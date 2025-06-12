Regan Smith on US Women’s Backstroke Depth: “You can’t even breathe for a second”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although Regan Smith, the current face of US women’s backstroke, qualified for world championships in all 3 backstroke distances, the field didn’t make it easy on her. In fact, she only won 1 of those 3 races, finishing 2nd in the 50 and 200 earlier in the meet before closing the competition with a win in the 100.

Smith spoke on just how deep the US women’s backstroke is, emphasizing that you have to be on your game to even qualify for a chance to rep the stars and stripes internationally.