SEC Championships: Day 1 Recap (Diving Only)

February 17th, 2025 College, News, Previews & Recaps, SEC

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women

Courtesy: SEC Sports

ATHENS, Ga. (February 17, 2025) – The 2025 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships began Monday with women’s 1-meter diving at the University of Georgia’s Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Camyla Monroy of Florida took home the first gold medal of the week, capturing first place in the A Final of the women’s 1-meter springboard with a score of 350.45. Second place went to Sophie Verzyl of South Carolina (328.40) and third place was awarded to Hailey Hernandez of Texas (316.20).

In the B Final for the women’s 1-meter, Avery Giese of Kentucky tallied a top score of 286.75. Giese was followed by Taylor Fox of Texas (284.25) and Helle Tuxen of LSU (280.65).

Day two of the 2025 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships includes time trials at 10 a.m. ET, followed by prelims of the men’s 3-meter springboard and the B Final of the same event. Starting at 5 p.m. ET will be the 200 medley relay, the men’s 3-meter A Final and the 800 free relay. All sessions can be viewed live on SEC Network+.

Women’s Team Scores After Day One:

  1. Texas- 118
  2. Kentucky- 43
  3. LSU- 42
  4. Texas A&M- 34
  5. Florida- 32
  6. South Carolina- 28
  7. Arkansas 25
  8. Auburn- 21.5
  9. Missouri- 12
  10. Georgia- 6.5

Event Schedule

Monday, February 17

  • Women’s 1-meter diving

Tuesday, February 18

  • Men’s 3-meter diving
  • 200 medley relay
  • 800 freestyle relay

Wednesday, February 19

  • 500 freestyle
  • 200 IM
  • 50 Freestyle
  • Women’s 3-meter diving
  • 200 freestyle relay

Thursday, February 20

  • 400 IM
  • 100 butterfly
  • 200 freestyle
  • Men’s 1-meter diving

Friday, February 21

  • 200 butterfly
  • 100 backstroke
  • 100 breaststroke
  • Women’s Platform diving
  • 400 medley relay

Saturday, February 22

  • 200 backstroke
  • 100 freestyle
  • 200 breaststroke
  • 1650 freestyle
  • Men’s Platform diving
  • 400 freestyle relay

