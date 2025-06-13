arena Swim of the Week: 15-Year-Old Oliver Blanchard Shatters Quebec Record With 8:10 800 Free

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Pointe-Claire Swim Club’s Oliver Blanchard had a string of phenomenal swims in the distance freestyle events at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, resetting the Quebec Provincial Record for 15-year-old boys in the 400, 800 and 1500 free.

On the opening day of the Trials in the 400 free, Blanchard broke and then re-broke his Quebec Provincial Record for 15-year-old boys. He put up a time of 4:00.07 in the prelims, knocking two seconds off his three-week-old Provincial Record of 4:02.07, set at the Quebec Championships in mid-May.

Then, in the boys’ junior final, Blanchard dominated the field, negative-splitting his way to a time of 3:57.32 to shatter his newly minted record by nearly three seconds.

Prior to Blanchard taking hold of the record in May, the Quebec Record for 15-year-olds had stood at 4:04.08, set by Liam Desjarlais in 2012 (though Blanchard had been faster, 4:03.98, as a 14-year-old).

Split Comparison

Desjarlais, 2012 Blanchard, Quebec Champs Blanchard, Trials Prelims Blanchard, Trials Final 27.74 28.00 28.21 28.23 58.49 (30.75) 58.35 (30.35) 58.25 (30.04) 58.29 (30.06) 1:29.57 (31.08) 1:29.18 (30.83) 1:28.51 (30.26) 1:28.52 (30.23) 2:01.36 (31.79) 2:00.03 (30.85) 1:58.93 (30.42) 1:58.97 (30.45) 2:32.62 (31.26) 2:30.75 (30.72) 2:29.44 (30.51) 2:29.55 (30.58) 3:03.83 (31.21) 3:01.71 (30.96) 3:00.03 (30.59) 2:59.61 (30.06) 3:34.81 (30.98) 3:32.20 (30.49) 3:30.35 (30.32) 3:28.95 (29.34) 4:04.08 (29.27) 4:02.07 (29.87) 4:00.07 (29.72) 3:57.32 (28.37)

After coming into the meet ranked 12th all-time among 15-year-old Canadians in the event, Blanchard rockets up to #4, only trailing Peter Brothers, Laon Kim and Teddy Kalp.

All-Time Canadian Performers, 15-Year-Old Boys’ 400 Freestyle (LCM)

Peter Brothers (Victoria Amateur Swim Club), 3:55.56 – 2012 Laon Kim (University of Calgary Swim Club), 3:56.37 – 2024 Teddy Kalp (North York Aquatic Club), 3:57.08 – 2012 Oliver Blanchard (Pointe-Claire Swim Club), 3:57.32 – 2025 Dustin Warrack (Cascade Swim Club), 3:59.13 – 2010

Blanchard ended up touching 1st in the junior final and placed 4th overall among junior-aged swimmers, trailing overall winner Ethan Ekk (3:49.57), Aiden Kirk (3:54.41) and Simon Fonseca (3:55.08), who were all racing in the ‘A’ final.

On the final night of racing, Blanchard had arguably his best swim of the competition in the 800 free, clocking 8:10.54 to knock nearly 11 seconds off the Provincial Record of 8:21.48, which had been on the books for 15 years, set by Philippe Villeneuve in 2010.

The performance also marked a 17-second personal best time, lowering his previous mark of 8:27.72 set at last year’s Olympic Trials, and moves him to #1 all-time among 15-year-olds in Canada. The swim placed Blanchard 4th overall at the Trials.

Split Comparison

Blanchard, 2024 Trials Blanchard, 2025 Trials 28.44 28.40 59.50 (31.06) 58.06 (29.66) 1:30.82 (31.32) 1:28.79 (30.73) 2:02.45 (31.63) 1:59.59 (30.80) 2:34.21 (31.76) 2:30.69 (31.10) 3:06.29 (32.08) 3:01.61 (30.92) 3:38.36 (32.07) 3:33.17 (31.56) 4:10.74 (32.38) 4:04.37 (31.20) 4:43.02 (32.28) 4:35.56 (31.19) 5:14.97 (31.95) 5:06.53 (30.97) 5:47.35 (32.38) 5:37.87 (31.34) 6:19.87 (32.52) 6:08.76 (30.89) 6:52.23 (32.36) 6:39.92 (31.16) 7:24.50 (32.27) 7:10.79 (30.87) 7:56.87 (32.37) 7:41.86 (31.07) 8:27.72 (30.85) 8:10.54 (28.68)

All-Time Canadian Performers, 15-Year-Old Boys’ 800 Freestyle (LCM)

Oliver Blanchard (Pointe-Claire Swim Club), 8:10.54 – 2025 Peter Brothers (Victoria Amateur Swim Club), 8:12.43 – 2012 Michael McGillivray (Regina Optimist Dolphin Swim Club), 8:12.63 – 2018 Ethan Ekk (Unattached), 8:14.62 – 2023 Alexander Axon (Markham Aquatic Club), 8:16.04 – 2019

Blanchard also set the Quebec Provincial Record for 15-year-old boys in the 1500 free (15:44.14), ranking him 3rd all-time among 15-year-old Canadians to place 7th in Victoria.

Blanchard was recently one of eight swimmers selected for Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre (HPC) Scholarship in 2025.

