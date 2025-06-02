How To Watch The 2025 U.S. National Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which serve as the sole qualifying meet for Team USA’s World Championship roster in Singapore, will kick off tomorrow at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, with racing running through Saturday, June 7.

Prelims will take place each morning at 10 a.m. (ET), with finals beginning at 7 p.m. (ET). The distance session on Tuesday is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. (ET), while Saturday’s distance session is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

For those on the U.S. West Coast, that’s 7 a.m. (PT) for all prelims sessions and 4 p.m. (PT) for finals. The distance events will air at 1:15 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.

All sessions of the meet will be streamed for free on the USA Swimming Network. The platform is available on all major connected TVs, mobile devices, and desktop computers.

Peacock will also stream each of the finals sessions live throughout the meet, but not prelims or either distance session. The platform is pay-to-watch and offers two subscription plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium, which includes ads, costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Premium Plus, which is ad-free and includes access to your local NBC channel, costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

See the full streaming schedule below, along with the event schedule for the entire meet, in case there’s a specific event that you’re looking to tune in for.

LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

Date Session Network Start Time (ET) June 3 Day 1 Prelims USA Swimming 10am June 3 Day 1 Distance Session USA Swimming 4:15pm June 3 Day 1 Finals Peacock 7pm June 3 Day 1 Finals USA Swimming 7pm June 4 Day 2 Prelims USA Swimming 10am June 4 Day 2 Finals Peacock 7pm June 4 Day 2 Finals USA Swimming 7pm June 5 Day 3 Prelims USA Swimming 10am June 5 Day 3 Finals Peacock 7pm June 5 Day 3 Finals USA Swimming 7pm June 6 Day 4 Prelims USA Swimming 10am June 6 Day 4 Finals Peacock 7pm June 6 Day 4 Finals USA Swimming 7pm June 7 Day 5 Prelims USA Swimming 10am June 7 Day 5 Distance Session USA Swimming 3:30pm June 7 Day 5 Finals Peacock 7pm June 7 Day 5 Finals USA Swimming 7pm

EVENT SCHEDULE