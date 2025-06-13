Jack Aikins on Lessons from Olympic Trials: “I’m fighting for those moments every single day”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last summer in Indianapolis, Jack Aikins finished 3rd at the Olympic Trials twice, missing the Olympic team in both the 100 and 200 back by a combined total of .19.

After Trials, Aikins had all season this year to reflect upon how a small margin can make a big difference. He realized that these moments come down to his preparation, and that he has to fight for them in practice daily.

This summer in Indianapolis, Aikins made the world championship team and will be representing the USA in Singapore in the 100 and 200 back.