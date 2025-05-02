Keller High School Head Coach Jamie Shults Resigns

Keller High School head swim & dive coach Jamie Shults has resigned from her position, the school confirmed to SwimSwam on Friday.

Shults, who was hired as the Keller head coach in 2022, has led the program to an incredible amount of success over the past three years, including the boys’ team winning three straight Texas UIL 6A state titles from 2023 to 2025.

This past season, Shults led the girls’ program to the 6A state title, making Keller just the third school to sweep the boys’ and girls’ titles in state history.

Shults was named the 2024 NFHS Sectional High School Boys Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year and the 2025 Section and UIL Boys Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year.

She coached Maximus Williamson to a standout senior year in 2024-25, highlighted by his National High School Records in the boys’ 100 free (41.54) and 200 free (1:30.46). Williamson was named the 2025 UIL Boys 6A Swimmer of the Meet after winning five state titles (including three relays).

Shults, who previously competed for Keller as a swimmer, took over the role as head coach from her mother, Linda Shults, who held the position for 14 years before stepping down in 2022.

The reasoning behind Shults’ resignation is unknown. The school would “not share details of personnel matters” beyond confirming her resignation.

Shults has not responded to a request for comment.