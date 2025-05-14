Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 U.S. World Championship Trials: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

by Sean Griffin 0

May 14th, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re less than a month out from the marquee domestic event of the year, as the American team for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore will be determined in three weeks’ time at the U.S. National Championships.

The meet kicks off on Tuesday, June 3, and runs through Saturday, July 7, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Provided they’re under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut, the top two swimmers in each event will qualify for the World Championship team. In the 100 and 200 freestyle, the top four finishers will automatically qualify for relays, with up to six considered, depending on roster size.

To follow along with the build-up to the meet, keep track of our event-by-event previews with our official preview index below.

Women’s Events

Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
50 Free
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free
800 Free
1500 Free
50 Back
100 Back
200 Back
50 Breast
100 Breast
200 Breast
50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM
400 IM

Men’s Events

Event 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
50 Free
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free
800 Free
1500 Free
50 Back
100 Back
200 Back
50 Breast
100 Breast
200 Breast
50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM
400 IM

0
