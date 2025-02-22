Oklahoma, Virginia Release New High School State Champ Dates

Due to winter weather in both states, Oklahoma and Virginia had to move their state championships originally scheduled for February 21-22. Both states have now announced their new dates and locations for the events.

For the Sooner State, the 5A and 6A class of championships have been moved to February 24th and 25th. The meets will remain at the Jenks Aquatic Center in Tulsa. They will continue to be in a prelim-final format. 6A will have prelims the morning of the 24th and finals the 25th, while 5A will swim both afternoons in the same format.

Click here for information on the Oklahoma meets and livestreams.

Virginia, meanwhile, announced a third set of dates and venues after postponing their state meets twice. Below are the new dates and locations for each class’ championships.

CLASS 1&2 DIVING | Feb. 26 (St. Catherine’s)

CLASS 1&2 SWIMMING | Feb. 27 (SwimRVA)

CLASS 3 DIVING | March 3 (Hampton Aquaplex)

CLASS 3 SWIMMING | March 4 (SwimRVA)

CLASS 4 DIVING | Feb. 27 (St. Catherine’s)

CLASS 4 SWIMMING | March 3 (SwimRVA)

CLASS 5 DIVING | March 4 (Hampton Aquaplex)

CLASS 5 SWIMMING | March 5 (SwimRVA)

The VHSL website still lists Class 6 swimming and diving as TBA. A source told SwimSwam that the swimming portion of the Class 6 meet was bumped to March 5 at the Jeff Rouse Swim & Sports Center in Stafford.

Notably, many of these championships now fall in the same week as Senior Championships for both Potomac Valley Swimming and Virginia Swimming. Both events are set to take place from March 6-9. Potomac Valley’s champs will take place at the University of Maryland, while Virginia’s will take place at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center (SwimRVA) in Richmond.