim the 200 fly. Based on our predictions, Shackell would have been in the 200 freestyle, but Baylor Nelson will be swimming the event instead.
Louisville Head Coach Arthur Albiero was named as the Head Coach for the meet, with assistant coaches Daniel Kalupski (NC State), Annie Lazor (Florida), John Long (Indiana), Trevor Maida (Texas), and Jake Shrum (Virginia) joining him.
Women’s Roster
- Katie Christopherson, Virginia – 200 Breast
- Julia Dennis, Louisville – 50/100 Free
- Piper Enge, Texas – 50/100 Breast
- Cavan Gormsen, Virginia – 200/400 Free
- Leah Hayes, Virginia – 200/400 IM
- Abigail Herscu, Cal – 200 Breast
- Tess Howley, Virginia – 200 Fly
- Kate Hurst, Texas – 800/1500 Free
- Isabel Ivey, Florida – 200 Free
- Gena Jorgenson, Nebraska – 1500 Free
- Caroline Larsen, Louisville – 50 Fly; 4×100 Free Relay
- Lindsay Looney, Arizona State – 200 Fly
- Michaela Mattes, Florida – 400 Free
- Mila Nikanorov, Ohio State – 800 Free
- Kennedy Noble, NC State – 50/100/200 Back
- Teagan O’Dell, Cal (committed) – 200/400 IM
- Maxine Parker, Virginia – 50/100 Free
- Leah Shackley, NC State – 50/100/200 Back; 100 Fly
- Emma Weber, Virginia – 50/100 Breast
- Ella Welch, Louisville – 50/100 Fly
Rising NC State sophomore Leah Shackley is competing in the most events on the women’s side, slated to swim all three distances of backstroke and the 100 butterfly.
Men’s Roster
- Daniel Baltes, Ohio State – 50 Free
- Josh Bey, Indiana (committed) – 200 Breast
- Jack Dahlgren, Missouri – 200 Fly
- Ben Delmar, North Carolina – 50/100/200 Breast
- Daniel Diehl, NC State – 50/100/200 Back
- Alec Enyeart, Texas – 400/800/1500 Free
- Ryan Erisman, Cal (committed) – 400/800 Free
- Nate Germonprez, Texas – 50/100 Breast
- Carson Hick, Kentucky – 1500 Free
- David King, Virginia – 200 Back
- Matt King, Indiana – 50/100 Free
- Matthew Klinge, Ohio State – 50/100 Fly
- Mason Laur, Florida – 200 Fly; 400 IM
- Owen McDonald, Indiana – 200 IM
- Jake Mitchell, Florida – 200 Free
- Will Modglin, Texas – 50/100 Back
- Kamal Muhammad, Tennessee (committed) – 50/100 Fly
- Baylor Nelson, Texas (committed) – 200 Free; 400 IM
- Mitchell Schott, Princeton – 200 IM
- Camden Taylor, Texas – 100 Free
There are a number of men who are entered in three different individual events. Ben Delmar is swimming all three breaststroke distances. Daniel Diehl will compete in all the backstroke races, and Alec Enyeart is scheduled for all the distance free races.
Coaches
- Head Coach: Arthur Albiero (Louisville)
- Assistant Coaches:
- Daniel Kalupski (NC State)
- Annie Lazor (Florida)
- John Long (Indiana)
- Trevor Maida (Texas)
- Jake Shrum (Virginia)
The World University Games are scheduled to compete from July 17-23, 2025 in Berlin Germany.
Why’s Alex Shackell out?