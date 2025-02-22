2025 SEC Championships: Texas Positioned To Sweep Team Titles (Day 6 Ups/Mids/Downs)

2025 SEC Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best during prelims. In prelims at the SEC Championships, swimmers qualify for one of three finals: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final (Ups), places nine through 16 make the ‘B’ final (Mids), and places 17 through 24 made the ‘C’ final (Downs). In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the ‘B’ final can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they swim the fastest or slowest time of the event in any final.

With that in mind, we track “Ups”, “Mids”, and “Downs” after each prelims session.

Team Scores Through Day 5

Women:

Texas — 1157.5 Tennessee — 854 Florida — 834 Georgia — 538.5 Texas A&M — 503 South Carolina — 494 LSU — 470 Alabama — 459 Auburn — 407.5 Missouri — 288.5 Kentucky — 249 Arkansas — 210 Vanderbilt — 135

Men:

Texas — 1091 Florida — 929 Tennessee — 713.5 Georgia — 642.5 Texas A&M — 503 Auburn — 427.5 Alabama — 425 LSU — 413 Kentucky — 320.5 Missouri — 251 South Carolina — 250

Ups/Mids/Down — Women

For the second straight day, the Tennessee women are projected to score the most points in the individual final swims. The Lady Vols have 11 finals swims tonight, seven of which will be in the championship final. That’s the most ‘A’ final swims of any program, though the Florida Gators have them beat with 12 total finals swims.

Still, the seven ‘A’ finals, which includes three swimmers in the 200 backstroke and the top two swimmers in the 200 breaststroke, means the Vols are projected to score 225 points in tonight’s finals, not including the 1650 freestyle timed final or the 400 freestyle relay. Tennessee moved ahead of Florida in the standings yesterday and there will be a close race for second overall this evening.

Texas should retain their grip on the lead and secure their first team title at their debut SEC Championships. The Longhorns have 10 finals swims tonight and are projected to score 176.5 points. That’s the third highest projected total behind the Volunteers and the Gators.

Meanwhile, the Georgia women had a tough morning, going 0/1/1 on individual finals. The Dawgs are fourth in the standings but this prelims performance could be the reason they plummet down the standings as the schools chasing them had better mornings. Georgia has a strong distance crew though, and should pick up a slew of points from the 1650 freestyle that these projections don’t account for to help them avoid a free fall.

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast Tennessee 7/1/3 3/0/1 2/1/2 2/0/0 Florida 4/7/1 3/2/1 0/1/0 1/4/0 Texas 4/5/1 1/3/0 1/1/0 2/1/1 Alabama 3/1/2 0/0/1 2/1/1 1/0/0 Kentucky 2/0/2 1/0/1 0/0/0 1/0/1 LSU 1/3/2 0/1/1 0/2/1 1/0/0 Auburn 1/1/5 0/0/2 1/0/2 0/1/1 Texas A&M 1/1/2 0/1/0 1/0/0 0/0/2 Missouri 1/1/1 0/0/0 1/0/1 0/1/0 South Carolina 0/3/4 0/1/1 0/1/1 0/1/2 UGA 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/1

Projected Scoring — Women (No Relays or Mile)

Day 6 Prelims Projected Scoring

1. Tennessee: 225.0 2. Florida: 214.0 3. Texas: 176.5 4. Alabama: 96.5 5. LSU: 78.0 6. South Carolina: 62.0 7. Kentucky: 59.0 8. Auburn: 59.0 9. Texas A&M: 54.0 10. Missouri: 43.0 11. UGA: 19.0

Day 6 Prelims Projected + Actual

1. Texas: 1325.0

2. Tennessee: 1077.0

3. Florida: 1048.0

4. Texas A&M: 557.0

5. Alabama: 555.5

6. South Carolina: 551.0

7. UGA: 550.5

8. LSU: 548.0

9. Auburn: 452.5

10. Missouri: 331.5

11. Kentucky: 308.0

12. Arkansas: 210.0

13. VU: 135.0

Ups/Mids/Down — Men

Florida and Texas both have six ‘A’ final swims this evening. The two schools both put two through to the 200 backstroke ‘A’ final and are flipped in the other two events on the day. Florida has three 100 freestyle ‘A’ finalists and one 200 breaststroke ‘A’ finalist, and vice versa for Texas. The Longhorns have one more finalist than the Gators but with three ‘B’ finalists, the Gators have the highest projected individual points score of the day based on these three events, 210 to Texas’ 204.5.

The 1650 freestyle will be an important event for both teams, as will the platform diving.

The Texas men are projected to maintain control at the top of the standings and secure a Texas sweep at this year’s SEC Championships, snapping Florida’s streak. Yesterday’s finals helped sort out a couple races at the top of the standings. Florida sits comfortably in second-place and Tennessee has a strong grip on third. Meanwhile, diving could help Texas A&M close the gap on Georgia.

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast Florida 6/3/0 2/1/0 3/1/0 1/1/0 Texas 6/2/2 2/1/1 1/1/1 3/0/0 Tennessee 4/2/5 0/1/3 3/1/2 1/0/0 Texas A&M 3/6/2 0/1/1 0/1/1 3/4/0 UGA 2/3/1 2/1/0 0/1/1 0/1/0 LSU 2/0/1 1/0/0 1/0/0 0/0/1 Alabama 1/8/3 1/2/1 0/3/1 0/3/1 Auburn 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 South Carolina 0/0/4 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/2 Missouri 0/0/3 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/1 Kentucky 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1

Projected Scoring — Men (No Relays or Mile)

Day 6 Prelims Projected Scoring

1. Florida: 210.0 2. Texas: 204.5 3. Alabama: 159.0 4. Texas A&M: 157.0 5. Tennessee: 156.5 6. UGA: 97.0 7. LSU: 50.0 8. Auburn: 23.5 9. South Carolina: 18.0 10. Missouri: 9.5 11. Kentucky: 1.0

Day 6 Prelims Projected + Actual

Texas: 1295.5

2. Florida: 1139.0

3. Tennessee: 870.0

4. UGA: 739.5

5. Texas A&M: 660.5

6. Alabama: 584.0

7. LSU: 463.0

8. Auburn: 451.0

9. Kentucky: 321.0

10. South Carolina: 268.0

11. Missouri: 260.5