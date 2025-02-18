SEC Championships: Day 1 Recap (Diving Only)

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA
- Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)
- Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)
ATHENS, Ga. (February 17, 2025) – The 2025 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships began Monday with women’s 1-meter diving at the University of Georgia’s Gabrielsen Natatorium.
Camyla Monroy of Florida took home the first gold medal of the week, capturing first place in the A Final of the women’s 1-meter springboard with a score of 350.45. Second place went to Sophie Verzyl of South Carolina (328.40) and third place was awarded to Hailey Hernandez of Texas (316.20).
In the B Final for the women’s 1-meter, Avery Giese of Kentucky tallied a top score of 286.75. Giese was followed by Taylor Fox of Texas (284.25) and Helle Tuxen of LSU (280.65).
Day two of the 2025 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships includes time trials at 10 a.m. ET, followed by prelims of the men’s 3-meter springboard and the B Final of the same event. Starting at 5 p.m. ET will be the 200 medley relay, the men’s 3-meter A Final and the 800 free relay. All sessions can be viewed live on SEC Network+.
Women’s Team Scores After Day One:
- Texas- 118
- Kentucky- 43
- LSU- 42
- Texas A&M- 34
- Florida- 32
- South Carolina- 28
- Arkansas 25
- Auburn- 21.5
- Missouri- 12
- Georgia- 6.5
Event Schedule
Monday, February 17
- Women’s 1-meter diving
Tuesday, February 18
- Men’s 3-meter diving
- 200 medley relay
- 800 freestyle relay
Wednesday, February 19
- 500 freestyle
- 200 IM
- 50 Freestyle
- Women’s 3-meter diving
- 200 freestyle relay
Thursday, February 20
- 400 IM
- 100 butterfly
- 200 freestyle
- Men’s 1-meter diving
Friday, February 21
- 200 butterfly
- 100 backstroke
- 100 breaststroke
- Women’s Platform diving
- 400 medley relay
Saturday, February 22
- 200 backstroke
- 100 freestyle
- 200 breaststroke
- 1650 freestyle
- Men’s Platform diving
- 400 freestyle relay