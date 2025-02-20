Virginia Postpones High School States (Again) For Weather

The Virginia High School League, or VHSL, has once again postponed states due to winter storms. This time, they did not specify the new dates and locations for swimming and diving.

The six classes of championship meets were originally scheduled to take place throughout the state on February 21st and 22nd. As the forecast of a winter storm that could cover some parts of the state in a foot of snow drew closer, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency, the league pushed all winter sport championships back to February 23rd and 24th.

Rescheduling a swim meet, especially during championship season, is not an easy task. VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun acknowledged this in a statement earlier today.

“…some original venues may be unavailable next weekend,” the statement reads. “The schedule for state swimming and diving could also depend on the availability of judges.”

Swimming and diving venues that were to be used this weekend included the Christiansburg Aquatic Center in the Blacksburg area; SWIMRVA and St. Cahterine’s Aquatic Facility (diving only) in Richmond; and the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford County. All three swim venues are booked next weekend for Virginia Swimming district age group championships according to facilities’ websites.

Further, it is not yet clear if or how the VHSL bylaws regarding season rules will come into play.

Wrestling and gymnastics, which were also set have their state championships this weekend, have concrete times and locations in place for their new state competitions.

“We understand the uncertainty of schedule changes and appreciate your patience and understanding,” Haun said. “Our goal is to allow all our athletes and schools to compete in state competitions.”