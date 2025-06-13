2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials conclude this evening in Victoria with the 200 freestyle and 50 butterfly for both men and women, along with the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 freestyle. Para events are also on the program, including the women’s 50 backstroke (S2–S5), men’s 50 backstroke (S1–S5), women’s 100 backstroke (S2, S6–S14), and men’s 100 backstroke (S1–S2, S6–S14).

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Finals

World Record: 1:52.23 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2024)

Canadian Record: 1:53.65 – Summer McIntosh , (2023)

, (2023) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.23

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:59.41

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:01.78

Podium:

GOLD – Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAMO) — 1:56.60

SILVER – Ella Jansen (ESWIM) — 1:57.33

BRONZE – Sienna Angove (UNCAN) — 1:59.07

Team Canada has qualified two swimmers for the individual women’s 200 freestyle at next month’s World Championships in Singapore. Mary-Sophie Harvey collected her third win of the meet and her fifth individual qualification with a time of 1:56.60, just off her season best of 1:56.46 and well shy of her personal best of 1:55.29.

Ella Jansen, a freshman at Tennessee, clocked a personal best of 1:57.33 to take 2nd, her first time under both 1:58 and the 1:58.23 AQUA ‘A’ standard.

Jansen wasn’t the only Tennessee swimmer in the field. Graduating senior Brooklyn Douthwright recorded a 1:59.44 for 4th, just behind Ohio State freshman Sienna Angove, who posted an outing of 1:59.07. Both have been faster in their careers, with Douthwright holding a best of 1:58.44 and Angove 1:58.53, but they still earned qualifying swims for Canada’s 4×200 free relay.

Speaking after her performance, Harvey said, “Yeah, I mean, I couldn’t ask for more this weekend. The goal was just to get some tickets for Singapore, so coming away with five individual events, I can’t ask for more. The relay, the four-by-two, is always such an exciting race. To have those other girls with me, it’s going to be such a fun summer in Singapore. I’m really excited. Relays have always been strong in Canada, and I think the new girls coming in make it even more exciting for the next three years.”

Now firmly established as a true international medal contender, Harvey has transitioned from a fringe finalist to one of Canada’s top names. A two-time Olympian, she finished fourth in the 200 free at Paris 2024 and contributed to Canada’s fourth-place finish in the 4×200 free relay. She ranked ninth in the world in the 200 free last year and also held top-35 world rankings in the 400 IM (13th), 200 IM (14th), 100 fly (19th), 100 free (31st), and 400 free (33rd).

At the 2024 Short Course World Championships, Harvey collected five medals, including silver in the 200 free and bronze in the 400 free. She also posted three fourth-place finishes across the IMs (100, 200, and 400). Carrying that momentum into the summer, she remains one of Canada’s most versatile and dangerous swimmers to watch.

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Finals

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Canadian Record: 1:46.40 – Brent Hayden, (2008)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:46.70

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 1:47.77

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:50.60

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 50 Butterfly — Finals

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)

Canadian Record: 25.62 – Penny Oleksiak , (2017)

, (2017) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.23

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 26.49

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 27.48

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 50 Butterfly — Finals

World Record: 22.27 – Andrii Govorov, UKR (2018)

Canadian Record: 23.09 – Ilya Kharun , (2025)

, (2025) World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 23.36

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 23.59

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 24.56

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (CHN) – 2009

Canadian Record: 7:41.86, Ryan Cochrane – 2011

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 7:48.66

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 7:53.35

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 8:07.52

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2018

Canadian Record: 15:57.15, Brittany Maclean – 2014

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 16:24.56

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 8:39.77

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 16:58.31

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Para Swimming – Finals