2025 U.S. Nationals: Track Your Pick’Em Entries Here!

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Championships are officially underway in Indianapolis, Indiana, which means that the SwimSwam Pick’Em contest for the event is now closed.

You can track your picks in the master spreadsheet below. All personal identifying information has been omitted, but you can still find your screen name. As always, we will be posting throughout the week with updated standings for the daily prizes and the overall grand prize. Here are a few tips for following along:

  • Bookmark this page for the duration of the meet so you can easily find it.
  • Use the search function (ctrl+F on a computer) to find your screen name.
  • Don’t miss a minute of our meet coverage throughout the week!

Pick’Em Entries:

Scoring System

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

  • 1st – 7 points
  • 2nd – 5 points
  • 3rd – 4 points
  • 4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point. Note that on the psych sheet, most swimmers are entered for the 50s of stroke with 100 times, so make sure you scroll through if you don’t immediately see the swimmer you’re looking for.

0
