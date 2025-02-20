Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Quintin McCarty & Jerry Fox on New-Look Conferences: “ACC and the SEC are just taking over”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

On Wednesday night, Quintin McCarty and Jerry Fox led NC State’s sprint core to two ACC titles. They got the ball rolling by winning the 200 free relay in the first men’s event, then were back in the pool in the men’s 50 free, finishing 1st and 3rd individually.

Chucky
34 seconds ago

The boys from Bloomington would like a word with you.

ArtVanDeLegh10
58 minutes ago

I’d say the SEC is taking over more so than the ACC.

