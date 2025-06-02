How To Watch The 2025 U.S. National Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which serve as the sole qualifying meet for Team USA’s World Championship roster in Singapore, will kick off tomorrow at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, with racing running through Saturday, June 7.
Prelims will take place each morning at 10 a.m. (ET), with finals beginning at 7 p.m. (ET). The distance session on Tuesday is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. (ET), while Saturday’s distance session is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).
For those on the U.S. West Coast, that’s 7 a.m. (PT) for all prelims sessions and 4 p.m. (PT) for finals. The distance events will air at 1:15 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.
All sessions of the meet will be streamed for free on the USA Swimming Network. The platform is available on all major connected TVs, mobile devices, and desktop computers.
Peacock will also stream each of the finals sessions live throughout the meet, but not prelims or either distance session. The platform is pay-to-watch and offers two subscription plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium, which includes ads, costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Premium Plus, which is ad-free and includes access to your local NBC channel, costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
See the full streaming schedule below, along with the event schedule for the entire meet, in case there’s a specific event that you’re looking to tune in for.
LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE
|Date
|Session
|Network
|Start Time (ET)
|June 3
|Day 1 Prelims
|USA Swimming
|10am
|June 3
|Day 1 Distance Session
|USA Swimming
|4:15pm
|June 3
|Day 1 Finals
|Peacock
|7pm
|June 3
|Day 1 Finals
|USA Swimming
|7pm
|June 4
|Day 2 Prelims
|USA Swimming
|10am
|June 4
|Day 2 Finals
|Peacock
|7pm
|June 4
|Day 2 Finals
|USA Swimming
|7pm
|June 5
|Day 3 Prelims
|USA Swimming
|10am
|June 5
|Day 3 Finals
|Peacock
|7pm
|June 5
|Day 3 Finals
|USA Swimming
|7pm
|June 6
|Day 4 Prelims
|USA Swimming
|10am
|June 6
|Day 4 Finals
|Peacock
|7pm
|June 6
|Day 4 Finals
|USA Swimming
|7pm
|June 7
|Day 5 Prelims
|USA Swimming
|10am
|June 7
|Day 5 Distance Session
|USA Swimming
|3:30pm
|June 7
|Day 5 Finals
|Peacock
|7pm
|June 7
|Day 5 Finals
|USA Swimming
|7pm
EVENT SCHEDULE
|Women’s Event #
|Men’s Event #
|Day 1 — Tuesday, June 3
|1
|200 Butterfly
|2
|3
|100 Freestyle
|4
|5
|Women’s 800 Freestyle
|–
|–
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle
|6
|
Day 2 – Wednesday, June 4
|7
|200 Freestyle
|8
|9
|200 Breaststroke
|10
|11
|200 Backstroke
|12
|13
|50 Butterfly
|14
|
Day 3 – Thursday, June 5
|15
|400 IM
|16
|17
|100 Butterfly
|18
|19
|50 Breaststroke
|20
|21
|50 Backstroke
|22
|
Day 4 – Friday, June 6
|23
|400 Freestyle
|24
|25
|100 Breaststroke
|26
|27
|100 Backstroke
|28
|
Day 5 – Saturday, June 7
|29
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle
|–
|30
|200 IM
|31
|–
|Men’s 800 Freestyle
|32
|33
|50 Freestyle
|34
Thank you US swimming for having a free stream! I hope they realize that just providing an easy way to watch is way better for the sport than trying to slam it on a single service and creating friction for people who actually want to watch it.
anyone else here impatient for it to be tomorrow