Jack Alexy Rips 46.99 In 100 Free Prelims At U.S. Nationals, Becomes Sixth Man Sub-47

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jack Alexy threw down the gauntlet in the final heat of the men’s 100 freestyle during the opening session of the 2025 U.S. National Championships on Tuesday, blasting his way to a stunning time of 46.99.

The swim for Alexy lands him in the exclusive sub-47 club, becoming just the sixth swimmer in history to clock 46-point from a flat start in the 100 free,.

The 22-year-old knocks nine one-hundredths off the U.S. Open and National Championship Record of 47.08, which was also his previous best time, set in the prelims at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials last summer.

Split Comparison

Alexy, 2024 Olympic Trials Prelims Alexy, 2025 U.S. Nationals Prelims
22.44 22.45
47.08 (24.64) 46.99 (24.54)

After ranking tied for 8th all-time in the 100 free with his previous best time, Alexy moves into #6 all-time, coming within three one-hundredths of Caeleb Dressel‘s American Record of 46.96 from 2019.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. Pan Zhanle (CHN), 46.40 – 2024 Olympic Games
  2. David Popovici (ROU), 46.86 – 2022 European Championships
  3. Cesar Cielo (BRA), 46.91 – 2009 World Championships
  4. Alain Bernard (FRA), 46.94 – 2009 French National Championships
  5. Caeleb Dressel (USA), 46.96 – 2019 World Championships
  6. Jack Alexy (USA), 46.99 – 2025 U.S. National Championships
  7. Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 47.04 – 2016 Australian Olympic Trials
  8. Eamon Sullivan (AUS), 47.05 – 2008 Australian Olympic Trials
  9. Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 47.08 – 2019 World Championships
  10. James Magnussen (AUS) / Gui Caribe (BRA), 47.10 – 2012 Australian Olympic Trials / 20225 Brazilian Nationals

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of SWIMNERD on X

The performance is his 13th career swim sub-48, having done so for the first time at the 2023 U.S. Nationals (47.75), which led him to winning silver in the 100 free at the 2023 World Championships in a time of 47.31. He also won silver in the 50 free and added three more relay medals in Fukuoka, including a gold medal in the men’s 4×100 medley relay.

At the 2024 Olympic Trials, after his record-breaking 47.08 prelim swim, Alexy went on to finish 2nd in the 100 free final (47.47) to earn an individual berth on his first Olympic team, ultimately placing 7th in the Paris final while winning Olympic medals in the men’s 4×100 free relay (gold) and the men’s 4×100 medley relay (silver).

This past March, Alexy wrapped up his college career at Cal, placing 4th in the 100 free and 5th in both the 50 and 200 free at the 2025 Men’s NCAA Championships.

He heads into tonight’s 100 free final in Indianapolis leading a strong field that saw four other swimmers dip under the 48-second barrier this morning, with Cal training partner Destin Lasco (47.82), the Arizona State duo of Jonny Kulow (47.84) and Patrick Sammon (47.87), and 2024 Olympic Trials winner Chris Guiliano (47.96) also going sub-48.

