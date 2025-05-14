2025 U.S. World Championship Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana University Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

World Championship Selection Criteria

We’re less than a month out from the marquee domestic event of the year, as the American team for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore will be determined in three weeks’ time at the U.S. National Championships.

The meet kicks off on Tuesday, June 3, and runs through Saturday, July 7, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Provided they’re under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut, the top two swimmers in each event will qualify for the World Championship team. In the 100 and 200 freestyle, the top four finishers will automatically qualify for relays, with up to six considered, depending on roster size.

To follow along with the build-up to the meet, keep track of our event-by-event previews with our official preview index below.

Women’s Events

Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 50 Free – – – – 100 Free 200 Free 400 Free – – – – 800 Free – – – – 1500 Free – – – – 50 Back – – – – 100 Back – – – – 200 Back – – – – 50 Breast – – – – 100 Breast – – – – 200 Breast – – – – 50 Fly – – – – 100 Fly – – – – 200 Fly – – – – 200 IM – – – – 400 IM – – – –

Men’s Events