Josh Matheny on 200 Breast: “The piano man came for me”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Even though he had the slowest final 50 split of the entire A-Final (34.88), Josh Matheny walked away with the win in the men’s 200 breast in Indianapolis. After qualifying to swim both the 100 and 200 breast in Singapore this summer, Matheny is focused on getting more aerobic training under his belt, saying his focus this season was mostly on yards swimming and speed.