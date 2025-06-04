2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Good Morning, Swim Fans! The second of five days at the 2025 U.S. Nationals is nigh upon us. Its an action-packed morning with four events on tap for both the men and the women, and with three of them being 200s, be sure to clear your morning schedule.

After finishing 1-2 in the 800 free last night, Singapore-bound Katie Ledecky and Claire Weinstein return to the pool in the 200 free. It is the more junior of the two, Weinstein, who holds top seed as her 1:54.88 makes her the only entrant under 1:55. Ledecky has of late swam the event at trials but opted not to compete in the event individually. Her withdrawal last year let Erin Gemmell compete in the individual event in Paris, and this morning, as the #3 seed, Gemmell has a strong chance of improving her chances of earning a spot to Singapore as her 5th place finish last night in the 100 is not a guarantee.

With the exception of Paige Madden, who is not competing this week, all of the US silver medal-winning members of the 4×200 free are entered in the field as Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell and Simone Manuel are the 4th through 6th seeds.

The men’s silver medal-winning 4×200 free relay also sees a majority of the members return. Leading the way is Olympic bronze medalist Luke Hobson. Hobson’s 1:44.79 entry time is the only sub-1:45 time in the field, but training partner Chris Guiliano, who punched his ticket to Singapore with a 3rd place finish last night in the 100 free, will be looking to add an individual event to his relay berth. However, fellow Olympians Kieran Smith, Brooks Curry, and Jake Mitchell will not be so easily beaten. The same can be said for Carson Foster, who is already on the roster courtesy of his finish in the 200 fly.

Defending Olympic Gold medalist Kate Douglass, already on the team by way of her 4th place finish in the 100 free, will look to add an individual event in the 200 breast. The American record holder leads the field by over three seconds and may be in a race against the clock as she broke the SCM World Record in Budapest last December. UVA dominates the event as four of their swimmers occupy the top eight seeds, with Alex Walsh and Leah Hayes, the 2nd and 3rd seeds, the most likely to surround Douglass in the final tonight. However, Lucy Bell, the NCAA champion in the event may have something to say about that.

Olympic Finalist Josh Matheny will look to cement his status as the premier American 200 breaststroke but first must catch AJ Pouch, whose 2:08.00 leads the heat sheet. Pouch, who was .19 away from making the Olympic team last year, will be looking to make his first long course Worlds team after having swum at Short Course Worlds last year. It won’t be a cakewalk, however, as despite Pouch and Matheny being the only two entrants under 2:11, the field is filled with young swimmers like Josh Bey, Jordan Willis, and Gabe Nunziata, all of whom are eager for the limelight. So too is Jassen Yep, who in March surprised the nation and himself with a brilliant win in the event at NCAAs.

One of the deepest fields on the US side, the Women’s 200 back may be the hardest events to final in. Regan Smith, Olympic Silver medalist, and American record holder leads the pack, but fellow Olympians Phoebe Bacon (#2) and Rhyan White (#6) are close behind. So, too, are Claire Curzan, 15-year-old Audrey Derivaux, and Kennedy Noble. With the 8th seed, Teagan O’Dell entered at 2:07.97, one could expect this prelim to be faster than at the Olympics, where the 8th place into finals was nearly a second slower.

The men’s 200 back will see some new faces as three-time Olympian Ryan Murphy has opted not to compete. However, fans of the Cal Bear should take heart as fellow Bear and 2024 Olympian Keaton Jones (1:54.61) leads the charge. Jones and the 2nd seed Jack Aikins (1:54.78) are the only two sub-1:56 entrants, but that doesn’t mean the going will be easy, especially as fellow Cal bear Destin Lasco lurks dangerously as the #32 second seed. Entered with a yards time of 1:36.40, Lasco could find himself with plenty of clean water this morning and throw down something quick in the early heats.

Fans of spriting don’t worry, as we end the session with the 50 fly. After placing 2nd in the 100 free last night, Gretchen Walsh will look to add another individual event to her line-up. After recently breaking the American record, Walsh appears to be the easy favorite. The second seed, Kate Douglass, and 4th seeded Torri Huske could challenge for the 2nd spot, but with both having doubles this morning, it may be Beata Nelson, the 3rd seed, who will be closest behind Walsh.

On the men’s side, Shaine Casas will occupy lane 4 in the final heat. The only entrant with a 5o time, Casas, who placed 6th last night in the 100, will look to sure up his chances to be on the plane to Singapore. He, like Huske, will have already swum the 200 free, so it may be Thomas Heilman, who came so close to earning a berth, placing 3rd in the 200 fly last night, that may come out in front this morning. The #2 seed, Heilman, sits just .04 ahead of Dare Rose, so they will have little margin of error over an event that will take less than 25 seconds, especially as Michael Andrew is dangerously outside of the top 8, as he is seeded 9th overall.

Heat 3 saw a strong swim as Amelia Bodenstab was just shy of her PB as she took over the top of the leaderboard with her 2:00.96. The Louisville Cardinal, who finished 13th at NCAA this past March, has a PB of 2:00.91 dating back to May of 2024.

Bodenstab’s time didn’t last long, however, as Amy Riordan, in the very next heat, nearly cracked 2:00 as she stopped the clock at 2:00.25. The South Carolina swimmer finished 35th in the event at the Olympic Trials in a time of 2:00.71, her former best.

Bodenstab’s teammate Summer Cardwell brought the top time back to the ACC as she dropped .85 from her seed to stop the clock in 1:59.36. Out in 57.84, Cardwell had a strong start but had to fend off a late charge from Marie Landreneau, who also broke 2:00, stopping the clocking 1:59.54.

With two sub-2:00 times already, the first of the circle-seeded heats was a fast affair. Erin Gemmell, who placed 5th last night in the 100, wasted no time getting out to an early lead, opening in 56.25, a pace near her lifetime best. She was closely tailed by Bella Sims, who was 56.41, and Simone Manuel, who was 56.55. Gemmell, who trains at Texas, was the only one of the three to split under 30 on the 3rd 50. She continued to build her lead and closed in a swift 30.08 to stop the clock in 1:56.06, just .09 off her PB. Manuel, who dropped her fastest 100 time since 2019, passed Sims on the backhalf to outtouch her 1:57.29 to 1:57.54.

Katie Ledecky wasted no time in the penultimate heat of the 200 free as she jumped out to an early lead, splitting 56.17. The winner of last night’s 800 free, the third-fastest performance of all time, Ledecky had open water to both sides as she led the heat from start to finish. Closing in 59.32, the only sub-60 last 100 so far, Ledecky stopped the clock in 1:55.49, just .27 off her time from the Olympic Trials. Fellow Paris Olympian Alex Shackell was about half as second back at the 100 turn, flipping in 56.59, but couldn’t keep up with Ledecky’s pace, and she faded a little over the last 100 to finish in 1:58.06 to sit 6th with one heat remaining.

The last heat saw a great race between Claire Weinstein, Anna Peplowski, and Torri Huske. Weinstein led the trio at the halfway point, flipping in 56.67, with Huske not far behind at 56.73. Over the course of the 3rd 50, Huske and Peplowski edged ahead, and the pair passed last night’s 2nd-place finisher in the 800, with Huske having a lead of .13 over Peplowski and .14 over Weinstein. The trio surged towards the finish, but it was Weinstein getting the edge as she dropped the fastest last 50 in the field (29.43) to take the win in 1:55.95 and secure the 2nd seed tonight. Peplowski, too, was sub-30 as her 29.88 pulled her ahead of Huske to finish in 1:56.39, a result that knocked .65 off her seed time.

Luke Hobson (TXLA) – 1:44.78 Rex Maurer (TXLA)/Gabe Jett – 1:45.46 Luke Mijatovic (PLS) – 1:45.92 Kieran Smith (RAC) – 1:46.05 Henry McFadden (JW) – 1:46.13 Carson Foster (UN) – 1:46.18 Chris Guilano (TXLA) – 1:46.20

Up through the start of the circle-seeded heats, the top time belonged to Wisconsin’s Chris Morris. Morris, who placed 30th in the event at Olympic Trials last year, guaranteed himself a better placing as his 1:47.90 was nearly a second better than his performance 12 months ago.

Heat 6, the first of the circle seed, saw a no-show from Lane 1’s Dylan Felt, but the action was in the middle of the pool as the #3 seed, Kieran Smith, won the heat in 1:46.05. Smith, who at Short Course Worlds helped set the World record in the 4×200, was out in 51.38, trailed fellow relay member Carson Foster, who flipped in 51.22. A little way back at 51.56 was Henry McFadden. After a strong finish in the 100 last night, McFadden, swimming out lane 2, pounced on the back half, closing in 54.57, and passed Foster in the last few meters to finish in 1:46.13, taking 2nd by just .05.

With three swimmers under 1:46.50, and Aaron Shackell sitting at 1:46.50, the 2nd to last heat was under pressure to perform. US Olympian Chris Guiliano was out in 51.42, leading Daniel Diehl by just .03. However, the early speed of the heat started to waiver as Guilano closed in 54.78 to finish in 1:46.20, .82 off his seed and more worryingly just the 4th fastest in the field with one heat remaining. Diehl held off a late charge from Jake Mitchell to outtouch him for second by .17 as the NC State swimmer stopped the clock in 1:46.70.

Whelp, that certainly woke up the building. Olympic bronze medalist and top seed Luke Hobson attacked the race from the get-go, taking an early lead and never looking back. Out in 50.29, Hobson had a slight edge on fellow Olympian Brooks Curry, who was 50.60 at the 100 turn. The only two under 51.00 at the halfway point, the pair seemed to be in control of the race, but whereas Hobson kept up his speed, coming home in 26.73/27.76, Curry couldn’t and paid for his early speed by closing in 28.54 to finish in 1:46.33.

Hobson stopped the clock in 1:44.78, .01 ahead of his personal best and bronze medal-winning performance from Paris. While he was the only sub-1:45 swimmer, heat 8 did not lack the speed as the next three fastest finishers all came from the same heat. His training partner, Rex Maurer, caught Curry on the last 50 and looked to be good for second, but Cal Gabe Jett dropped a 26.86 last 50, making up more than half a second on Maurer to tie with him at 1:45.46. While Jett’s last 50 was impressive, it was nothing compared to 16-year-old Luka Mijatovic, whose 26.63 brought the swimmer from 7th at the 150 into 4th place. His final time of 1:45.92, erasing the old NAG Record.

