Maximus Williamson Shatters Records With 1:30.46 200 Free at High School State

Comments: 16
by Madeline Folsom

February 22nd, 2025 High School, News, Records

Texas 6A High School State

  • Austin, Texas
  • February 21-22
  • SCY (25 Yards)
  • Live Results (also available on Meet Mobile “20256A State Meet”)

Yes… you read that right. 18-year-old Maximus Williamson just went 1:30.46 in the 200 freestyle finals at the Texas 6A High School State Meet.

After breaking the National High School Record in yesterday’s prelims with his 1:32.63, Williamson came back even faster today setting a new National High School Record, 17-18 NAG record, Texas High School record, and becoming the 16th fastest performer ever.

Williamson will be attending UVA in the fall, and his time today isa second-and-a-half faster than the UVA team record time of 1:31.92 set by David King earlier this week. He was also less than a tenth of a second off the ACC record of 1:30.38 set by Chris Guiliano last year.

This also marks a new best time for Williamson, who came in at 1:31.37 from December of 2023, this was also the former NAG record in the event.

The next fastest 17-18 performer is Henry McFadden who went at 1:31.65 at last year’s NCAA Championships. McFadden, who is 19 now, currently swims in the ACC for Stanford, and actually won the event at ACCs a few days ago, swimming 1:31.30.

Not only would Williamson have won the event at this year’s ACC Championships, he also would have been fourth at last year’s NCAAs. As recently as 2017 he would have won the meet.

Williamson is not done yet today. He still has the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay remaining.

16
16 Comments
Isaac
43 seconds ago

41.54 in the 100 free

PFA
3 minutes ago

He just went 41.54 new national hs record and pb just off the 17-18 NAG

19.67-21.87

sadswammer
Reply to  PFA
5 seconds ago

Nearly broke his 50 record on the way out

relay lover
3 minutes ago

There’s no way this kid is gonna stay at UVA, right?!?!

sadswammer
16 minutes ago

Imagine being the away team and looking at Keller’s record board 💀💀

Aquatic Ursine
19 minutes ago

Huh

John26
30 minutes ago

1:45 this year

BoyerM
32 minutes ago

Unbelievable swim.. even with all the 1.29s lately, 1.30 has still won NCAAs for several of the last few years. It’s a little sad we won’t get to see him train as Eddie’s next great 200 freestyle prospect.

Swimmerj
34 minutes ago

That is like lowkey unreal

