SEC Championships: Day 1 Recap (Diving Only)

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women

Courtesy: SEC Sports

ATHENS, Ga. (February 17, 2025) – The 2025 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships began Monday with women’s 1-meter diving at the University of Georgia’s Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Camyla Monroy of Florida took home the first gold medal of the week, capturing first place in the A Final of the women’s 1-meter springboard with a score of 350.45. Second place went to Sophie Verzyl of South Carolina (328.40) and third place was awarded to Hailey Hernandez of Texas (316.20).

In the B Final for the women’s 1-meter, Avery Giese of Kentucky tallied a top score of 286.75. Giese was followed by Taylor Fox of Texas (284.25) and Helle Tuxen of LSU (280.65).

Day two of the 2025 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships includes time trials at 10 a.m. ET, followed by prelims of the men’s 3-meter springboard and the B Final of the same event. Starting at 5 p.m. ET will be the 200 medley relay, the men’s 3-meter A Final and the 800 free relay. All sessions can be viewed live on SEC Network+.

Women’s Team Scores After Day One:

Texas- 118 Kentucky- 43 LSU- 42 Texas A&M- 34 Florida- 32 South Carolina- 28 Arkansas 25 Auburn- 21.5 Missouri- 12 Georgia- 6.5

Event Schedule

Monday, February 17

Women’s 1-meter diving

Tuesday, February 18

Men’s 3-meter diving

200 medley relay

800 freestyle relay

Wednesday, February 19

500 freestyle

200 IM

50 Freestyle

Women’s 3-meter diving

200 freestyle relay

Thursday, February 20

400 IM

100 butterfly

200 freestyle

Men’s 1-meter diving

Friday, February 21

200 butterfly

100 backstroke

100 breaststroke

Women’s Platform diving

400 medley relay

Saturday, February 22