Keller High School Swim Program Faces Public Reprimand As Investigation Closes

The investigation into the Keller High School swim program for alleged rule violations has come to a conclusion, with the school facing a public reprimand and implementing numerous changes for the 2026 season.

Keller, the reigning UIL 6A girls and boys’ state swimming & diving champions, went under investigation last month after athletes allegedly trained with the Lakeside Aquatic Club “during school hours and at a school facility.” That would violate Section 1202 of the UIL constitution, which mandates that high school coaches be “full-time employees of the school board of the school which the team represents.”

On Monday, the Dallas News reported that the investigation has closed with the 4-6A district executive committee issuing a reprimand and unanimously accepting Keller’s proposed action plan that includes oversight of practices, additional training on UIL rules and hiring a new coach.

Keller will keep its 2025 UIL 6A swim & dive state titles, which were at risk in the investigation. The Keller Independent School District (ISD) considers the case to be closed, the Dallas News reports.

At the beginning of May, Keller’s head swim coach, Jamie Shults, resigned.

According to The Dallas News, Jason Lovell, who previously served as the head coach of Keller Central High School, is taking over as Keller’s new head coach, while former Keller Central assistant Mike Row has been promoted to lead that team next season.

Moving forward, Keller’s new plan includes additional training with KISD Natatorium management on UIL rules regarding coaching expectations and monitoring during school hours, according to The Dallas News, while there will also be increased oversight of morning and afternoon workouts by the KISD athletics department and the school’s athletic coordinators.

The Dallas News added that in the 2025-26 school year, there will be updates to the Keller ISD club rental agreement that states club coaches are not allowed on deck, in locker rooms, or in the pool area with Keller students during school hours without prior approval.

Star swimmer Maximus Williamson played a key role in leading the Keller boys to their third straight UIL 6A title last season, while the girls’ team also claimed the title, making Keller become just the third school in state history to sweep the girls’ and boys’ titles in the same year.

Williamson, who was a senior last season, is headed to the University of Virginia this fall.