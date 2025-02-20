GMU, GWU Lead After Day 1 of Atlantic 10 Championship, GMU Men Break 800 Free Relay Record

2025 Atlantic-10 Swimming and Diving Championships

Feb. 19 – 22, 2025

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

SCY



Defending Champions: Men: George Washington (4x) Women: George Washington (3x)

After day 1 of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Championships, defending champion George Washington leads on the women’s side, while George Mason holds a narrow lead on the men’s side.

With only 3 events on the schedule, the 200 medley relay, 800 freestyle relay, and women’s 1 meter diving, the session went by quickly. However, it still packed plenty of action.

On the diving board, reigning Most Outstanding Diver of the Year Olivia Paquette from George Washington defended her conference title, winning the women’s 1 meter event with a score of 288.35.

George Washington also claimed the women’s 800 freestyle relay with a 7:15.48. The team of Colleen MacWilliams, Molly Smyers, Taylor Bernosky, and Ava Topolewski managed to hold off Duquesne by only .3 in their victory.

Richmond won the other women’s swimming event on the night, with the team of Caroline Weldon, Gabbie Primiano, Lena Amare, and Melissa Nwakalor combining for a time of 1:39.64 in the 200 medley relay.

On the men’s side, George Washington picked up another victory as their 200 medley relay team of Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Preston Lin, Daniel Nagy, and Elliot Irwin hit the wall in a time of 1:25.99, marking the fourth fastest time in A-10 Championship history.

George Mason capped off the night with the team’s first win of the meet, showcasing their speed in record-breaking fashion. The men’s 800 freestyle relay team ofTate Anderson, Alex Crown, Cody Scifres, and Zane Robert flew to a time of 6:24.73 to reset the Championship Record in the event. Notably, Davidson’s relay also threw down a quick performance in the event, hitting the 3rd fastest time in A-10 Championship history with a 6:25.40.

Team Scores – Men

George Mason – 74 George Washington – 72 Davidson – 64 St. Bonaventure – 58 La Salle – 54 St. Louis/UMASS/Fordham – 50

Team Scores – Women