Maximus Williamson Shatters Records With 1:30.46 200 Free at High School State

Texas 6A High School State

Austin, Texas

February 21-22

SCY (25 Yards)

Live Results (also available on Meet Mobile “20256A State Meet”)

Yes… you read that right. 18-year-old Maximus Williamson just went 1:30.46 in the 200 freestyle finals at the Texas 6A High School State Meet.

After breaking the National High School Record in yesterday’s prelims with his 1:32.63, Williamson came back even faster today setting a new National High School Record, 17-18 NAG record, Texas High School record, and becoming the 16th fastest performer ever.

Williamson will be attending UVA in the fall, and his time today isa second-and-a-half faster than the UVA team record time of 1:31.92 set by David King earlier this week. He was also less than a tenth of a second off the ACC record of 1:30.38 set by Chris Guiliano last year.

This also marks a new best time for Williamson, who came in at 1:31.37 from December of 2023, this was also the former NAG record in the event.

The next fastest 17-18 performer is Henry McFadden who went at 1:31.65 at last year’s NCAA Championships. McFadden, who is 19 now, currently swims in the ACC for Stanford, and actually won the event at ACCs a few days ago, swimming 1:31.30.

Not only would Williamson have won the event at this year’s ACC Championships, he also would have been fourth at last year’s NCAAs. As recently as 2017 he would have won the meet.

Williamson is not done yet today. He still has the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay remaining.