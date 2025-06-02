2025 U.S. World Trials Previews: Weinstein Poised to Join Ledecky in Women’s 400 Freestyle

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

By The Numbers – Women’s 400 Freestyle

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky , 3:58.35

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.23

Once again, we can cut right to the chase in this event — it’s Katie Ledecky’s race to lose. In the preview of the women’s 800 freestyle, we listed Ledecky’s endless accomplishments in the distance events spanning over more than a decade. With her recent world record in the 800 freestyle, 2nd fastest performance of all-time in the 1500 freestyle (15:24.51), and 2nd fastest performance of her career in the 400 freestyle (3:56.81), Ledecky is looking better than ever. She’ll likely make a push for another top time as she chases the world record in the 400 freestyle en route to a World Championships berth.

Who’s In for Number Two?

Unlike the 800 and 1500 freestyle, the 400 freestyle field should be relatively similar to what was seen at last summer’s Olympic Trials. Though, there could be some new names that throw themselves out there. Let’s take a look at the field:

2024 US Olympic Trials – Women’s 400 Freestyle Final

Looking at this list, there are a few notable absences that are sure to shake up the standings this summer, though the field remains relatively in-tact.

After the conclusion of the NCAA season, Aurora Roghair announced her retirement from the sport. Had she decided to compete this season, Roghair likely would’ve been one of the top candidates to make the World Championship roster given her rapid progression in recent years.

While neither Paige Madden nor Leah Smith have officially retired, both swimmers are out of the National Championships this year. Madden announced her decision to skip Nationals on Instagram, citing upcoming family events and prioritizing her career. Smith hasn’t formally announced whether she intends to retire, but based on social media, she has been taking some time away from the pool.

Those absences leave Jillian Cox, Kayla Han, Anna Peplowski, and Madi Mintenko in prime position to challenge for the second spot behind Ledecky.

Cox is arguably the favorite out of the group after finishing 3rd at Trials last summer. This year, Cox had a breakout NCAA season competing for Texas, claiming both the 500 and 1650 freestyle national titles ahead of loaded fields. This season, Cox has already been 4:07.34 in the 400 freestyle, coming about a second off of her best time from last summer (4:06.31). Given that she has seen significant drops in the 500 freestyle in the SCY pool, Cox could likely see some big improvements here as well.

La Mirada Armada’s Kayla Han is another big threat across multiple events. The 2023 World Junior Champion in the 800 freestyle, Han has shown promise of a major breakthrough on the senior level. This season, she owns a best time of 4:10.38 from Fort Lauderdale, ranking 7th in the country. Still an age-grouper, Han could easily knock several seconds off of that time with a taper. However, she is also a favorite in the 400 IM and 800 freestyle, so her prioritization of her events might play a hand in determining the outcome here.

Anna Peplowski was one of the breakout stars last summer, making the Olympic Team in the 4×200 freestyle relay. At NCAAs this year, she won the 200 freestyle (1:40.50), marking her first National Title, also finishing 3rd in the 500 freestyle (4:34.12). Though Peplowski hasn’t competed in many LCM meets this spring coming off of NCAAs, only competing in two local meets, she holds the potential for a big drop. With a best time of 4:09.20, Peplowski should be looking to slot into the final.

The final returning swimmer from last summer is Madi Mintenko, perhaps one of the most intriguing storylines in this race. The 17-year-old finished 8th at Olympic Trials last summer, adding time from prelims. However, in prelims she dropped a huge personal best of 4:07.53 to qualify 4th for the final. That time leaves her as the 4th seed for this year’s National Championships as well. While Mintenko will have to shine in finals this year, she has experience to build on after last year’s meet, leaving her in a great position to make an impact.

The Notable Scratches

At Olympic Trials, there were two scratches from the 400 freestyle final that left the door open for some competitors. After qualifying 5th last year, Erin Gemmell elected to scratch to focus on her other events. While she has tended to favor the 100 and 200 freestyle in recent years, Gemmell has a personal best of 4:05.07 from 2022 that would have her seeded 3rd on the psych sheets. If she elects to swim the event at Trials, she should certainly be one to watch. Currently, she is seeded 6th with an entry time of 4:08.42.

Katie Grimes was the other swimmer to scratch from the final after qualifying 7th. Grimes is typically known more for her 800/1500 freestyle, with the 400 freestyle extending the lower range of her event schedule. However, she recently wrapped up her freshman year training at Virginia. With that, it is possible that she might see some shifts in her lineup this summer. Grimes currently holds a season-best of 4:11.07 in the event, though her lifetime best of 4:05.18 would put her in the running for a roster spot.

Stars in the Hunt

While the field from last summer remains relatively in-tact and includes plenty of young stars, there are others in the ranks that could make a move as well.

Claire Weinstein is the first name that comes to mind. The Sandpipers of Nevada star is one of the top mid-distance prospects in the country, and should be a near-lock for an individual roster spot in the 200 freestyle. This season, Weinstein has pushed her best time in the 400 freestyle down by 3 seconds, dropping from 4:04.54 to 4:01.26 to put herself in contention to add another individual event to her schedule. Considering that Weinstein was likely far from a full taper at Fort Lauderdale when she threw down the 4:01, she could be looking to challenge the 4:00-barrier at Nationals. Aside from Cox, she should be considered a heavy favorite in this event.

Weinstein’s Olympic teammate Emma Weyant is another name to watch. Though she primarily specializes in the 400 IM, Weyant has a strong 400 freestyle as well and she was the 2024 NCAA runner-up in the 500 freestyle. While her best time of 4:09.07 would likely place her right on the edge of making the final, Weyant shouldn’t be counted out.

After missing the 2024 US Olympic Team, Bella Sims will be out for revenge this year. Though her freestyle hasn’t looked as good as her backstroke lately, she is one of the United States’ top 200 freestylers of all-time, meaning she possesses the ability to throw down at her peak. Following the conclusion of the NCAA season, Sims departed Florida and returned to her club team, Sandpipers of Nevada. With a lifetime best of 4:03.25, Sims is lurking as a darkhorse here.

Other Names to Watch

Kennedi Dobson has been steadily rising through the ranks. Though she is better at the longer distance events, she has a 400 freestyle time of 4:09.46 from last year’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Like Weyant, she’ll likely be right on the edge of earning a second swim in the event, but could see a drop given her young age and abilities in the longer events.

Both Kate Hurst and Mila Nikanorov are coming off big NCAA seasons where they improved significantly in the SCY distance events. Hurst, Cox’s Texas teammate, recently threw down a personal best of 4:10.34 in this event at the Fort Lauderdale PSS, ranking her 6th in the country this season. Nikanorov posted her best time of 4:11.57 at Olympic Trials last summer, but has nearly beaten that time already this season, swimming a 4:11.68 last month. It would be far from a surprise for either swimmer to make the final given their recent performances, so they should be on the radar.

The Verdict

While Ledecky is a lock, the race for second could get very interesting. Weinstein stands out as the favorite currently, especially given her recent in-season performance. However, Cox threw down some great 500 freestyle performances during the NCAA season, showing plenty of potential. Beyond that, the field is bunched very tightly in the 4:09-4:11 range, leaving little room for error, especially with the number of young stars featured.

SwimSwam’s Picks:

Darkhorse Pick: Brinkleigh Hansen – Born in 2009, Hansen is one of the youngest competitors in the field at 16-years-old. She also has already qualified for the World Championships in the open water events following a dominant performance at the US Open Water National Championships in April. Hansen followed up her open water performance with a personal best in the 400 freestyle, swimming a 4:12.00 to slice over 3 seconds off her previous best time. Given her rapid progression in the event combined with the fact that she’s already secured a trip to Worlds, Hansen has nothing to lose and could throw down some fast times at Nationals.