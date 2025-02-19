2025 ACC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 ACC Championships get underway in earnest this evening with the first full finals session.

Fans shouldn’t have to wait long to see fast swimming; the first event on the docket is the 200 free relay relay. The Virginia women set the all-time record here last year, and heading into today, they have the fastest time in the NCAA this season by over a second. On the men’s side, the relay figures to be a battle between the current ACC record holders, NC State, and the Cal Bears, who return three of four legs from last year’s NCAA runner-up squad.

The first individual event will be the 500 free. Both Stanford and Virginia put three women each into the A-final, with Stanford’s Aurora Roghair leading the way this morning with a 4:34.79. The Cal men will also have three men in the A-final, with Lucas Henveaux (4:12.42) swimming in lane 4.

Virginia’s Leah Hayes led the 200 IM prelims with a 1:54.18 this morning, but Stanford stands to earn the most points after putting a whopping five women into the top eight. Somewhat surprisingly, Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti didn’t swim on either relay last night, but he seems to be fine, as he led the men with a 1:41.35 in prelims.

Last year, UVA’s Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest 50 free ever here at ACCs, before lowering her own mark by another two-tenths the next month at NCAAs. She has the chance to do the same this year after going 20.87 in prelims to claim the top seed by nearly six-tenths of a second. On the men’s side, four swimmers went under 19.0 in prelims, led by Cal’s Jack Alexy (18.71). Don’t ignore the B- and C-finals though; only 0.19s separated 8th from 24th (actually a tie for 23rd) this morning, meaning that we should see plenty of close races and fast times in all three men’s 50 free finals.

The evening will wind down with the A-final of the men’s 1m diving event. Stanford’s Jack Ryan qualified in the top spot in prelims with a score of 392.85, but he’ll face a strong field that includes 2023 champion Max Flory of Miami (FL), and Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler, who won the 3m event last night.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships

ACC Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Top 8:

Virginia – 1:24.03 Louisville – 1:25.52 Stanford – 1:26.08 NC State – 1:26.52 Cal – 1:26.69 Pitt – 1:27.78 Virginia Tech – 1:28.18 Duke – 1:28.26

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:14.13, NC State – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:14.44, NC State – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.19

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia) – 2009 ACC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.90

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships

NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:57.03

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaios (NC State) – 2019 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:40.31, Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.05

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 NCAA Championships

NCAA 'A' Cut: 21.58

2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.11

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 18.49 Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 18.57, Chris Guiliano – 2024

NCAA 'A' Cut: 18.72

2024 NCAA Invite Time: 19.13

Men’s 1m Diving – Final