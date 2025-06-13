USA Swimming Announces the Roster for the 2025 World University Games

Earlier today, USA Swimming announced the World University Games roster of 20 men and 20 women. 15 different colleges will be represented at the Games, all but two of which (Pepperdine and Princeton) come from power four conferences. This is a shift from what we have seen in previous years, where a variety of conferences, and even NCAA divisions are represented.

The biggest surprise on the rosters from our predictions was the lack of Shackell siblings. Alex and Aaron, both 2024 Olympians, are eligible for the Games and should have qualified based on their placement at Nationals last week, meaning they likely declined their invitations.

On the women’s side, we predicted 19 women would make the team, but with Alex Shackell out, that left room for two athletes to take her place. One of which was Ella Welch, a junior at Louisville who will be competing in the 100 and 200 butterfly events in Germany. The other swimmer was 2024 ASU grad Lindsay Looney who will also be swimming the 200 butterfly.

With Aaron Shackell being out on the men’s side, Jack Dahlgren made it in to swim the 200 fly. Based on our predictions, Shackell would have been in the 200 freestyle, but Baylor Nelson will be swimming the event instead.

Louisville Head Coach Arthur Albiero was named as the Head Coach for the meet, with assistant coaches Daniel Kalupski (NC State), Annie Lazor (Florida), John Long (Indiana), Trevor Maida (Texas), and Jake Shrum (Virginia) joining him.

Women’s Roster

Rising NC State sophomore Leah Shackley is competing in the most events on the women’s side, slated to swim all three distances of backstroke and the 100 butterfly.

Men’s Roster

There are a number of men who are entered in three different individual events. Ben Delmar is swimming all three breaststroke distances. Daniel Diehl will compete in all the backstroke races, and Alec Enyeart is scheduled for all the distance free races.

Coaches

The World University Games are scheduled to compete from July 17-23, 2025 in Berlin Germany.