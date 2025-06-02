Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2025 U.S. National Championships

Comments: 2
by Sean Griffin 2

June 02nd, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which serve as the sole qualifying meet for Team USA’s World Championship roster in Singapore, will kick off tomorrow at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, with racing running through Saturday, June 7.

Prelims will take place each morning at 10 a.m. (ET), with finals beginning at 7 p.m. (ET). The distance session on Tuesday is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. (ET), while Saturday’s distance session is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

For those on the U.S. West Coast, that’s 7 a.m. (PT) for all prelims sessions and 4 p.m. (PT) for finals. The distance events will air at 1:15 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.

All sessions of the meet will be streamed for free on the USA Swimming Network. The platform is available on all major connected TVs, mobile devices, and desktop computers.

Peacock will also stream each of the finals sessions live throughout the meet, but not prelims or either distance session. The platform is pay-to-watch and offers two subscription plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium, which includes ads, costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Premium Plus, which is ad-free and includes access to your local NBC channel, costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

See the full streaming schedule below, along with the event schedule for the entire meet, in case there’s a specific event that you’re looking to tune in for.

LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

Date Session Network Start Time (ET)
June 3 Day 1 Prelims USA Swimming 10am
June 3 Day 1 Distance Session USA Swimming 4:15pm
June 3 Day 1 Finals Peacock 7pm
June 3 Day 1 Finals USA Swimming 7pm
June 4 Day 2 Prelims USA Swimming 10am
June 4 Day 2 Finals Peacock 7pm
June 4 Day 2 Finals USA Swimming 7pm
June 5 Day 3 Prelims USA Swimming 10am
June 5 Day 3 Finals Peacock 7pm
June 5 Day 3 Finals USA Swimming 7pm
June 6 Day 4 Prelims USA Swimming 10am
June 6 Day 4 Finals Peacock 7pm
June 6 Day 4 Finals USA Swimming 7pm
June 7 Day 5 Prelims USA Swimming 10am
June 7 Day 5 Distance Session USA Swimming 3:30pm
June 7 Day 5 Finals Peacock 7pm
June 7 Day 5 Finals USA Swimming 7pm

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Event # Men’s Event #
  Day 1 — Tuesday, June 3  
1 200 Butterfly 2
3 100 Freestyle 4
5 Women’s 800 Freestyle
Men’s 1500 Freestyle 6
Day 2 – Wednesday, June 4
7 200 Freestyle 8
9 200 Breaststroke 10
11 200 Backstroke 12
13 50 Butterfly 14
Day 3 – Thursday, June 5
15 400 IM 16
17 100 Butterfly 18
19 50 Breaststroke 20
21 50 Backstroke 22
Day 4 – Friday, June 6
23 400 Freestyle 24
25 100 Breaststroke 26
27 100 Backstroke 28
Day 5 – Saturday, June 7
29 Women’s 1500 Freestyle
30 200 IM 31
Men’s 800 Freestyle 32
33 50 Freestyle 34

 

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
This Guy
12 seconds ago

Thank you US swimming for having a free stream! I hope they realize that just providing an easy way to watch is way better for the sport than trying to slam it on a single service and creating friction for people who actually want to watch it.

0
0
Reply
sjostrom stan
2 minutes ago

anyone else here impatient for it to be tomorrow

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!