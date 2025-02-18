Final 2025 SEC Championship Psych Sheets Drop; 2024 SEC 3rd Place Finisher Out of Meet

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA
- Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)
- Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)
The last edition of the psych sheets for the 2025 SEC Championship meet, which begins on Tuesday in Athens, Georgia, has been published.
While these new sheets don’t require athletes to cut down to their maximum 3 individual events, it does require teams to reduce their rosters to the allotted 22 slots for the meet.
First things first, given that we published an editorial revolving around Texas’ roster cuts earlier today, these are the four swimmers they dropped after initial entries:
- Holden Smith (#10 seed 200 IM, #16 seed 100 fly, #17 seed 200 fly)
- Spenter Aurnou-Rhees (#10 seed 400 IM, #12 seed 200 IM, #31 seed 200 fly)
- Landon D’Ariano (#7 seed 400 IM, #23 seed 200 fly, #43 seed 400 IM)
- Garrett Gould (#16 seed 50 free, #20 seed 100 fly, #22 seed 100 free)
Other than that, most of the 84 swimmers who were dropped from the meet since the initial psych sheet release came from outside of the seeds projected to score. Other top 20 seeds who were scratched from the meet:
Men:
- Joaquin Gonzalez, Florida (#18 seed 200 IM, #22 seed 400 IM, #25 seed 200 fly)
- Raphael Windmuller, Florida (#20 seed 200 breast, #21 seed 100 breast, #63 seed 200 IM
Women:
- Sienna Schellenger, Texas (#10 seed 50 free, #26 seed 100 back, #28 seed 100 free)
- Olivia McMurray, Texas (#11 seed 1650 free, #21 seed 500 free, #32 seed 400 IM)
- Aislyn Barnett, Auburn (#16 seed 200 breast, #44 seed 100 breast, NT 1650 free)
- Camille DeBoer, Florida (#15 seed 1650 free, #25 seed 500 free, #26 seed 400 IM)
Among the other notable names there is Florida’s Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, who is a two-time NCAA Championship qualifier and placed 3rd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 200 fly at last year’s SEC Championship meet.
Notable on the women’s side is Sienna Schellenger, who just went a best time of 22.18 in the 50 free at the team’s final regular season meet. That time is just .07 seconds shy of what it took to get invited to NCAAs last year, so don’t be surprised to see her show up at a last chance meet somewhere.
If I was the sprint coach for Texas I would feel dissed. Only Guiliano doing the 50free. Come on fight to get your kids some roster spots at least.
I’m assuming it’s because this season he has gone fast but not a best time
UF is to the sport of swimming as Iago is to Othello.
Those poor Texas guys left behind. They’d be swimming for any other team at a conference championship…..as would some that were cut according to the previous article. 22 just seems drastic. Why don’t they just keep 30 across the board for team rosters and conference and NCAA Championships? Or meet in the middle at 26? Shame for these guys to train this hard all season and then have to sit at home during conference champs. And I’m sure many other teams face similar situations, but at least Cal and IU will have the luxury of keeping 30 on their team rosters. Stupid move by the SEC. Way to handicap your conference.
It appears Manning Haskal got the last spot for Texas’ team. Anyone know the thinking why he got the spot over Landon D’Ariano, Holden Smith and Jeremy Kelly? Those three are currently ranked higher. Correct me if I’m wrong.
Gould is an interesting pick… seems like he’s had a great year. Would hate to see him dropped, especially when Texas is as thin on sprints as they are. Guess this means he will not be making any delay appearances
I had him on the 2 free relay for NCAA’s, didn’t expect him to get booted off of SEC’s. Really hoping an 18 yr old going 19.3/42.6 isn’t off the roster completely, just seems like a goofy pick considering how far he’s come this year (19.9/43 mid free and 47 high 100 fly).
It does make me wonder who Trevor Maida is coaching right now. A lot of the kids who weren’t entered in SECs were ones I figured would be in the “sprint group,” like Filipovic, Doehler, and Ndebele; Camden Taylor is entered in the 2 IM over 50 free, so he’s likely not considered a sprinter anymore, and I doubt Giuliano does every workout with Maida.
Is there any chance Texas doesn’t hit the roster cap for NC’s and they can bring him for the 200 free relay? I haven’t looked at their current numbers for NCAA qualifiers
I think they’ve hit it, but I could be wrong. Just feels like Gould would be a more worthwhile kid to bring than a 6th or 7th 500 freestyler
It seems very unlikely that Texas brings any relay-only swimmers to NCAAs. I counting 16 Texas guys who are currently pretty much assured a NCAA invite. So, unless their divers really struggle at Zones, I don’t see them bringing any relay-only swimmers.
Texas is already at roster cap if they take 4 divers.
This is cracked.
They probably had to be as objective as possible and look at individual scoring potential. It’s really the only fair way to make cuts like this. Unfortunately his highest seed was 16th. But for a freshman, that’s really good in the 50 free. Hoping he’s not cut – but if he is he’ll be a major pick up for literally any team
I’m hoping Gould, a 19.3/42.6, isn’t off the roster completely.