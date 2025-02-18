Final 2025 SEC Championship Psych Sheets Drop; 2024 SEC 3rd Place Finisher Out of Meet

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women

The last edition of the psych sheets for the 2025 SEC Championship meet, which begins on Tuesday in Athens, Georgia, has been published.

While these new sheets don’t require athletes to cut down to their maximum 3 individual events, it does require teams to reduce their rosters to the allotted 22 slots for the meet.

First things first, given that we published an editorial revolving around Texas’ roster cuts earlier today, these are the four swimmers they dropped after initial entries:

Holden Smith (#10 seed 200 IM, #16 seed 100 fly, #17 seed 200 fly)

Spenter Aurnou-Rhees (#10 seed 400 IM, #12 seed 200 IM, #31 seed 200 fly)

Landon D’Ariano (#7 seed 400 IM, #23 seed 200 fly, #43 seed 400 IM)

Garrett Gould (#16 seed 50 free, #20 seed 100 fly, #22 seed 100 free)

Other than that, most of the 84 swimmers who were dropped from the meet since the initial psych sheet release came from outside of the seeds projected to score. Other top 20 seeds who were scratched from the meet:

Men:

Joaquin Gonzalez, Florida (#18 seed 200 IM, #22 seed 400 IM, #25 seed 200 fly)

Raphael Windmuller, Florida (#20 seed 200 breast, #21 seed 100 breast, #63 seed 200 IM

Women:

Sienna Schellenger, Texas (#10 seed 50 free, #26 seed 100 back, #28 seed 100 free)

Olivia McMurray, Texas (#11 seed 1650 free, #21 seed 500 free, #32 seed 400 IM)

Aislyn Barnett, Auburn (#16 seed 200 breast, #44 seed 100 breast, NT 1650 free)

Camille DeBoer, Florida (#15 seed 1650 free, #25 seed 500 free, #26 seed 400 IM)

Among the other notable names there is Florida’s Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, who is a two-time NCAA Championship qualifier and placed 3rd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 200 fly at last year’s SEC Championship meet.

Notable on the women’s side is Sienna Schellenger, who just went a best time of 22.18 in the 50 free at the team’s final regular season meet. That time is just .07 seconds shy of what it took to get invited to NCAAs last year, so don’t be surprised to see her show up at a last chance meet somewhere.