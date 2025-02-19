2025 ACC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State (results)
The 2025 ACC Championships get underway in earnest this evening with the first full finals session.
Fans shouldn’t have to wait long to see fast swimming; the first event on the docket is the 200 free relay relay. The Virginia women set the all-time record here last year, and heading into today, they have the fastest time in the NCAA this season by over a second. On the men’s side, the relay figures to be a battle between the current ACC record holders, NC State, and the Cal Bears, who return three of four legs from last year’s NCAA runner-up squad.
The first individual event will be the 500 free. Both Stanford and Virginia put three women each into the A-final, with Stanford’s Aurora Roghair leading the way this morning with a 4:34.79. The Cal men will also have three men in the A-final, with Lucas Henveaux (4:12.42) swimming in lane 4.
Virginia’s Leah Hayes led the 200 IM prelims with a 1:54.18 this morning, but Stanford stands to earn the most points after putting a whopping five women into the top eight. Somewhat surprisingly, Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti didn’t swim on either relay last night, but he seems to be fine, as he led the men with a 1:41.35 in prelims.
Last year, UVA’s Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest 50 free ever here at ACCs, before lowering her own mark by another two-tenths the next month at NCAAs. She has the chance to do the same this year after going 20.87 in prelims to claim the top seed by nearly six-tenths of a second. On the men’s side, four swimmers went under 19.0 in prelims, led by Cal’s Jack Alexy (18.71). Don’t ignore the B- and C-finals though; only 0.19s separated 8th from 24th (actually a tie for 23rd) this morning, meaning that we should see plenty of close races and fast times in all three men’s 50 free finals.
The evening will wind down with the A-final of the men’s 1m diving event. Stanford’s Jack Ryan qualified in the top spot in prelims with a score of 392.85, but he’ll face a strong field that includes 2023 champion Max Flory of Miami (FL), and Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler, who won the 3m event last night.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships
- ACC Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:23.63, Virginia – 2024
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00
Top 8:
- Virginia – 1:24.03
- Louisville – 1:25.52
- Stanford – 1:26.08
- NC State – 1:26.52
- Cal – 1:26.69
- Pitt – 1:27.78
- Virginia Tech – 1:28.18
- Duke – 1:28.26
MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:14.13, NC State – 2024 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:14.44, NC State – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 4:28.90, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 4:30.74, Leah Smith (Virginia) – 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:41.19
MEN’S 500 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2024 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia) – 2009 ACC Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.90
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:50.15, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:57.03
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaios (NC State) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 1:40.31, Arsenio Bustos (NC State) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.05
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58
- 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.11
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- ACC Record: 18.49 Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) – 2024 NCAA Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 18.57, Chris Guiliano – 2024
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72
- 2024 NCAA Invite Time: 19.13
Men’s 1m Diving – Final
- ACC Record: 499.95, Nick McCrory (Duke) – 2010 ACC Championships
- ACC Championship Record: 499.95, Nick McCrory (Duke) – 2010
Julia Dennis for Louisville was 20.8 last night and 20.7 today, pretty good start to the meet
Hoos rolling but also look at Julia Dennis, 20.78 split is MOVING she’s having a great day today
inch resting… torri nearly broke 21 — and surpassed simones pb. wonder if she can break 21 by ncaas on this relay
I’m having more Meet Mobile problems, anyone got the UVA splits?
Curzan 21.40, GW 20.02, AW 21.23 and Parker 21.38
Thank you!
21.40 – 20.02 – 21.23 – 21.38
Holy smokes! Technical difficulties?
AVD broke the stream
20.02 for Gretchen is nasty. I remember when Abbey’s 20.90 split was the new standard, and now we’re… nearly a second past that
i mean, its still thee standard for anyone that isnt GW