2025 Ivy League Women: Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs – Harvard Moving Up But Princeton Still on Top

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.

Scores After Day 1

Princeton – 120 Brown – 108 Yale – 106 Penn – 102 Dartmouth – 98 Cornell – 94 Harvard – 64 Columbia – 46

Harvard had a strong morning session, improving in their swimming events by 17 points over their seedings. However, the Crimson weren’t able to claw back much of the deficit they suffered from last night’s relay DQ, as Princeton also improved from the psych sheet, picking up 33 points in the first three swimming events. Dartmouth (+28), Brown (+9), and Penn (+4) also had better-than-expected mornings.

Harvard entered 9 divers in the 1-meter event, while Princeton and Yale had six each. The strategy paid off quite nicely for the Crimson and Yale, who both placed 3 into the A final.

Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving Brown 1/7/6 1/0/2 0/3/2 0/3/1 0/1/1 Columbia 3/1/4 1/1/1 0/0/1 2/0/1 0/0/1 Cornell 0/1/3 0/0/2 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 Dartmouth 0/4/3 0/2/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 0/1/1 Harvard 11/5/3 1/1/0 4/0/0 3/1/1 3/3/2 Penn 5/2/4 3/1/2 1/0/1 1/1/0 0/0/1 Princeton 9/6/3 2/1/0 3/1/1 2/2/1 2/2/1 Yale 3/6/6 0/2/0 0/3/1 0/0/4 3/1/1

Scoring Day 2 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1M Diving 200 Free Relay Brown 197 35 47 50 15 50 Columbia 147 39 5 48 3 52 Cornell 70 9 15 0 0 46 Dartmouth 118 32 9 15 18 44 Harvard 417 49 98 87 127 56 Penn 230 105 30 41 6 48 Princeton 429 63 108 99 95 64 Yale 254 30 50 22 98 54

Projected Day 2 Scores